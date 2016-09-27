Tyler Austin | First Baseman | #26 Team: New York Yankees Age / DOB: (25) / 9/6/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYY Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot. Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season. Source: Joel Sherman on Twitter

Tyler Austin went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox. Red Sox starter David Price served up three home runs in this one, with Austin's two-run shot in the seventh inning representing the go-ahead blast. The rookie had been in a real slump before tonight and has seen his playing time drop off. Austin should see regular starts once the Yankees are officially eliminated.

Tyler Austin hit a game-winning, walk-off home run Thursday to give the Yankees a 5-4 win over the Rays. With two outs and two strikes, Austin put a charge into an Erasmo Ramirez pitch that cleared the right-center wall for the winning homer. It was his third homer in 17 games to date, and he's now strung together a modest five-game hitting streak. The 25-year-old is hitting .245/.273/.453 overall.