Kevin Gausman | Starting Pitcher | #39

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: LSU
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Orioles and RHP Kevin Gausman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year $3.45 million contract.
Gausman had requested $3.55M and the Orioles countered at $3.15M. Gausman can earn an extra $50,000 for starting 30 games and another $50,000 for starting 33 games. This was his first crack at arbitration and it came a year early due to meeting the requirements for Super 2 status. He made $532,000 last year. The now 26-year-old is coming off a nice season in which he delivered a 3.61 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings spread across 30 starts. Feb 5 - 10:24 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL303091200179.2183767247174003.611.28
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Bowie(EAST)AA1101024101200.0002.500
Frederick(CARO)A110103.142128002.7001.800
Norfolk(INT)AAA110105.243329004.7651.059
