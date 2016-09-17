Player Page

Daniel Vogelbach | First Baseman | #20

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/17/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 250
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Mariners optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma.
This comes as a stunner. Vogelbach was expected to platoon with Danny Valencia at first base but will instead begin in the minors after hitting just .228 with 19 strikeouts over 57 Cactus League at-bats. The 24-year-old went 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in his first taste of the big leagues last September. Obviously he needs a little more seasoning. Mar 23 - 4:26 PM
Source: Greg Johns on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
8121000001600.083.154.083.237
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160400001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Iowa(PCL)AAA8930597182166453556700.318.425.548
Tacoma(PCL)AAA44154377073226423400.240.404.422
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6Daniel Altavilla
7Casey Fien
8Tony Zych
9Shae Simmons
10Jonathan Aro
11James Pazos
12Thyago Vieira
13Nick Hagadone
14Jean Machi
 

 