Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
Carson Smith (elbow) throws light pen session
Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing spring debut?
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
Max Scherzer says he will be ready for season
Hardy (back) making spring debut on Monday
Danny Duffy dominates Canada in WBC victory
Ian Desmond diagnosed with left hand fracture
Segura plates three as DR outlasts Colombia
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
So long, Dontari? Chiefs sign Bennie Logan
Broncos haven't had 'one meeting' about Romo
Vikings interested in Nickell Robey-Coleman
Report: Three teams interested in RFA Crowell
Vikings 'exploring' free agent Lardarius Webb
Bolts officially throw in the towel on Dunlap
Dontari Poe officially visiting the Falcons
Anquan Boldin plans to return for 15th season
Report: Butler 'wants to make it work' w/Pats
Steelers next up for Dont'a Hightower
Teams have called Cowboys' 'bluff' on Romo?
Le'Veon has core muscle surgery, out 6 weeks
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 21
Mar 13
Dose: The Final Stretch
Mar 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 13
J-Craw's Bucket Factory
Mar 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 21
Mar 12
Dose: The Brow’s Birthday Bash
Mar 12
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 11
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Derrick Favors (knee) out Monday vs. Clippers
Gentry benched Cousins for game flow reasons
Malcolm Brogdon available off bench Monday
Tobias Harris (knee) doesn't practice Monday
Myles Turner (finger) fully expects to play
Rudy Gobert (leg) is a game-time call Monday
Noel says he's expecting to play Wednesday
Larry Sanders to spend time in the D-League?
Kaminsky (shoulder) goes through shootaround
Nicolas Batum (migraine) questionable Monday
Victor Oladipo says wrist is 'a lot better'
Ivica Zubac has 10 & 6, four blocks in start
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
Dose: Precious Points
Mar 12
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
FanDuel NHL Plays: Friday
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jacob Trouba (UBI) won't play Monday night
Mark Stone (lower body) is week-to-week
Nick Foligno (illness) is questionable Monday
Peter Budaj is expected to start Monday night
Jean-Francois Berube will start on Monday
John Gibson out again with LBI
Patrick Kane reaches 30-goal mark Sunday
Shattenkirk banned two games for charging
Antoine Vermette's suspension has ended
Hanzal returns to Minnesota due to illness
Kevin Shattenkirk to go before NHL Sunday
Carl Hagelin out for at least four weeks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
Cut tire sends Harvick home early from Vegas
Hemric: Big XFINITY points gain after Vegas
Wallace earns a gutsy 6th in Las Vegas
DNF for Matt Tifft in Las Vegas XFINITY event
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
Defender Schwartzel eight back heading to R4
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 13
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
Report: Cincy to host Joe Mixon for visit
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Loss results in injury casualties for Swansea
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
Niasse brace off bench steers Hull to 2-1 win
West Brom silent in loss to Everton
Swansea hit with injuries in 2-0 loss to Hull
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Adam Engel
(OF)
Nate Jones
(R)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
James Shields
(S)
Cody Asche
(OF)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Blake Smith
(R)
Chris Beck
(R)
Willy Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Dan Black
(DH)
Lucas Giolito
(S)
Rymer Liriano
(OF)
David Purcey
(R)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Jason Bourgeois
(OF)
Brad Goldberg
(R)
Reynaldo Lopez
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Giovanni Soto
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Cory Luebke
(R)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Mayckol Guaipe
(R)
J.D. Martin
(S)
David Robertson
(R)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Jacob May
(OF)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Josh Wall
(R)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Derek Holland
(S)
Juan Minaya
(R)
Tyler Saladino
(SS)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Yoan Moncada
(3B)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Matt Davidson
(DH)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charlie Tilson | Outfielder | #22
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/2/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Charlie Tilson will have an MRI this week on his right foot.
Tilson was diagnosed last month with a stress reaction in his foot and then suffered a setback this weekend while ramping up to full baseball activities. We can probably go ahead and rule him out for Opening Day, but there should be official word from the White Sox soon. Tilson entered camp as the favorite to win the starting center field job.
