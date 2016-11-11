Brandon Drury | Second Baseman | #27

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Dose: Swung on and BELTed
Apr 8
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Drury, Diamondbacks hang 11 runs on Indians
Kendrick goes 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs
Guthrie nuked for 10 runs in 2/3 of an inning
Reynolds mashing, slugs Rox past Dodgers
Chacin fires 6 2/3 scoreless in win over SF
Polanco goes 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs
Graveman flirts with no-no against Rangers
Trea Turner dealing with pulled hamstring
Realmuto leads charge as Marlins pound Mets
Gregerson blown up for six runs by Royals
Garcia's RBI triple, homer key win over Twins
Scioscia to use Bedrosian like Andrew Miller?
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
GM expects deal with Freeman around camp
'Another team in mix' for Johnathan Hankins?
ATL locks up Trufant w/5-yr, $69M extension
Blount has 'offer on the table' from Patriots
49ers release CB Tramaine Brock after arrest
Tramaine Brock arrested in Santa Clara
Rams land ex-Bill Nickell Robey-Coleman
Not done yet: Roethlisberger to play in 2017
Bills GM 'in love' with Deshaun Watson?
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 25
Apr 8
Dose: Mr. Triple Double
Apr 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 8
Apr 8
Mailbag: The End of the Road
Apr 7
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damian Lillard scores career-high 59 points
Whiteside scores 30 points in crucial win
Richaun Holmes scores 17 w/ three triples
Meyers Leonard will start, Aminu to bench
Giannis scores 20, Bucks clinch playoff spot
Tim Frazier will start on Saturday night
Nicolas Batum scores 31, Hornets eliminated
Isaiah Thomas scores 32 in win vs. Hornets
Paul George goes off for 37 points in win
Kerr says Curry is likely to play Monday
Alexis Ajinca will start vs. the Warriors
Shaun Livingston starting for Steph Curry
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lightning Keep WC Fight Alive
Apr 7
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
Capitals Clinch First Overall
Apr 6
Supportive Sheary
Apr 5
Capitals close to Pres Trophy
Apr 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Blake Wheeler ends 16-17 with shorthanded GWG
Matthews scores 40th, Leafs going to playoffs
James Reimer gets 30-save shutout over Sabres
Anders Lee nets two goals in 4-2 win over NJD
Frederik Andersen (upper body) exits key game
Flames to rest Giordano vs Sharks on Saturday
Max Pacioretty won't play against Detroit
Nikita Kucherov nets 1G, 1A in win over MTL
NHL suspends Nick Ritchie for two games
Rangers will start Antti Raanta on Sunday
Bruins will start Anton Khudobin on Saturday
Torey Krug (LBI) won't be available Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brandon Jones: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Brendan Gaughan: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Ryan Sieg: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Spencer Gallagher: My Bariatric Solutions 300
Kyle Weatherman on pole for Music City 200
Chase Dowling fast at Thompson Speedway
Kyle Benjamin breaks track qualifying record
Gilliland paces K&N East Greenville practice
Weatherman tops lone Nashville ARCA practice
Erik Jones wins XFINITY race in Fort Worth
Jimmie Johnson fastest in TX final practice
Kahne hits wall with 4 minutes remaining
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
Spieth two back of clubhouse lead after 68
Rose posts 6-under with day-low 7-birdie 67
Kaymer 10 better on Day 2 with bogey-free 68
Stenson among notable MCs at 81st Masters
Spieth sets up a weekend run at the Masters
Day-low 67 lifts Fowler into four-way T1
Couples in contention again at the Masters
Pieters makes it a trio on 4-under after 68
First-timer Jon Rahm lurking after 36 holes
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Five-star DE Xavier Thomas pledges to Clemson
Hawkeyes S Brandon Snyder tears ACL
Brooks views LSU S Adams as best in class
BAL assistant GM doesn't see CB Jones sliding
Brian Kelly calls Kizer best QB to declare
Report: Former Vols RB Hurd visiting Baylor
Report: Mixon paid visit to Buccaneers
Teez Tabor says hamstring injury slowed runs
Virginia self-imposes sanctions for violation
Miller: Bills might be in love with QB Watson
Texans could be eyeing quarterback at No. 27
Report: Webb drawing 'legit' Rnd. 1 interest
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Antonio suffers an injury setback
Cork assessed ahead of the Watford clash
Hazard stars again as Chelsea devour Cherries
Kouyate's strike lifts West Ham over Swansea
Boro's survival hopes dwindle after 0-0 draw
Lowton, Heaton shine in goalless draw at Boro
Forster's saves give the Saints a 1-0 win
Stoke can't hold lead against Liverpool
Man City ends poor run of form with win
Boro without defensive trio for GW32
Son brace leads Spurs 4-0 romp over Watford
Hornets take one on the chin, walloped 4-0
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(OF)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Randall Delgado
(R)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(2B)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Peralta
(OF)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandon Drury | Second Baseman | #27
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $553,900, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brandon Drury led the way with three hits, two RBI and three runs scored in the Diamondbacks' 11-2 trouncing of the Indians on Saturday.
Drury finished 3-for-4 with a double among his three hits. He's now hit safely in each of his first five games, going 10-for-19 with a double and a triple in that span. The team's starter at the keystone, Drury is an intriguing player after he hit .282/.329/.458 with with 16 homers in 461 at-bats last season. With even more at-bats seemingly in store this year, The 24-year-old could eclipse the 20-homer plateau -- or more -- in that ballpark, and with that lineup around him.
