Player Page

Weather | Roster

Stephen Piscotty | Outfielder | #55

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that Stephen Piscotty will be guaranteed $33.5 million in his extension with the Cardinals.
The Cardinals are set to officially announce the extension on Monday afternoon. While we now have details about the money involved, the exact structure isn't yet known. Piscotty was previously set to be arbitration-eligible for the first time after 2018 and was under team control through 2021. Apr 3 - 11:23 AM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
More Stephen Piscotty Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
131000012200.333.600.333.933
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000010
2016010001500
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 2CHC13100001220000.333.600.333
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Jedd Gyorko
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Greg Garcia
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 