Tyler Austin | First Baseman | #26

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYY
Tyler Austin will be in a boot for three weeks and shut down from baseball activity for six week after being diagnosed with a small fracture in his foot.
Austin suffered the break when he fouled a ball off the foot while taking batting practice. The 25-year-old might have been squeezed off the roster following the Chris Carter signing and now he'll begin the season on the disabled list. Austin batted .241/.300/.458 in 31 games for the Yankees last season. Feb 17 - 1:34 PM
Source: Joel Sherman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
31832030512773610.241.300.458.758
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201602700051
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA5720165240134939325950.323.415.637
Trenton(EAST)AA501774610142922304611.260.367.395
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Chris Carter
3Tyler Austin
4Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Jonathan Holder
8Giovanny Gallegos
 

 