Maikel Franco | Third Baseman | #7 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (24) / 8/26/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 216 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Maikel Franco swatted a grand slam in a Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates on Saturday. It was his only hit in five chances. He is now batting .213 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 47 at-bats. Last year Franco hit .255/.306/.427 with 25 home runs and 88 RBI in 152 games. He is still only 24 years old despite entering his fourth season in the major leagues.

Maikel Franco was scratched from the Phillies' lineup Friday so that he could go to the dentist. It's unclear what issue Franco is dealing with, but obviously it's not a big deal. He's hit three home runs already this spring. Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter

Maikel Franco went 2-for-2 and hit his third spring homer Monday against the Rays. One of those homers was an inside-the-parker and should have been a double, but even so, Franco is scorching hot right now. One note of interest: Franco hit fifth behind Michael Saunders in this one after hitting cleanup ahead of Saunders in his debut. It's something to watch, since Franco would have more fantasy value hitting fourth than fifth or sixth (we're guessing Saunders will hit fifth to break up righties Franco and Tommy Joseph).