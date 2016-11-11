Player Page

Brandon Drury | Second Baseman | #27

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Brandon Drury led the way with three hits, two RBI and three runs scored in the Diamondbacks' 11-2 trouncing of the Indians on Saturday.
Drury finished 3-for-4 with a double among his three hits. He's now hit safely in each of his first five games, going 10-for-19 with a double and a triple in that span. The team's starter at the keystone, Drury is an intriguing player after he hit .282/.329/.458 with with 16 homers in 461 at-bats last season. With even more at-bats seemingly in store this year, The 24-year-old could eclipse the 20-homer plateau -- or more -- in that ballpark, and with that lineup around him. Apr 9 - 12:53 AM
More Brandon Drury Player News

In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750020301000015
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4157010310200.467.467.6001.067
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170050000
20160116029890
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 8CLE14310023000000.750.7501.000
Apr 7CLE13201020000000.667.6671.333
Apr 5SF14100011000000.250.250.250
Apr 4SF14300000000000.750.750.750
Apr 2SF14100000020000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Jeff Mathis
3Chris Herrmann
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Socrates Brito
RF1David Peralta
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Shelby Miller
5Patrick Corbin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2Jake Barrett
3Randall Delgado
4Enrique Burgos
5Andrew Chafin
6Steve Hathaway
7Tom Wilhelmsen
8Archie Bradley
9Jorge De La Rosa
10JJ Hoover
 

 