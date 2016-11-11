Brandon Drury | Second Baseman | #27 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (24) / 8/21/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $553,900, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brandon Drury led the way with three hits, two RBI and three runs scored in the Diamondbacks' 11-2 trouncing of the Indians on Saturday. Drury finished 3-for-4 with a double among his three hits. He's now hit safely in each of his first five games, going 10-for-19 with a double and a triple in that span. The team's starter at the keystone, Drury is an intriguing player after he hit .282/.329/.458 with with 16 homers in 461 at-bats last season. With even more at-bats seemingly in store this year, The 24-year-old could eclipse the 20-homer plateau -- or more -- in that ballpark, and with that lineup around him.

Brandon Drury went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI against the Indians on Friday. Drury isn't much of a defender at second base, so he'll need to hit to keep his starting job there. He's off to a 7-for-15 starts with three RBI in five games.

Brandon Drury lost more than 10 pounds while also adding muscle over the offseason as he looked to become more agile. The D'Backs asked Drury to improve his agility and lateral movements during the offseason as they looked to see whether he could be their regular at second base after shifting all over the field in 2016. The club has been impressed with how he's looked thus far. "We've simplified it for him," manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's not bouncing all over the place. We told him that [second base] is where he needs to focus. I think it's helped him this offseason prepare for this moment. He's looked very good. He's very agile, good angles to the ball, playing through the ball, all the common phrases that you like to hear from an infield standpoint. I've been very impressed with his quickness in turning two. I see a guy that's really agile right now." Drury slugged 16 homers in 499 plate appearances last season and carries intrigue in fantasy leagues as a potential regular in 2017. Source: Diamondbacks.mlb.com