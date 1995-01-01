Player Page

Weather | Roster

Carlos Correa | Shortstop | #1

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/22/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 218
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (1) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Carlos Correa's agent Greg Genske told Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports that his client "is never going to do an (early) multi-year contract."
A family friend of Correa's added that "his mentality has always been that he’s going to play it out." The young shortstop isn't scheduled to hit salary arbitration until 2019 and can't test free agency until 2022, but he apparently has no plans to lock in any sort of figures for those years of club control -- let alone the years beyond. It's the best way to maximize his overall earning potential, assuming he can stay healthy and productive. Correa, 22, has batted .276/.354/.471 with 43 home runs and 27 stolen bases through his first 261 major league games. Apr 13 - 10:26 AM
Source: FanRag Sports
More Carlos Correa Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
103911001343700.282.341.359.700
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700010000
2016000153000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 12@ SEA15200011010000.400.400.400
Apr 11@ SEA15000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 10@ SEA14300000010000.750.750.750
Apr 9KC15200000000010.400.500.400
Apr 8KC13000001100000.000.250.000
Apr 7KC14100001000000.250.250.250
Apr 6SEA13000000110000.000.250.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
 

 