Player Page

Weather | Roster

Charlie Tilson | Outfielder | #22

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Charlie Tilson will have an MRI this week on his right foot.
Tilson was diagnosed last month with a stress reaction in his foot and then suffered a setback this weekend while ramping up to full baseball activities. We can probably go ahead and rule him out for Opening Day, but there should be official word from the White Sox soon. Tilson entered camp as the favorite to win the starting center field job. Mar 13 - 3:09 PM
Source: Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter
More Charlie Tilson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
121000000000.500.500.5001.000
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000010
Charlie Tilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Charlie Tilson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Charlie Tilson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Charlie Tilson's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA10035199168434533351153.282.345.407
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Yoan Moncada
4Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
2Everth Cabrera
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
2Cody Asche
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Adam Engel
3Jacob May
4Peter Bourjos
RF1Rymer Liriano
2Willy Garcia
DH1Avisail Garcia
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Reynaldo Lopez
7Lucas Giolito
8Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Tommy Kahnle
8Chris Beck
9Juan Minaya
10Giovanni Soto
11Brad Goldberg
12Anthony Swarzak
 

 