Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sandoval drills two home runs vs Twins Sat.
Verlander fires five shutout frames vs Miami
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
Hellickson punished for eight runs in five IP
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Aaron Altherr
(OF)
Pedro Florimon
(2B)
Jeremy Hellickson
(S)
Michael Mariot
(R)
Joely Rodriguez
(R)
Alec Asher
(S)
Maikel Franco
(3B)
Cesar Hernandez
(2B)
Adam Morgan
(S)
Cameron Rupp
(C)
Joaquin Benoit
(R)
Austin Gallagher
(3B)
Odubel Herrera
(OF)
Colton Murray
(R)
Rusty Ryal
(1B)
Chad Billingsley
(S)
Freddy Galvis
(SS)
Frank Herrmann
(R)
Daniel Nava
(OF)
Dane Sardinha
(C)
Andres Blanco
(3B)
Luis Garcia
(R)
Dalier Hinojosa
(R)
Drew Naylor
(S)
Michael Saunders
(OF)
Clay Buchholz
(S)
Tyler Goeddel
(OF)
Bryan Holaday
(C)
Hector Neris
(R)
Brian Schneider
(C)
Sean Burnett
(R)
Hector Gomez
(2B)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Pat Neshek
(R)
Brock Stassi
(1B)
Chris Coghlan
(2B)
Jeanmar Gomez
(R)
Cedric Hunter
(OF)
Aaron Nola
(S)
Michael Stutes
(R)
Zach Collier
(OF)
Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
(S)
Stefan Jarrin
(2B)
Xavier Paul
(OF)
Jake Thompson
(S)
Juan Cruz
(R)
Ryan Hanigan
(C)
Tommy Joseph
(1B)
Roman Quinn
(OF)
Jesmuel Valentin
(2B)
Zach Eflin
(S)
Aaron Harang
(S)
Howie Kendrick
(2B)
Cesar Ramos
(R)
Vincent Velasquez
(S)
Jerad Eickhoff
(S)
Matt Harrison
(S)
Andrew Knapp
(C)
Edubray Ramos
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Maikel Franco | Third Baseman | #7
Team:
Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/26/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 216
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Maikel Franco swatted a grand slam in a Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates on Saturday.
It was his only hit in five chances. He is now batting .213 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 47 at-bats. Last year Franco hit .255/.306/.427 with 25 home runs and 88 RBI in 152 games. He is still only 24 years old despite entering his fourth season in the major leagues.
Mar 18 - 5:22 PM
Maikel Franco was scratched from the Phillies' lineup Friday so that he could go to the dentist.
It's unclear what issue Franco is dealing with, but obviously it's not a big deal. He's hit three home runs already this spring.
Mar 3 - 11:42 AM
Source:
Jim Salisbury on Twitter
Maikel Franco went 2-for-2 and hit his third spring homer Monday against the Rays.
One of those homers was an inside-the-parker and should have been a double, but even so, Franco is scorching hot right now. One note of interest: Franco hit fifth behind Michael Saunders in this one after hitting cleanup ahead of Saunders in his debut. It's something to watch, since Franco would have more fantasy value hitting fourth than fifth or sixth (we're guessing Saunders will hit fifth to break up righties Franco and Tommy Joseph).
Feb 27 - 4:09 PM
Maikel Franco was credited with two homers Saturday to lead the Phillies past the Yankees 6-5.
The second homer should have been a double, but the center fielder thought the ball was trapped under the fence, didn't get the call right away and picked up the ball to throw it back in. Regardless, it was a nice day for the 24-year-old Franco. He hit cleanup today, too, with the Phillies playing all of their regulars. If he's picked over Tommy Joseph for that lineup spot, it'd help his fantasy value.
Feb 25 - 4:15 PM
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
Mar 18 - 5:22 PM
Maikel Franco needs some dental work
Mar 3 - 11:42 AM
Maikel Franco hits third homer in two games
Feb 27 - 4:09 PM
Maikel Franco homers twice in victory
Feb 25 - 4:15 PM
More Maikel Franco Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Phillies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
152
581
148
23
1
25
88
67
40
106
1
1
.255
.306
.427
.733
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
148
0
0
Maikel Franco's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Maikel Franco's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Maikel Franco's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Maikel Franco's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Cameron Rupp
2
Andrew Knapp
3
Ryan Hanigan
4
Bryan Holaday
5
Jorge Alfaro
1B
1
Tommy Joseph
Sidelined
Tommy Joseph is getting another day off Friday after suffering a left hand contusion when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday.
Joseph is doing on-field work before the game, according to The News Journal's Meghan Montemurro. It sounds like he'll be back before the weekend is over.
Mar 17
2B
1
Cesar Hernandez
2
Jesmuel Valentin
3
Hector Gomez
4
Taylor Featherston
SS
1
Freddy Galvis
2
Pedro Florimon
3B
1
Maikel Franco
2
Andres Blanco
LF
1
Howie Kendrick
2
Chris Coghlan
3
Daniel Nava
4
Nick Williams
CF
1
Odubel Herrera
2
Roman Quinn
RF
1
Michael Saunders
2
Aaron Altherr
3
Tyler Goeddel
Sidelined
Tyler Goeddel has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Goeddel was hit in the head with a pitch by White Sox reliever Chris Beck on Wednesday. The outfielder is expected to rejoin the Phillies at some point this weekend and will be placed in the league's concussion protocol. At this late stage of the season, there's a good chance he's done for 2016.
Sep 23
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jeremy Hellickson
2
Aaron Nola
3
Jerad Eickhoff
4
Clay Buchholz
5
Vincent Velasquez
6
Jake Thompson
Sidelined
Phillies pitching coach Bob McClure said Jake Thompson (wrist) is likely to make his Grapefruit League debut on Thursday or Friday.
The Phillies have been taking things slow with Thompson since he reported to camp last month with soreness in his right wrist. Assuming no setbacks, the 23-year-old figures to begin the year at the Triple-A level. He posted a 5.70 ERA over 10 starts as a rookie last season.
Mar 14
7
Zach Eflin
Sidelined
Zach Eflin (knees) is likely to pitch in a minor league game before making his Grapefruit League debut.
Eflin is being eased back into things after undergoing surgery on both of his knees last August. He's expected to begin the year in Triple-A.
Mar 14
8
Adam Morgan
9
Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Joaquin Benoit
2
Hector Neris
3
Jeanmar Gomez
4
Pat Neshek
5
Edubray Ramos
6
Luis Garcia
7
Joely Rodriguez
8
Sean Burnett
9
Dalier Hinojosa
10
Michael Mariot
11
Cesar Ramos
12
Colton Murray
Headlines
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
»
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
»
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
»
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
»
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
»
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
»
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
»
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
MLB Headlines
»
Sandoval drills two home runs vs Twins Sat.
»
Verlander fires five shutout frames vs Miami
»
Franco crushes grand slam vs Pirates Sat.
»
Hellickson punished for eight runs in five IP
»
Brandon Nimmo aggravates hamstring injury
»
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
»
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
»
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
»
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
»
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
»
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
»
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
