Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Piscotty guaranteed $33.5M in deal with Cards
Buxton third, Dozier leadoff on Opening Day
Saladino leading off for White Sox in opener
Seth Smith batting leadoff for O's in opener
Peraza batting second on Opening Day
Thames batting second in Brewers' opener
Adam Eaton batting second on Opening Day
Rendon (calf) not in lineup for Opening Day
Bogaerts sixth, Benintendi second for opener
Swanson hitting second in Braves' opener
Randal Grichuk homers, plates walk-off winner
Martinez fans 10 in dominant start vs. Cubs
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
David Purcey
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Cody Asche
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Jacob May
(OF)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
David Robertson
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Dan Black
(DH)
Derek Holland
(S)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Tyler Saladino
(SS)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Nate Jones
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Jake Petricka
(R)
James Shields
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyler Saladino | Shortstop | #20
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/20/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Oral Roberts
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 7 (0) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Saladino will bat leadoff on Opening Day against the Tigers.
It's not ideal given that Saladino owns a .257/.294/.376 batting line over 573 plate appearances in the majors, but he's coming off a big spring and showed good patience in the minors. With his speed and multi-position eligibility, he could be a sneaky middle infielder option in deeper mixed leagues, at least until Yoan Moncada is deemed ready. The full lineup for Chicago: Saladino 2B, Tim Anderson SS, Melky Cabrera 3B, Jose Abreu 1B, Todd Frazier 3B, Cody Asche DH, Avisail Garcia RF, Omar Narvaez C, Jacob May CF. Jose Quintana will make the start for the White Sox.
Apr 3 - 11:05 AM
Source:
Chicago White Sox on Twitter
X-rays on Tyler Saladino's left wrist came back negative.
Saladino was hit on the wrist by a pitch in a minor league game Monday. He's probably sore but should be fine. Saladino is slated to be the White Sox' Opening Day second baseman.
Mar 27 - 6:44 PM
Source:
Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
Tyler Saladino tripled and scored a run in Friday’s Cactus League loss to the Cubs.
Saladino, the presumed starter at second base following the release of Brett Lawrie, is now batting .406/.472/.813 with six extra-base hits (including three homers) and eight RBI through 12 games this spring. He’s suddenly an interesting middle infielder option in deeper mixed fantasy leagues.
Mar 17 - 6:27 PM
Tyler Saladino had a big day in Monday’s 9-5 win over the Indians, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored.
His grand slam was the big blow in an eight-run second inning against Carlos Carrasco. It should be noted that Saladino also singled in the frame. Now the favorite for the second base job after the recent release of Brett Lawrie, Saladino could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats. While he owns a rough .257/.294/.376 batting line in the majors, he has stolen as many as 39 bases in a season in the minors.
Mar 13 - 8:10 PM
Saladino leading off for White Sox in opener
Apr 3 - 11:05 AM
X-rays on Tyler Saladino's wrist are negative
Mar 27 - 6:44 PM
Saladino triples, scores run against Cubs
Mar 17 - 6:27 PM
Saladino slugs grand slam vs. Cleveland
Mar 13 - 8:10 PM
More Tyler Saladino Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
2
42
32
10
3
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
10-Day DL
White Sox placed OF Charlie Tilson on the 10-day disabled list with a stress reaction in his right foot.
Tilson will have to remain in a walking boot for a few more weeks before he can hopefully be cleared for baseball activities. There's no timetable for his return.
Apr 2
2
Jacob May
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Cody Asche
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
10-Day DL
White Sox placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.
Rodon doesn't have an structural damage, but the White Sox are obviously going to proceed extra cautiously with their young left-hander. He'll rest for the next couple weeks before being re-evaluated. Dylan Covey will fill in for Rodon in the rotation.
Apr 2
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
Sidelined
Jake Petricka (hand) will play catch on Tuesday.
He was drilled by a comebacker on Monday but X-rays on his right hand came back negative. Petricka is still on track to pitch against the Brewers this weekend. The right-hander will be fine for Opening Day.
Mar 28
6
Dan Jennings
7
Anthony Swarzak
8
Juan Minaya
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP Juan Minaya on the 10-day disabled list with a right abdominal strain.
He suffered the injury a couple weeks ago. It's unclear how long Minaya will be out.
Apr 2
Prospect Roundup: Top 10
Apr 3
In his new series, Christopher Crawford debuts his current top-10 prospects, with a look at why each player can help your team.
