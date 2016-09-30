Player Page

David Dahl | Outfielder | #26

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (10) / COL
David Dahl (back) is expected to miss a few days.
Dahl was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to a sore back, but Rockies manager Bud Black insists that it's not a major concern. The 22-year-old impressed by hitting .315/.359/.500 over 63 games as a rookie last season and projects to begin the year as the Rockies' regular left fielder. Feb 28 - 12:50 PM
Source: Patrick Saunders on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
632227012472442155950.315.359.500.859
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000590
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA166230625161761112.484.529.887
Hartford(EAST)AA76288802121345533985165.278.367.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Jairo Diaz
11Rayan Gonzalez
12Sam Moll
13Matt Carasiti
 

 