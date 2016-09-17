Daniel Vogelbach | First Baseman | #20

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
Final Standard Mock
Mar 23
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Robinson Cano scratched with illness Thursday
Daniel Vogelbach optioned to Triple-A Tacoma
Pollock (groin) aiming to return to games Fri
Puig (calf) back in Dodgers' lineup Thursday
Rockies ship SP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque
Valbuena sent for MRI on sore left hamstring
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
Raisel Iglesias injured elbow, hips in shower
Zobrist (neck) out of CHC lineup again Thurs
Brad Boxberger (lat) shut down for one week
Huntington: Kang won't be ready for opener
Strasburg in line for Nats' Opening Day start
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Beast?
Mar 21
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 21
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
Report: Payton, Manziel met at Super Bowl
New Vikings RB Murray has ankle surgery
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Steelers moving on from DeAngelo Williams
Saints keep Sterling Moore with one-year deal
Christian Hackenberg to make starts in 2017?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Squad Goals
Mar 23
Dose: Rudy Can't Fail
Mar 23
Fantasy Strength-of-Schedule
Mar 22
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 22
Mar 22
Dose: No Middleton Ground
Mar 22
Homie and Lil' Homie
Mar 21
Dose: Is James Harden MVP?
Mar 21
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Danilo Gallinari (knee) questionable vs. Indy
T.J. Warren (foot) listed as questionable
Alan Williams (illness) expects to play
Hassan Whiteside goes through shootaround
Paul Millsap (knee) ruled out for Friday
Rudy Gobert scores 35 pts, makes 13-of-14 FGs
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points in win
X-rays negative on Derrick Rose's left foot
Russell Westbrook drops triple-double No. 35
Kyrie Irving scores 33 points in 27 minutes
J.R. Smith goes 1-of-7 from field as starter
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 29 pts, makes 9-of-16
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 23
Podcast: Underrated Players
Mar 23
Leafs Look Good on the Road
Mar 23
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 22
Playoff Pools Primer
Mar 22
Dose: Metropolitan's A Beast
Mar 22
Buffy the Minute Eater
Mar 21
The Oilers top the Kings
Mar 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kero, Blackhawks agree on two-year extension
Roman Polak suspended two games for boarding
Islanders summon Jaroslav Halak on Thursday
Ryan Strome out reg. season with broken wrist
Bernier makes 29 saves in win over Oilers
Polak to have disciplinary hearing on Thu
Anders Lee scores 1G, 1A in win over NYR
William Nylander extends point streak to nine
Paul Stastny week-to-week with LBI
Ristolainen will face a hearing Thursday
Carey Price dealing with a minor issue
H. Lundqvist set to play 2 of 3 games on trip
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Auto Club
Mar 22
Caps After Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 21
Wrapup: Phoenix Int'l Raceway
Mar 19
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Corey LaJoie: Double duty at ACS
Kyle Larson: Fontana Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Service King 300 advance
3 wins at ACS for Kyle Busch
Austin Dillon mostly strong on two-milers
Landon Cassill steadily increasing at ACS
Auto Club is important to Daniel Suarez
DiBenedetto: A pleasant surprise in CA
Kevin Harvick loses crew chief for 1 race
Keselowski penalized for Phoenix infraction
Gaughan has success at Auto Club Speedway
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 20
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
Woodland (personal) WDs from WGC-Match Play
Vegas upsets Pieters in R2 of WGC-Match Play
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Finau chooses WGC over PR Open defense
J. Day returns to Austin CC for WGC defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Springtime Top-30
Mar 23
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Mar 20
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Scout: I trust Mixon more than Dalvin Cook
Georgia DT Thompson (medical) returns to team
Moreau (pec) out 4-6 months following surgery
Chargers put Mahomes through private workout
Panthers bringing in David Njoku for a visit
Jones (Achilles): I'm the NFL Draft's best CB
Ex-Florida QB Harris looking like QB1 at TSU
UT HC Herman confirms interest in QB Harris
Trubisky says he thought he beat out Williams
LTU WR Henderson met with SF, ARZ, NO
Report: Hurd won't return to UT; NFL next?
Steelers, Seahawks, Saints to host Melifonwu
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 29
Mar 20
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Lukaku creates doubt over Everton future
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Chris Heston
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Jonathan Aro
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Jean Machi
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Nelson Cruz
(OF)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Zach Miner
(R)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Tony Zych
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Daniel Vogelbach | First Baseman | #20
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/17/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mariners optioned 1B Daniel Vogelbach to Triple-A Tacoma.
This comes as a stunner. Vogelbach was expected to platoon with Danny Valencia at first base but will instead begin in the minors after hitting just .228 with 19 strikeouts over 57 Cactus League at-bats. The 24-year-old went 1-for-12 with six strikeouts in his first taste of the big leagues last September. Obviously he needs a little more seasoning.
Mar 23 - 4:26 PM
Source:
Greg Johns on Twitter
Dan Vogelbach struck out all three times he was up Friday against the Astros.
Vogelbach is getting a little audition at first base with Adam Lind nursing a finger injury, but he's yet to capitalize in opening his MLB career 1-for-10 with five strikeouts and no walks. It ensures that Lind will reclaim his spot in the lineup once healthy.
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 01:55:00 AM
Mariners recalled 1B Dan Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma.
Tacoma's season is over, so Vogelbach will get his first taste of the major leagues. Seattle acquired the 23-year-old first base prospect from the Cubs on July 20 as part of the Mike Montgomery trade and he continued to hit well at the Triple-A level. Over his 133 games this season between Tacoma and Iowa, Vogelbach put up a .923 OPS, 23 homers, and 96 RBI. He should see some starts between DH and first base against right-handed pitchers, possibly cutting into the playing time of Adam Lind.
