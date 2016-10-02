Player Page

Byron Buxton | Outfielder | #25

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/18/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 189
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Twins manager Paul Molitor indicated Monday that Byron Buxton could hit his way into the leadoff spot this spring.
It came up when Molitor was asked where Joe Mauer would bat this season. "How Buxton comes along, how that’s going to affect (Brian) Dozier in some regard, there’s just a trickle-down there in where people could go," Molitor said. "I still like Joe up there somewhere, against right-handed pitching in particular." Buxton has spent nearly all of his time with the Twins at the bottom of the batting order, although he did hit leadoff in last year's season finale (he homered and doubled). The former top prospect finished with a .287/.357/.653 line and nine homers last September and certainly has breakout potential in 2017. Hitting leadoff would obviously boost his fantasy appeal, and he could wind up there eventually even if he starts the year hitting low in the order. Feb 27 - 5:47 PM
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
922986719610384423118102.225.284.430.714
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000920
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rochester(INT)AAA4919058113112441145870.305.359.568
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Raul Fernandez
 

 