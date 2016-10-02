Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Dariel Alvarez
(OF)
Ryan Flaherty
(3B)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Logan Ondrusek
(R)
Chance Sisco
(C)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Paul Janish
(3B)
Francisco Peña
(C)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Audry Perez
(C)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Michael Bourn
(OF)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Aneury Tavarez
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Zach Britton
(R)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(OF)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Chris Lee
(S)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Jesus Liranzo
(S)
Richard Rodriguez
(R)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Zach Clark
(R)
Joe Gunkel
(S)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Tyler Wilson
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(DH)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Mike Wright
(S)
Julio DePaula
(R)
Donnie Hart
(R)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Austin Wynns
(C)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Wade Miley
(S)
Logan Schafer
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Kevin Gausman | Starting Pitcher | #39
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/6/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (4) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Orioles and RHP Kevin Gausman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year $3.45 million contract.
Gausman had requested $3.55M and the Orioles countered at $3.15M. Gausman can earn an extra $50,000 for starting 30 games and another $50,000 for starting 33 games. This was his first crack at arbitration and it came a year early due to meeting the requirements for Super 2 status. He made $532,000 last year. The now 26-year-old is coming off a nice season in which he delivered a 3.61 ERA with 174 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings spread across 30 starts.
Feb 5 - 10:24 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Orioles general manager Dan Duquette said Saturday that the club plans on going to arbitration hearings with Kevin Gausman, Brad Brach and Caleb Joseph.
In Gausman's case, the two sides were close enough in the figures they submitted there had been some speculation that a deal would get done in the middle, but the O's appear to be set on going to hearings with each of their three remaining arbitration cases. Gausman has been rising up fantasy draft boards this spring after a terrific finish to his 2016 campaign.
Jan 28 - 11:56 AM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Kevin Gausman requested $3.55 million and was offered $3.15 million by the Orioles when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
With the two sides being so close, a deal in the $3.3 million range seems likely. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $3.9 million. The 26-year-old's fantasy value is on the rise after finishing the 2016 campaign with a 2.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 45/11 K/BB ratio over 52 2/3 innings in his final eight starts.
Jan 13 - 8:53 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Kevin Gausman gave up two runs in 7 1/3 innings in a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Sunday.
He gave up eight hits and a walk against only three strikeouts. Brian McCann took him deep for a solo homer in the 4th inning. The final run charged to Gausman came in the eighth inning when Didi Gregorius singled to drive in Gary Sanchez. The 25-year-old has cemented himself as an above average fantasy starter despite his 9-12 record. He finishes the season with a 3.61 ERA with 174 strikeouts and 47 walks in 179 2/3 innings.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:04:00 PM
Gausman and Orioles settle at $3.45M
Feb 5 - 10:24 AM
Orioles will go to arbitration with Gausman
Jan 28 - 11:56 AM
Gausman requests $3.55 million from Orioles
Jan 13 - 8:53 PM
Gausman yields two runs in 7 1/3 frames Sun.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 06:04:00 PM
More Kevin Gausman Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
30
30
9
12
0
0
179.2
183
76
72
47
174
0
0
3.61
1.28
Kevin Gausman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kevin Gausman's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kevin Gausman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kevin Gausman's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Bowie(EAST)
AA
1
1
0
1
0
2
4
1
0
1
2
0
0
.000
2.500
Frederick(CARO)
A
1
1
0
1
0
3.1
4
2
1
2
8
0
0
2.700
1.800
Norfolk(INT)
AAA
1
1
0
1
0
5.2
4
3
3
2
9
0
0
4.765
1.059
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
2
Johnny Giavotella
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
3
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
6
Chris Lee
7
Joe Gunkel
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Oliver Drake
7
Mike Wright
8
Logan Verrett
9
Tyler Wilson
10
Logan Ondrusek
11
Jayson Aquino
12
Jesus Liranzo
