Joey Gallo | Third Baseman | #13

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 11/19/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the A's.
Gallo uncoiled for a three-run home run against Sean Manaea with two outs in the second inning. The dinger was his second of the young season. He later came through again with a two-run single in the sixth. The 23-year-old third baseman possess plus-power, but has yet to progress to the point where he should be considered a must-own for mixed leaguers. Those in deeper AL-only formats would not be out of line to take a flier on him for the short term, though, as he should continue to see at-bats until Adrian Beltre (calf) is ready to return. Apr 9 - 6:49 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500150100001002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5162001233810.125.263.313.576
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000600
20160100505
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 9OAK14200151010000.500.5001.250
Apr 8OAK13000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 7OAK13000001100000.000.250.000
Apr 5CLE13000001130000.000.250.000
Apr 4CLE14200121020000.500.5001.250
Apr 3CLE13000000121000.000.250.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
2Jurickson Profar
3Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Tanner Scheppers
7Alex Claudio
8Jose Leclerc
9Dario Alvarez
10Mike Hauschild
 

 