Carlos Correa | Shortstop | #1

Carlos Correa's agent Greg Genske told Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that his client "is never going to do an (early) multi-year contract."

A family friend of Correa's added that "his mentality has always been that he’s going to play it out." The young shortstop isn't scheduled to hit salary arbitration until 2019 and can't test free agency until 2022, but he apparently has no plans to lock in any sort of figures for those years of club control -- let alone the years beyond. It's the best way to maximize his overall earning potential, assuming he can stay healthy and productive. Correa, 22, has batted .276/.354/.471 with 43 home runs and 27 stolen bases through his first 261 major league games.