Maikel Franco | Third Baseman | #7

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/26/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 216
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / PHI
Maikel Franco swatted a grand slam in a Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates on Saturday.
It was his only hit in five chances. He is now batting .213 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 47 at-bats. Last year Franco hit .255/.306/.427 with 25 home runs and 88 RBI in 152 games. He is still only 24 years old despite entering his fourth season in the major leagues. Mar 18 - 5:22 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1525811482312588674010611.255.306.427.733
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000014800
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Ryan Hanigan
4Bryan Holaday
5Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
4Taylor Featherston
SS1Freddy Galvis
2Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Chris Coghlan
3Daniel Nava
4Nick Williams
CF1Odubel Herrera
2Roman Quinn
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
3Tyler Goeddel
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Luis Garcia
7Joely Rodriguez
8Sean Burnett
9Dalier Hinojosa
10Michael Mariot
11Cesar Ramos
12Colton Murray
 

 