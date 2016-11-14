Michael Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #32 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (23) / 3/15/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Michael Fulmer has been scratched from a scheduled start Monday after spraining his right ankle during agility drills. It's a Grade 1 sprain, so Fulmer should ultimately be fine. However, it could be enough to prevent him from pitching for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. Rest assured, the Tigers will take every precaution here with the reigning American League Rookie of the Year. Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter

Michael Fulmer opened his spring with a scoreless inning Friday in a start against the Orioles. Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is a designated pitcher for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, so while he won't be on the team's roster for the opening round of play, he could be added to the mix later on.

The BBWAA on Monday announced that Michael Fulmer was chosen as the American League Rookie of the Year. Some thought that Gary Sanchez might give Fulmer a run for his money for the award, but the voting wound up being not all that close. Fulmer received 26-of-30 first-place votes, with Sanchez getting the other four. Tyler Naquin was the third-place finisher. Fulmer certainly deserved the honor after putting up a 3.06 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 132/42 K/BB ratio across 159 innings for the Tigers. Source: MLB on Twitter