Player Page

Weather | Roster

Michael Fulmer | Starting Pitcher | #32

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/15/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Michael Fulmer has been scratched from a scheduled start Monday after spraining his right ankle during agility drills.
It's a Grade 1 sprain, so Fulmer should ultimately be fine. However, it could be enough to prevent him from pitching for the United States in the World Baseball Classic. Rest assured, the Tigers will take every precaution here with the reigning American League Rookie of the Year. Mar 5 - 11:17 AM
Source: Chris McCosky on Twitter
More Michael Fulmer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET262611700159136575442132113.061.12
Michael Fulmer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Michael Fulmer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Fulmer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Michael Fulmer's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Toledo(INT)AAA3311015.11687520004.1091.370
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
3Brett Pill
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Mike Pelfrey
7Matt Boyd
8Buck Farmer
9Myles Jaye
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Alex Wilson
6Mark Lowe
7Daniel Stumpf
8Blaine Hardy
9Kyle Ryan
10Drew VerHagen
11Edward Mujica
12A.J. Achter
13Warwick Saupold
14Logan Kensing
 

 