Kevin Gausman | Starting Pitcher | #39 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (26) / 1/6/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: LSU Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Orioles and RHP Kevin Gausman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year $3.45 million contract. Gausman had requested $3.55M and the Orioles countered at $3.15M. Gausman can earn an extra $50,000 for starting 30 games and another $50,000 for starting 33 games. This was his first crack at arbitration and it came a year early due to meeting the requirements for Super 2 status. He made $532,000 last year. The now 26-year-old is coming off a nice season in which he delivered a 3.61 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings spread across 30 starts. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Orioles general manager Dan Duquette said Saturday that the club plans on going to arbitration hearings with Kevin Gausman, Brad Brach and Caleb Joseph. In Gausman's case, the two sides were close enough in the figures they submitted there had been some speculation that a deal would get done in the middle, but the O's appear to be set on going to hearings with each of their three remaining arbitration cases. Gausman has been rising up fantasy draft boards this spring after a terrific finish to his 2016 campaign. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Kevin Gausman requested $3.55 million and was offered $3.15 million by the Orioles when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. With the two sides being so close, a deal in the $3.3 million range seems likely. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $3.9 million. The 26-year-old's fantasy value is on the rise after finishing the 2016 campaign with a 2.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 45/11 K/BB ratio over 52 2/3 innings in his final eight starts. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter