Tyler Saladino | Shortstop | #20

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/20/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Oral Roberts
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 7 (0) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Saladino will bat leadoff on Opening Day against the Tigers.
It's not ideal given that Saladino owns a .257/.294/.376 batting line over 573 plate appearances in the majors, but he's coming off a big spring and showed good patience in the minors. With his speed and multi-position eligibility, he could be a sneaky middle infielder option in deeper mixed leagues, at least until Yoan Moncada is deemed ready. The full lineup for Chicago: Saladino 2B, Tim Anderson SS, Melky Cabrera 3B, Jose Abreu 1B, Todd Frazier 3B, Cody Asche DH, Avisail Garcia RF, Omar Narvaez C, Jacob May CF. Jose Quintana will make the start for the White Sox. Apr 3 - 11:05 AM
Source: Chicago White Sox on Twitter
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Cody Asche
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Anthony Swarzak
8Juan Minaya
 

 