Charlie Tilson | Outfielder | #22 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (24) / 12/2/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Charlie Tilson will have an MRI this week on his right foot. Tilson was diagnosed last month with a stress reaction in his foot and then suffered a setback this weekend while ramping up to full baseball activities. We can probably go ahead and rule him out for Opening Day, but there should be official word from the White Sox soon. Tilson entered camp as the favorite to win the starting center field job. Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter

Charlie Tilson is wearing a walking boot after having a setback with his ailing right foot. Tilson hasn't played a game this spring after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot. He had resumed some baseball activities recently but evidently was still feeling some discomfort. Tilson will be re-evaluated tomorrow and can probably be effectively ruled out for Opening Day at this point. Peter Bourjos, Leury Garcia, Jacob May and Adam Engel are options in center field for the White Sox with Tilson sidelined. Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter

Charlie Tilson (foot) has begun jogging, but still hasn't been cleared for full running yet. The rookie center fielder has been able to hit and do throwing drills, the last hurdle to clear will be running. He has been on the shelf since mid-February due to a stress reaction in his right foot. Tilson entered camp as the favorite to win the starting job in center field, but he'll have to get back on the field soon to turn that into a reality. Source: Chicago Sun-Times