Apr 9 - 12:53 AM
Brandon Drury went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI against the Indians on Friday.
Drury isn't much of a defender at second base, so he'll need to hit to keep his starting job there. He's off to a 7-for-15 starts with three RBI in five games.
Apr 8 - 1:39 AM
Brandon Drury lost more than 10 pounds while also adding muscle over the offseason as he looked to become more agile.
The D'Backs asked Drury to improve his agility and lateral movements during the offseason as they looked to see whether he could be their regular at second base after shifting all over the field in 2016. The club has been impressed with how he's looked thus far. "We've simplified it for him," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's not bouncing all over the place. We told him that [second base] is where he needs to focus. I think it's helped him this offseason prepare for this moment. He's looked very good. He's very agile, good angles to the ball, playing through the ball, all the common phrases that you like to hear from an infield standpoint. I've been very impressed with his quickness in turning two. I see a guy that's really agile right now." Drury slugged 16 homers in 499 plate appearances last season and carries intrigue in fantasy leagues as a potential regular in 2017.
Feb 24 - 1:18 PM
Source:
Diamondbacks.mlb.com
Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen indicated Thursday that while Brandon Drury might not have a set position next season, the club wants to find playing time for him.
"I think more than anything else when you have a hitter of that caliber you want to find him at-bats," Hazen said. "It’s a similar situation to what we had with Brock Holt in Boston. You find a way to get him on the field. That’s of the most critical importance, getting him in the lineup. The defensive position becomes secondary." Drury didn't have a set position in 2016, either, starting games at four different positions and playing a total of five spots. He still managed to accumulated 499 plate appearances even with a trip to the minors mixed in. As it stands right now, he's likely to have a similar role in 2017.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 09:06:00 AM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Drury, Diamondbacks hang 11 runs on Indians
Apr 9 - 12:53 AM
Brandon Drury knocks in two
Apr 8 - 1:39 AM
Brandon Drury lost weight, looks more agile
Feb 24 - 1:18 PM
D'Backs want to find at-bats for Drury
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 09:06:00 AM
More Brandon Drury Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Richards
LAA
(2258)
2
S. Piscotty
STL
(2086)
3
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(1925)
4
R. Osuna
TOR
(1887)
5
A. Pagan
SF
(1879)
6
F. Hernandez
SEA
(1790)
7
S. Gray
OAK
(1767)
8
M. Betts
BOS
(1753)
9
B. Finnegan
CIN
(1701)
10
J. Kipnis
CLE
(1694)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
0
2
0
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
5
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
4
15
7
0
1
0
3
1
0
2
0
0
.467
.467
.600
1.067
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
2016
0
1
16
0
29
89
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 8
CLE
1
4
3
1
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.000
Apr 7
CLE
1
3
2
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
1.333
Apr 5
SF
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 4
SF
1
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
.750
Apr 2
SF
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Jeff Mathis
3
Chris Herrmann
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
2
Socrates Brito
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks placed OF Socrates Brito on the 60-day disabled list with a disclosed finger.
Brito had surgery to repair his dislocated left ring finger earlier this month. He remains out indefinitely. Yasmany Tomas, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta will make up the Diamondbacks' Opening Day outfield.
Mar 28
RF
1
David Peralta
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Shelby Miller
5
Patrick Corbin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
10-Day DL
Jake Barrett (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Wednesday.
Barrett was placed on the 10-day disabled list at the end of spring training after sitting out of Cactus League play due to inflammation in his right shoulder. There's not a clear timetable for his return to the Diamondbacks' bullpen, but the fact that he's already facing live hitters is obviously good. Barrett could be in line for saves at some point in Arizona given Fernando Rodney's recent struggles.
Apr 4
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
6
Steve Hathaway
Sidelined
Steve Hathaway (shoulder) threw his first bullpen session of this spring on Saturday.
The left-hander has been battling bursitis in his left shoulder all camp. Hathaway took a nice step Saturday, but he'll begin the season on the disabled list and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Mar 19
7
Tom Wilhelmsen
8
Archie Bradley
9
Jorge De La Rosa
10
JJ Hoover
Headlines
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
Nick Nelson covers the biggest fantasy news from MLB's first week, including an unfortunate injury for Brewers starter Junior Guerra.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Junior Whopper
Apr 8
»
Dose: Swung on and BELTed
Apr 8
»
The Week Ahead: Ground Chuck
Apr 7
»
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
»
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
»
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
»
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
»
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
MLB Headlines
»
Drury, Diamondbacks hang 11 runs on Indians
»
Kendrick goes 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs
»
Guthrie nuked for 10 runs in 2/3 of an inning
»
Reynolds mashing, slugs Rox past Dodgers
»
Chacin fires 6 2/3 scoreless in win over SF
»
Polanco goes 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs
»
Graveman flirts with no-no against Rangers
»
Trea Turner dealing with pulled hamstring
»
Realmuto leads charge as Marlins pound Mets
»
Gregerson blown up for six runs by Royals
»
Garcia's RBI triple, homer key win over Twins
»
Scioscia to use Bedrosian like Andrew Miller?
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved