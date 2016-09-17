Daniel Vogelbach | First Baseman | #20 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (24) / 12/17/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 250 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mariners optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma. This comes as a stunner. Vogelbach was expected to platoon with Danny Valencia at first base but will instead begin in the minors after hitting just .228 with 19 strikeouts over 57 Cactus League at-bats. The 24-year-old went 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in his first taste of the big leagues last September. Obviously he needs a little more seasoning. Source: Greg Johns on Twitter

Dan Vogelbach struck out all three times he was up Friday against the Astros. Vogelbach is getting a little audition at first base with Adam Lind nursing a finger injury, but he's yet to capitalize in opening his MLB career 1-for-10 with five strikeouts and no walks. It ensures that Lind will reclaim his spot in the lineup once healthy.

Mariners recalled 1B Dan Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma. Tacoma's season is over, so Vogelbach will get his first taste of the major leagues. Seattle acquired the 23-year-old first base prospect from the Cubs on July 20 as part of the Mike Montgomery trade and he continued to hit well at the Triple-A level. Over his 133 games this season between Tacoma and Iowa, Vogelbach put up a .923 OPS, 23 homers, and 96 RBI. He should see some starts between DH and first base against right-handed pitchers, possibly cutting into the playing time of Adam Lind.