Mar 13 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
Charlie Tilson is wearing a walking boot after having a setback with his ailing right foot.
Tilson hasn't played a game this spring after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot. He had resumed some baseball activities recently but evidently was still feeling some discomfort. Tilson will be re-evaluated tomorrow and can probably be effectively ruled out for Opening Day at this point. Peter Bourjos, Leury Garcia, Jacob May and Adam Engel are options in center field for the White Sox with Tilson sidelined.
Mar 12 - 2:38 PM
Source:
Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
Charlie Tilson (foot) has begun jogging, but still hasn't been cleared for full running yet.
The rookie center fielder has been able to hit and do throwing drills, the last hurdle to clear will be running. He has been on the shelf since mid-February due to a stress reaction in his right foot. Tilson entered camp as the favorite to win the starting job in center field, but he'll have to get back on the field soon to turn that into a reality.
Mar 5 - 10:31 PM
Source:
Chicago Sun-Times
Charlie Tilson (foot) is not ready for running yet.
The young center fielder has been doing most other drills -- ones that feature hitting and throwing -- as he recovers from a mid-February stress reaction in his right foot. Tilson remains questionable for Opening Day. Much of his skillset relies on running.
Mar 2 - 2:33 PM
Source:
Bruce Levine on Twitter
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
Mar 13 - 3:09 PM
Charlie Tilson has setback with ailing foot
Mar 12 - 2:38 PM
Charlie Tilson (foot) begins jogging drills
Mar 5 - 10:31 PM
Tilson (foot) not ready for running yet
Mar 2 - 2:33 PM
More Charlie Tilson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2112)
2
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2034)
3
M. Carpenter
STL
(2013)
4
D. Price
BOS
(1989)
5
S. Kazmir
LA
(1824)
6
I. Desmond
COL
(1643)
7
M. Harvey
NYM
(1632)
8
D. Mesoraco
CIN
(1629)
9
M. Brantley
CLE
(1551)
10
A. Pagan
SF
(1550)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
1.000
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Charlie Tilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Charlie Tilson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Charlie Tilson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Charlie Tilson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
100
351
99
16
8
4
34
53
33
51
15
3
.282
.345
.407
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Yoan Moncada
4
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
2
Everth Cabrera
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
2
Cody Asche
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
Sidelined
Charlie Tilson will have an MRI this week on his right foot.
Tilson was diagnosed last month with a stress reaction in his foot and then suffered a setback this weekend while ramping up to full baseball activities. We can probably go ahead and rule him out for Opening Day, but there should be official word from the White Sox soon. Tilson entered camp as the favorite to win the starting center field job.
Mar 13
2
Adam Engel
3
Jacob May
4
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Rymer Liriano
2
Willy Garcia
DH
1
Avisail Garcia
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
3
Carlos Rodon
Sidelined
Carlos Rodon threw 40 pitches in batting practice on Wednesday.
The White Sox are trying to make sure that Rodon doesn't have any of the fatigue he suffered last year, so they are moving extremely slowly with him this spring. As of now, the plan is that he'll start either the fifth or sixth game of the season. He'll likely throw two more bullpen sessions before making his spring debut.
Mar 8
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Reynaldo Lopez
7
Lucas Giolito
8
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
6
Dan Jennings
7
Tommy Kahnle
8
Chris Beck
9
Juan Minaya
10
Giovanni Soto
11
Brad Goldberg
12
Anthony Swarzak
Headlines
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Nate Grimm discusses Ian Desmond's tough break, and altered timetables for Jason Kipnis and Chris Tillman in Monday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
»
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
»
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
»
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
»
Carson Smith (elbow) throws light pen session
»
Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing spring debut?
»
Gregorius homers, plates five against Israel
»
Max Scherzer says he will be ready for season
»
Hardy (back) making spring debut on Monday
»
Danny Duffy dominates Canada in WBC victory
»
Ian Desmond diagnosed with left hand fracture
»
Segura plates three as DR outlasts Colombia
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved