Marcus Stroman | Starting Pitcher | #6 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (25) / 5/1/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 180 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Duke Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (22) / TOR

Marcus Stroman won his arbitration hearing against the Blue Jays, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Stroman will make a $3.4 million salary in 2017 rather than the $3.1 million salary offered by the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter as a Super Two player. He compiled a 4.37 ERA and 166/54 K/BB ratio over 204 innings last season. He was better in the second half and fantasy owners will hope for improved results in 2017. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Marcus Stroman said last week that his left knee feels "a lot" stronger now that he's more than a year removed from ACL surgery. "Having a stronger landing leg? That’s a big deal," Stroman said. "It’s going to allow me to do a lot of things: velocity, go deeper into games, be more accurate. I take pride in my body and it’s at a point now where I can take some huge strides this year." Stroman posted a disappointing 4.89 ERA and 83/33 K/BB ratio over 116 innings in the first half last season, but he rebounded with a 3.68 ERA and 83/21 K/BB ratio across 88 frames in the second half while also showing improved velocity. It could have been that he slowly but surely developed more trust in his surgically-repaired knee, and it's good to hear that he now feels "unbelievable" and is ready for an "extremely large" workload following rigorous offseason training. Stroman is a bounce-back candidate in 2017. Source: Sportsnet

Marcus Stroman said Friday that he will go to an arbitration hearing with the Blue Jays. There's only a $300,000 gap between what Stroman requested ($3.4 million) and what the Jays offered ($3.1 million), but evidently there's no hope of the two sides working out an agreement prior to a hearing. Stroman, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason as a Super 2 qualifier, held a 4.37 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 166/54 K/BB ratio across 204 innings with Toronto in 2016. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter