Michael Wacha | Starting Pitcher | #52 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (25) / 7/1/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Texas A&M Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (19) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Tuesday that Michael Wacha is likely to be in the team's rotation "if he's physically able." Source: Derrick Goold on Twitter

Michael Wacha lost his arbitration hearing against the Cardinals. Wacha filed for a $3.2 million salary back in January, but he'll make the $2.775 million figure which was proposed by the Cardinals. The 25-year-old was arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter after posting a 5.09 ERA and 114/45 K/BB ratio over 138 innings last season. He appeared to be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot this spring, but that could change depending on Alex Reyes' health. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Michael Wacha requested $3.2 million and was offered $2.775 million by the Cardinals when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. The 25-year-old suffered through a disappointing and injury-plagued 2016 season in which he wound up with a 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 114/45 K/BB ratio across 138 innings. Arbitration-eligible for the first time, he'll see a nice raise either way from the $539,000 that he earned in 2016. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $3.2 million, the exact figure that Wacha filed for. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter