Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Joey Gallo homers, drives in five against A's
Ervin Santana goes six shutout vs. Pale Hose
Heyward triples, drives in three against MIL
Kelvin Herrera blows save against Astros
Lance McCullers strikes out 10 against KC
Duvall goes 3-for-4 with homer, Reds rout STL
Nationals re-sign Joe Nathan to minors deal
Donaldson optimistic he can return Tuesday
Cesar Hernandez walks it off versus Nationals
Judge homers as Yankees rally to beat O's
Starling Marte blasts walk-off homer in 10th
Freddie Freeman crushes two homers in loss
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Jurickson Profar
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(DH)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Jared Burton
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Matt Bush
(R)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joey Gallo | Third Baseman | #13
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 11/19/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $509,500, 2017-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the A's.
Gallo uncoiled for a three-run home run against Sean Manaea with two outs in the second inning. The dinger was his second of the young season. He later came through again with a two-run single in the sixth. The 23-year-old third baseman possess plus-power, but has yet to progress to the point where he should be considered a must-own for mixed leaguers. Those in deeper AL-only formats would not be out of line to take a flier on him for the short term, though, as he should continue to see at-bats until Adrian Beltre (calf) is ready to return.
Apr 9 - 6:49 PM
Joey Gallo connected for a two-run homer in the second inning in Tuesday's game against the Indians.
Gallo's towering big fly landed high in the upper deck at the Ballpark in Arlington, as Carlos Carrasco left one up in the zone and the third baseman crushed it. He is expected to see plenty of at-bats while he mans the hot corner in the absence of Adrian Beltre (calf). The veteran Beltre isn't expected to be sidelined long, however, so Gallo's fantasy ceiling is rather limited.
Apr 5 - 12:08 AM
Joey Gallo will begin the season as the Rangers' starting third baseman.
Gallo has dabbled in the big leagues before but this is the first time he's been on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. Obviously the 23-year-old boasts incredible power (152 homers over 485 minor league appearances) but his poor contact rate has kept him from reaching his full potential. Fantasy owners shouldn't go crazy here as Gallo (calf) is only holding down the fort until Adrian Beltre is ready to resume his role as the everyday third baseman.
Apr 1 - 5:14 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with a homer in the Rangers' 4-3 win over the Rockies on Tuesday in Cactus League play.
Gallo contributed an RBI double to the Rangers' three-run fifth inning and then cranked a solo shot in the seventh. The big slugger is still trying to carve out a real role at the major league level and will likely open the 2017 regular season back at Triple-A Round Rock.
Mar 28 - 6:07 PM
Joey Gallo homers, drives in five against A's
Apr 9 - 6:49 PM
Joey Gallo delivers big fly in home loss
Apr 5 - 12:08 AM
Gallo tapped as Opening Day third baseman
Apr 1 - 5:14 PM
Gallo homers, doubles versus Rockies
Mar 28 - 6:07 PM
More Joey Gallo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
G. Richards
LAA
(2422)
2
S. Piscotty
STL
(2354)
3
R. Osuna
TOR
(2162)
4
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2093)
5
A. Pagan
SF
(2055)
6
M. Betts
BOS
(2049)
7
A. Beltre
TEX
(2028)
8
S. Gray
OAK
(1959)
9
F. Hernandez
SEA
(1958)
10
B. Finnegan
CIN
(1886)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
1
5
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
5
16
2
0
0
1
2
3
3
8
1
0
.125
.263
.313
.576
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
2016
0
1
0
0
5
0
5
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 9
OAK
1
4
2
0
0
1
5
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Apr 8
OAK
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 7
OAK
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 5
CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 4
CLE
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Apr 3
CLE
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
10-Day DL
Rangers placed C Brett Nicholas on the 10-day disabled list with a torn left meniscus.
Nicholas had surgery last month. He'll be sidelined until at least May.
Apr 2
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
10-Day DL
Rangers placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
He battled the shoulder issue for much of camp. It's unclear how long Alberto will be out.
Apr 2
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
10-Day DL
Adrian Beltre (calf) was not activated from the disabled list as hoped on Sunday.
Beltre took batting practice Friday and has gone through some running drills, but he's not quite 100 percent yet. The Rangers haven't revealed when they expect to have their star third baseman back, but it's possible he'll be activated on Tuesday following Monday's off day.
Apr 9
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Jurickson Profar
3
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Andrew Cashner on the 10-day disabled list with right biceps tendinitis.
The ailment kept Cashner out of action all spring. He's been throwing and could return sometime in April, although that's hardly a given.
Apr 2
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
10-Day DL
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet) threw 45 pitches over three innings in an extended spring training game Friday.
He'll next throw 60 pitches over four innings in extended spring on April 12. What the next step will be after that isn't clear, but you'd have to think Ross might be close to beginning a rehab assignment. He's hoping to join the Rangers' rotation sometime next month.
Apr 7
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Tanner Scheppers
10-Day DL
Tanner Scheppers (abdomen) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
Scheppers suffered an abdominal strain late in spring training. The right-hander will fill a middle relief role for Texas when healthy.
Apr 8
7
Alex Claudio
8
Jose Leclerc
9
Dario Alvarez
10
Mike Hauschild
The One Must Own Starter
Apr 9
Brad Johnson covers his MLB pitchers and hitters to stream for Monday, April 10.
