Joey Gallo | Third Baseman | #13 Team: Texas Rangers Age / DOB: (23) / 11/19/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 235 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $509,500, 2017-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and five total RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the A's. Gallo uncoiled for a three-run home run against Sean Manaea with two outs in the second inning. The dinger was his second of the young season. He later came through again with a two-run single in the sixth. The 23-year-old third baseman possess plus-power, but has yet to progress to the point where he should be considered a must-own for mixed leaguers. Those in deeper AL-only formats would not be out of line to take a flier on him for the short term, though, as he should continue to see at-bats until Adrian Beltre (calf) is ready to return.

Joey Gallo connected for a two-run homer in the second inning in Tuesday's game against the Indians. Gallo's towering big fly landed high in the upper deck at the Ballpark in Arlington, as Carlos Carrasco left one up in the zone and the third baseman crushed it. He is expected to see plenty of at-bats while he mans the hot corner in the absence of Adrian Beltre (calf). The veteran Beltre isn't expected to be sidelined long, however, so Gallo's fantasy ceiling is rather limited.

Joey Gallo will begin the season as the Rangers' starting third baseman. Gallo has dabbled in the big leagues before but this is the first time he's been on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. Obviously the 23-year-old boasts incredible power (152 homers over 485 minor league appearances) but his poor contact rate has kept him from reaching his full potential. Fantasy owners shouldn't go crazy here as Gallo (calf) is only holding down the fort until Adrian Beltre is ready to resume his role as the everyday third baseman. Source: T.R. Sullivan on Twitter