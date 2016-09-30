David Dahl | Outfielder | #26 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (22) / 4/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (10) / COL Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

David Dahl (back) is expected to miss a few days. Dahl was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to a sore back, but Rockies manager Bud Black insists that it's not a major concern. The 22-year-old impressed by hitting .315/.359/.500 over 63 games as a rookie last season and projects to begin the year as the Rockies' regular left fielder. Source: Patrick Saunders on Twitter

David Dahl went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple in Thursday's loss to the Giants. Dahl notched his RBI three-bagger against Johnny Cueto in the first inning. It gave the Rockies an early 2-0 lead, one which they would squander as the game progressed. Since being called up in the middle of the summer, Dahl, 22, has impressed to the tune of a .316/.362/.512 triple-slash across 209 at-bats. In addition, the outfielder has mashed seven homers and driven in 24 runs. He has picked up an extra-base hit in each of his last four games.