It's not ideal given that Saladino owns a .257/.294/.376 batting line over 573 plate appearances in the majors, but he's coming off a big spring and showed good patience in the minors. With his speed and multi-position eligibility, he could be a sneaky middle infielder option in deeper mixed leagues, at least until Yoan Moncada is deemed ready. The full lineup for Chicago: Saladino 2B, Tim Anderson SS, Melky Cabrera 3B, Jose Abreu 1B, Todd Frazier 3B, Cody Asche DH, Avisail Garcia RF, Omar Narvaez C, Jacob May CF. Jose Quintana will make the start for the White Sox.

Saladino was hit on the wrist by a pitch in a minor league game Monday. He's probably sore but should be fine. Saladino is slated to be the White Sox' Opening Day second baseman.

Saladino, the presumed starter at second base following the release of Brett Lawrie, is now batting .406/.472/.813 with six extra-base hits (including three homers) and eight RBI through 12 games this spring. He’s suddenly an interesting middle infielder option in deeper mixed fantasy leagues.

Tyler Saladino had a big day in Monday’s 9-5 win over the Indians, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored.

His grand slam was the big blow in an eight-run second inning against Carlos Carrasco. It should be noted that Saladino also singled in the frame. Now the favorite for the second base job after the recent release of Brett Lawrie, Saladino could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats. While he owns a rough .257/.294/.376 batting line in the majors, he has stolen as many as 39 bases in a season in the minors.