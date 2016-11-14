Michael Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #32

Welcome,
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kiermaier (neck) cleared to return to games
Corey Seager (back) sitting out again Sunday
Fulmer to miss start after spraining ankle
Chris Tillman (shoulder) throws 'pen session
J.J. Hardy (back) resumes baseball activities
DeSclafani (elbow) unlikely for Opening Day
McCullers (elbow) set for spring debut Thurs.
Britton (oblique) to throw off mound Wed.
Kris Bryant rocks grand slam in spring action
Archer fans five in three shutout frames Sat.
Sano goes 2-for-3 with two-run homer vs Jays
Lynn notches four shutout frames against Nats
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Warwick Saupold
(S)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Shane Greene
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Evan Reed
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
William Cuevas
(R)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Michael Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #32
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 3/15/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Fulmer has been scratched from a scheduled start Monday after spraining his right ankle during agility drills.
It's a Grade 1 sprain, so Fulmer should ultimately be fine. However, it could be enough to prevent him from pitching for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. Rest assured, the Tigers will take every precaution here with the reigning American League Rookie of the Year.
Mar 5 - 11:17 AM
Source:
Chris McCosky on Twitter
Michael Fulmer opened his spring with a scoreless inning Friday in a start against the Orioles.
Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is a designated pitcher for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, so while he won't be on the team's roster for the opening round of play, he could be added to the mix later on.
Feb 24 - 4:50 PM
The BBWAA on Monday announced that Michael Fulmer was chosen as the American League Rookie of the Year.
Some thought that Gary Sanchez might give Fulmer a run for his money for the award, but the voting wound up being not all that close. Fulmer received 26-of-30 first-place votes, with Sanchez getting the other four. Tyler Naquin was the third-place finisher. Fulmer certainly deserved the honor after putting up a 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 132/42 K/BB ratio across 159 innings for the Tigers.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 06:59:00 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Michael Fulmer was named the winner of the 2016 Players Choice Award for AL Outstanding Rookie.
Fulmer will be up for the big kahuna -- AL Rookie of the Year -- as well. He will be facing off with Tyler Naquin and Gary Sanchez for those honors. The 23-year-old right-hander earned the players' vote for AL Outstanding Rookie courtesy of a 2016 season which saw him pitch to a 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 132/42 K/BB ratio across 26 starts (159 innings).
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 08:49:00 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Fulmer to miss start after spraining ankle
Mar 5 - 11:17 AM
Michael Fulmer pitches scoreless inning
Feb 24 - 4:50 PM
Michael Fulmer captures AL ROY honors
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 06:59:00 PM
Players vote Michael Fulmer as best AL rookie
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 08:49:00 PM
More Michael Fulmer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
26
26
11
7
0
0
159
136
57
54
42
132
1
1
3.06
1.12
Michael Fulmer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Michael Fulmer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Fulmer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Michael Fulmer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Toledo(INT)
AAA
3
3
1
1
0
15.1
16
8
7
5
20
0
0
4.109
1.370
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
Sidelined
Tyler Collins (lat) resumed throwing on Thursday from up to 90 feet.
Collins isn't ready to play center field yet after straining his left lat a week ago, but he's in the Tigers' designated hitter spot Friday. The 26-year-old should be the club's primary center fielder against righties as long as he's healthy.
Mar 3
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Matt Boyd
8
Buck Farmer
9
Myles Jaye
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Mark Lowe
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Blaine Hardy
9
Kyle Ryan
10
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Drew VerHagen (shoulder) will work as a starter in Tigers' camp.
VerHagen served as a relief last season, but he's more comfortable in a starting role. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August and will likely begin the year in Triple-A.
Feb 14
11
Edward Mujica
12
A.J. Achter
13
Warwick Saupold
14
Logan Kensing
Headlines
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
»
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
»
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
»
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
»
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
»
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
MLB Headlines
»
Kiermaier (neck) cleared to return to games
»
Corey Seager (back) sitting out again Sunday
»
Fulmer to miss start after spraining ankle
»
Chris Tillman (shoulder) throws 'pen session
»
J.J. Hardy (back) resumes baseball activities
»
DeSclafani (elbow) unlikely for Opening Day
»
McCullers (elbow) set for spring debut Thurs.
»
Britton (oblique) to throw off mound Wed.
»
Kris Bryant rocks grand slam in spring action
»
Archer fans five in three shutout frames Sat.
»
Sano goes 2-for-3 with two-run homer vs Jays
»
Lynn notches four shutout frames against Nats
