Stephen Piscotty | Outfielder | #55 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (26) / 1/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Stanford Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / STL Contract: view contract details 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Stephen Piscotty will be guaranteed $33.5 million in his extension with the Cardinals. The Cardinals are set to officially announce the extension on Monday afternoon. While we now have details about the money involved, the exact structure isn't yet known. Piscotty was previously set to be arbitration-eligible for the first time after 2018 and was under team control through 2021. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Cardinals will announce an extension with Stephen Piscotty on Monday afternoon. This confirms a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network. No word yet on the terms involved. Piscotty, who wasn't due to be arbitration-eligible until after 2018, owns a .282/.348/.467 batting line over his first 216 games in the majors. It's the second extension in as many days for the Cardinals, as Yadier Molina was locked up to a new deal on Sunday. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Cardinals and Stephen Piscotty have made progress on a multi-year extension. The Cardinals have a press conference scheduled for Monday, so it's possible that something is already done. Piscotty isn't even arbitration-eligible yet, but the Cardinals have a history of doing these sort of deals with their young players. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter