Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marcus Stroman | Starting Pitcher | #6

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (25) / 5/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 180
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Duke
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (22) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marcus Stroman won his arbitration hearing against the Blue Jays, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Stroman will make a $3.4 million salary in 2017 rather than the $3.1 million salary offered by the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter as a Super Two player. He compiled a 4.37 ERA and 166/54 K/BB ratio over 204 innings last season. He was better in the second half and fantasy owners will hope for improved results in 2017. Feb 14 - 12:31 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
More Marcus Stroman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TOR3232910002042091049954166004.371.29
Marcus Stroman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Marcus Stroman's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Marcus Stroman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Marcus Stroman's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3Juan Graterol
4Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
5Jake Elmore
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Jose Tabata
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6T.J. House
7Casey Lawrence
8Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Brett Oberholtzer
10Danny Barnes
11Gavin Floyd
12Dominic Leone
13Chris Smith
14Matt Dermody
 

 