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 02:17:00 PM
Mariners acquired 1B Dan Vogelbach and RHP Paul Blackburn from the Cubs in exchange for LHP Mike Montgomery and RHP Jordan Pries.
Vogelbach was destroying the ball at Triple-A Iowa before the Cubs bid him farewell, slashing a robust .318/.425/.548 with 16 homers and 64 RBI over 305 at-bats. Given those healthy numbers, it isn't inconceivable that he could see a legitimate opportunity with the Mariners before the season's close. The 23-year-old first base prospect is a nice pickup for Seattle, and this deal sets a high price for the other relievers available on the August 1 trade market.
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 07:31:00 PM
Daniel Vogelbach optioned to Triple-A Tacoma
Mar 23 - 4:26 PM
Dan Vogelbach strikes out three times
Sat, Sep 17, 2016 01:55:00 AM
Mariners call up 1B Vogelbach from Tacoma
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 02:17:00 PM
1B prospect Vogelbach heads to Mariners
Wed, Jul 20, 2016 07:31:00 PM
More Daniel Vogelbach Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Martinez
DET
(3048)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2935)
3
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2852)
4
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2606)
5
D. Price
BOS
(2529)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2446)
7
R. Iglesias
CIN
(2413)
8
S. Gray
OAK
(2353)
9
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2247)
10
C. Seager
LA
(2228)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
8
12
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
.083
.154
.083
.237
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
4
0
0
0
0
1
Daniel Vogelbach's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Daniel Vogelbach's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Daniel Vogelbach's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Daniel Vogelbach's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Iowa(PCL)
AAA
89
305
97
18
2
16
64
53
55
67
0
0
.318
.425
.548
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
44
154
37
7
0
7
32
26
42
34
0
0
.240
.404
.422
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
Sidelined
Robinson Cano was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants with a head cold.
Mike Freeman will draw the start at second with Cano under the weather. Cano has gone 2-for-6 in two games since coming back from the World Baseball Classic. He shouldn't miss more than a day or two.
Mar 23
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
Sidelined
Shawn O'Malley will need at least 10-14 days to fully recover from his appendectomy.
That puts O'Malley in a race against the clock for Opening Day. If O'Malley is unavailable, Taylor Motter would likely fill a utility role during his absence. O'Malley was hitting .278 with four steals in 16 Cactus League appearances before his appendectomy.
Mar 23
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
Sidelined
Jarrod Dyson did not play over the weekend, and is likely to miss a few more days, due to leg fatigue.
It doesn't sound like something serious enough to require Dyson to miss the start of the regular season, but it's something worth monitoring. The speedy outfielder is hitting .343/.415/.486 with three RBI and is 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts in Cactus League action.
Mar 19
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
Sidelined
Rob Whalen injured his calf Thursday and is on crutches as a precaution, according to the Tacoma News Tribune's Bob Dutton.
The 23-year-old Whalen was one of two pitchers the Mariners picked up from the Braves for prospect Alex Jackson in November, and he's probably eighth or ninth on the Mariners' current starting pitching depth chart. He was slated to open the season in the Triple-A rotation.
Mar 17
9
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek (hip) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.
It's a big step for Cishek, who is coming back from surgery to fix a torn labrum and microfracture surgery. If all goes well, the veteran reliever could be back in his set-up role by the end of April.
Mar 22
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
Daniel Altavilla
7
Casey Fien
8
Tony Zych
Sidelined
Tony Zych (biceps) will pitch in a minor league game on Thursday.
Zych underwent bicep tendon transfer surgery in October. Thursday's minor league game will be his first action on the mound since undergoing that surgery. Assuming that appearance goes well, the 26-year-old right-hander could make his Cactus League debut in a few days. Should he need a little additional work before he joins the Mariners' pen, a disabled list stint to open the season is not out of the question.
Mar 22
9
Shae Simmons
Sidelined
Shea Simmons (forearm) played catch on Wednesday.
Simmons likewise played catch on Tuesday. He is working his way back from a right forearm strain diagnosed in mid-March. With the season just around the bend, the 26-year-old right-hander will likely be placed on the disabled list to start unless he makes a quantum leap in his recovery over the next week-and-a-half.
Mar 22
10
Jonathan Aro
11
James Pazos
12
Thyago Vieira
13
Nick Hagadone
14
Jean Machi
Headlines
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
Nate Grimm discusses Greg Bird's new title, Carlos Martinez's Opening Day honor and a US win in the WBC in Thursday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Bird Is The Word
Mar 23
»
Final Standard Mock
Mar 23
»
All About Steals: NL Edition
Mar 22
»
ST Daily: Go Go Glover
Mar 22
»
Podcast: Rockies Check-In
Mar 22
»
2017 Breakdowns: SPs
Mar 21
»
Podcast: Angels Check-In
Mar 21
»
ST Daily: Waiting on Urias
Mar 21
MLB Headlines
»
Robinson Cano scratched with illness Thursday
»
Daniel Vogelbach optioned to Triple-A Tacoma
»
Pollock (groin) aiming to return to games Fri
»
Puig (calf) back in Dodgers' lineup Thursday
»
Rockies ship SP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque
»
Valbuena sent for MRI on sore left hamstring
»
Graveman picked as A's Opening Day starter
»
Raisel Iglesias injured elbow, hips in shower
»
Zobrist (neck) out of CHC lineup again Thurs
»
Brad Boxberger (lat) shut down for one week
»
Huntington: Kang won't be ready for opener
»
Strasburg in line for Nats' Opening Day start
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved