Player Page

Weather | Roster

Orlando Arcia | Shortstop | #3

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 172
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2010 / UDFA / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Orlando Arcia (back) remains out of the Brewers' starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon.
Arcia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back spasms and he will take another day of rest. Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff against Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole. Aug 16 - 10:58 AM
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
More Orlando Arcia Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1153981131621139462478115.284.325.417.743
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017000114000
201600053000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 13CIN11000000010000.000.000.000
Aug 12CIN15200000020000.400.400.400
Aug 11CIN14100001010000.250.250.250
Aug 10MIN14000001000000.000.000.000
Aug 9MIN14200000011000.500.500.500
Aug 8@ MIN14300001010000.750.750.750
Aug 7@ MIN14000001010000.000.000.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Manny Pina
3Jett Bandy
4Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Neil Walker
2Jonathan Villar
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
LF1Ryan Braun
2Hernan Perez
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jimmy Nelson
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Matt Garza
5Brent Suter
6Brandon Woodruff
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Anthony Swarzak
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jeremy Jeffress
7Josh Hader
8Jared Hughes
 

 