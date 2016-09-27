Tyler Austin | First Baseman | #26

Welcome,
[X]
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 17
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
Podcast: Yankees Check-In
Feb 17
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Austin out 6 weeks with fractured foot
David Wright (neck) to play catch on Sunday
J.J. Hardy undergoes MRI, CT scan on back
Heyman: Cards, Molina talk contract extension
Todd Frazier says finger no longer an issue
Adrian Beltre strains calf, could miss WBC
Aaron Hill inks minor league deal with Giants
Darin Ruf signs with Korea's Samsung Lions
Alex Reyes undergoes Tommy John surgery
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
Wheeler to throw off a mound this weekend
Syndergaard named Mets' Opening Day SP
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Chad Green
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Zack Littell
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Matt Daley
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Nick Swisher
(1B)
Chris Carter
(1B)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Adam Warren
(S)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Domingo German
(S)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyler Austin | First Baseman | #26
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/6/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYY
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season.
Feb 17 - 1:34 PM
Source:
Joel Sherman on Twitter
Tyler Austin went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.
Red Sox starter David Price served up three home runs in this one, with Austin's two-run shot in the seventh inning representing the go-ahead blast. The rookie had been in a real slump before tonight and has seen his playing time drop off. Austin should see regular starts once the Yankees are officially eliminated.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:02:00 PM
Tyler Austin hit a game-winning, walk-off home run Thursday to give the Yankees a 5-4 win over the Rays.
With two outs and two strikes, Austin put a charge into an Erasmo Ramirez pitch that cleared the right-center wall for the winning homer. It was his third homer in 17 games to date, and he's now strung together a modest five-game hitting streak. The 25-year-old is hitting .245/.273/.453 overall.
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Tyler Austin and Aaron Judge made history on Saturday, launching back-to-back home runs in each of their first career plate appearances as the Yankees clobbered the Rays 8-4.
Austin, starting at first base, tagged Matt Andriese for a solo shot to right field to open the game's scoring in the second. Judge immediately followed with a no-doubter to center field to increase their lead. Teammates Aaron Hicks, Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorious (hitting cleanup), also left the yard for the Bombers. Austin finished his memorable debut 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored and he also stole a base. Both he and Judge should be in the lineup on a daily basis going forward and each make for intriguing fantasy additions in deeper mixed leagues.
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 04:20:00 PM
Tyler Austin out 6 weeks with fractured foot
Feb 17 - 1:34 PM
Tyler Austin goes 3-for-3 with homer Tuesday
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:02:00 PM
Austin hits walk-off dinger to down Rays
Thu, Sep 8, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Austin and Judge go back-to-back in debuts
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 04:20:00 PM
More Tyler Austin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Wood
KC
(2777)
2
A. Reyes
STL
(2327)
3
B. Phillips
ATL
(2069)
4
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1707)
5
S. Rodriguez
ATL
(1638)
6
Z. Wheeler
NYM
(1534)
7
A. Lind
WAS
(1519)
8
G. Perkins
MIN
(1489)
9
C. Utley
LA
(1471)
10
W. Ramos
TB
(1430)
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
31
83
20
3
0
5
12
7
7
36
1
0
.241
.300
.458
.758
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
27
0
0
0
5
1
Tyler Austin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tyler Austin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tyler Austin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Tyler Austin's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
57
201
65
24
0
13
49
39
32
59
5
0
.323
.415
.637
Trenton(EAST)
AA
50
177
46
10
1
4
29
22
30
46
1
1
.260
.367
.395
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Chris Carter
3
Tyler Austin
Sidelined
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season.
Feb 17
4
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
Sidelined
Mason Williams will be sidelined for two weeks due to inflammation of his left patella tendon.
It will push back his Grapefruit League debut but shouldn't be a huge problem as long as he can avoid a setback. However, it could affect Williams' chances of winning an Opening Day bench job.
Feb 17
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Jonathan Holder
8
Giovanny Gallegos
Headlines
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 17
Check out all the great tools we have to offer in our 2017 Rotoworld Baseball Draft Guide.
