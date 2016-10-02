Byron Buxton | Outfielder | #25 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (23) / 12/18/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 189 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (2) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Twins manager Paul Molitor indicated Monday that Byron Buxton could hit his way into the leadoff spot this spring. It came up when Molitor was asked where Joe Mauer would bat this season. "How Buxton comes along, how that’s going to affect (Brian) Dozier in some regard, there’s just a trickle-down there in where people could go," Molitor said. "I still like Joe up there somewhere, against right-handed pitching in particular." Buxton has spent nearly all of his time with the Twins at the bottom of the batting order, although he did hit leadoff in last year's season finale (he homered and doubled). The former top prospect finished with a .287/.357/.653 line and nine homers last September and certainly has breakout potential in 2017. Hitting leadoff would obviously boost his fantasy appeal, and he could wind up there eventually even if he starts the year hitting low in the order. Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press

Byron Buxton started Sunday's game with an inside-the-park home run off of Chris Sale, leading the Twins to a 6-3 victory over the White Sox in their season finale. The dynamic young center fielder also doubled in the ballgame, finishing the day 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBI. The 22-year-old finishes the season hitting just .224/.284/.428 with 10 homers, 38 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He showed his potential down the stretch however, hitting .287 (29-for-101) with nine homers and 22 RBI in the month of September.

Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run and scored three runs in a win over the White Sox on Saturday. Buxton laced a hanging changeup from James Shields over the left field wall for a two-run homer in the fifth inning. The homer was his ninth in 91 games this year. For as frustrating as Buxton's MLB career has been to this point, there's hope to be found in the fact that the 22-year-old hit .277/.340/.596 with seven homers in September. As much as someone like Buxton, once considered the top prospect in all of baseball, can be a post-hype sleeper, he may be poised for big things in 2017.