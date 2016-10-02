Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Buxton being considered for leadoff spot
Josh Hamilton undergoes surgery on left knee
Tebow slugs nine homers in first BP session
Cueto expected to arrive at camp this week
Collin McHugh dealing with 'general dead arm'
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) nearing tee work
Donaldson (calf) on track for start of season
Adrian Beltre (calf) unsure on status for WBC
DeSclafani (elbow) scratched from start Tues.
Nola (elbow) set for spring debut Thursday
Hanley Ramirez dealing with sore shoulder
Wong (shoulder) making spring debut Mon.
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Justin Haley
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jake Reed
(S)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Byron Buxton | Outfielder | #25
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 12/18/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 189
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Twins manager Paul Molitor indicated Monday that Byron Buxton could hit his way into the leadoff spot this spring.
It came up when Molitor was asked where Joe Mauer would bat this season. "How Buxton comes along, how that’s going to affect (Brian) Dozier in some regard, there’s just a trickle-down there in where people could go," Molitor said. "I still like Joe up there somewhere, against right-handed pitching in particular." Buxton has spent nearly all of his time with the Twins at the bottom of the batting order, although he did hit leadoff in last year's season finale (he homered and doubled). The former top prospect finished with a .287/.357/.653 line and nine homers last September and certainly has breakout potential in 2017. Hitting leadoff would obviously boost his fantasy appeal, and he could wind up there eventually even if he starts the year hitting low in the order.
Feb 27 - 5:47 PM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Byron Buxton started Sunday's game with an inside-the-park home run off of Chris Sale, leading the Twins to a 6-3 victory over the White Sox in their season finale.
The dynamic young center fielder also doubled in the ballgame, finishing the day 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBI. The 22-year-old finishes the season hitting just .224/.284/.428 with 10 homers, 38 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He showed his potential down the stretch however, hitting .287 (29-for-101) with nine homers and 22 RBI in the month of September.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 07:16:00 PM
Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run and scored three runs in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.
Buxton laced a hanging changeup from James Shields over the left field wall for a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The homer was his ninth in 91 games this year. For as frustrating as Buxton's MLB career has been to this point, there's hope to be found in the fact that the 22-year-old hit .277/.340/.596 with seven homers in September. As much as someone like Buxton, once considered the top prospect in all of baseball, can be a post-hype sleeper, he may be poised for big things in 2017.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 11:53:00 PM
Byron Buxton went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run triple and two runs scored in a win over the Royals on Thursday.
Buxton laced a liner into the left-center field gap in the seventh inning to plate the pair, eventually coming around to score himself later in the inning. Nothing in his big league career has gone the way the Buxton had hoped, but he does have eight homers and 10 steals in 89 games this year and he's still just 22 years old. There's still plenty of time for him to deliver on the promise so many saw in 2012.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 01:03:00 AM
Buxton being considered for leadoff spot
Feb 27 - 5:47 PM
Feb 27 - 5:47 PM
Buxton leads Twins with inside-the-park HR
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 07:16:00 PM
Buxton homers, scores three runs versus Sox
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 11:53:00 PM
Buxton knocks two-run triple in win over KC
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 01:03:00 AM
More Byron Buxton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
92
298
67
19
6
10
38
44
23
118
10
2
.225
.284
.430
.714
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
92
0
Byron Buxton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Byron Buxton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Byron Buxton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Byron Buxton's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Rochester(INT)
AAA
49
190
58
11
3
11
24
41
14
58
7
0
.305
.359
.568
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes started against the Red Sox on Saturday and gave up two runs in two innings.
He allowed four base hits, two of which were doubles. He underwent season-ending thoracic outlet surgery and had a rib removed in July. He pitched 59 innings with a 5.95 ERA. He will pitch near the front of the Twins rotation if he proves himself healthy.
Feb 25
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins (shoulder) threw 15 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday.
It was his third bullpen session since arriving to camp. "I'm happy with how I feel," said Perkins, who ramped up the intensity a bit on Wednesday. The southpaw is coming back from surgery last June to repair a torn labrum and there's a good chance he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Still, he's making progress.
Feb 22
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Raul Fernandez
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
Matthew Pouliot offers up his underrated and overrated first basemen in this week's Strike Zone.
