Orlando Arcia | Shortstop | #3 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (23) / 8/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 172 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $538,100, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Orlando Arcia (back) remains out of the Brewers' starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon. Arcia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back spasms and he will take another day of rest. Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff against Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Orlando Arcia was scratched from the Brewers' starting lineup Tuesday due to back spasms. Eric Sogard is now starting at shortstop and batting eighth versus Pirates right-hander Ivan Nova. Arcia is considered day-to-day. Source: Milwaukee Brewers on Twitter

Orlando Arcia slugged his 11th home run of the season Sunday in the Brewers' loss to the Rays. It was a solo shot off Rays starter Chris Archer in the top of the sixth inning. That was the only hit of the game for Arcia and it provided the only run for the entire Brewers offense.