Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Hit On Heaney
Aug 16
Notes: Pursuing Verlander
Aug 16
MLB Power Rankings: Week 20
Aug 15
MLB Live Chat
Aug 15
Daily Dose: Slugging Stanton
Aug 15
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 14
Daily Dose: This Kid Can Play
Aug 14
Top 10 Prospects: August 14
Aug 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Arcia (back) remains sidelined on Wednesday
Heaney (elbow) to make season debut Friday
Brian Goodwin (groin) placed on disabled list
Paxton (pectoral) may resume throwing soon
Gallo hits ninth homer of month, 34th of year
Luis Castillo sharp in no-decision versus CHC
Zach Davies beats Pirates for 14th win of '17
Gary Sanchez homers again in Yankees' win
Dominic Smith smacks first MLB home run
Chapman felt tightness in hamstring Tuesday
Odubel Herrera (hamstring) hopes to avoid DL
Howie Kendrick slugs two solo homers Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Time To Panic, Paxton
Aug 16
Silva's Dynasty Rookie Ranks
Aug 16
Dose: Eagles Dump Mathews
Aug 16
When to Draft a Quarterback
Aug 16
Intro to Fantasy Football U
Aug 16
Silva's Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 15
Abusing the Default Rankings
Aug 15
Podcast: Rookie QB Judgments
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Arians says Jaron Brown is Cardinals No. 2 WR
Glennon 'strong favorite' to start the opener
Delvin Breaux out 4-6 weeks with broken leg
Jaylon Smith to make pro debut on Saturday
John Brown makes clear he's not 100 percent
Ezekiel Elliott's appeal likely to be Aug. 29
'No question' WR Richardson ready for Week 1
Panthers lock Thomas Davis up through 2018
Rey Maualuga working out for LB-needy 'Fins
K.J. Wright having knee looked at; No surgery
Bilal Powell returns to Jets practice Tuesday
OC: Christian Hackenberg 'basically a rookie'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
Caps After Watkins Glen
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Dirt winner Hessert returns to Springfield
Dale Earnhardt Jr. pulling BMS Double-duty
Matt Crafton UNOH 200 advance
Creed ready for first go on Springfield dirt
Enfinger has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Cody Coughlin leads BMS Truck Practice 1
Harrison Burton UNOH 200 advance
Noah Gragson: UNOH 200 advance
Christopher Bell: UNOH 200 advance
Gilliland keeps lead after Evergreen Speedway
Derek Kraus 12th at Evergreen, 3rd in points
Will Rodgers: 2nd at Evergreen, 4th in points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Wyndham
Aug 15
Wyndham Championship Preview
Aug 15
Thomas wins the 99th PGA
Aug 14
Paul Lawrie Match Play Preview
Aug 14
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
Jordan Smith T9 in major championship debut
Oosthuizen T2 at PGA; fourth major runner-up
Thomas wins 99th PGA for first major title
Reed closing 67; bags first top 10 in major
F. Molinari closing 67; career-TOUR-best T2
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
Auburn WR John Franklin III transfers to FAU
Report: Franklin extension set for discussion
West Virginia WR Simms suspended for opener
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
Virginia Tech tabs QB Joshua Jackson to start
Report: Florida suspensions related to fraud
Auburn names QB Jarrett Stidham starter
WVU WR Marcus Simms arrested for DUI
Chicken pox breaks out at San Diego State
Sam Ehlinger impressing Herman in camp
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Jese and the value of context
Aug 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 2
Aug 16
The Bargain Hunter - Week 2
Aug 15
FPL Draft Recap - Week 1
Aug 14
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swansea accepts Everton bid for Sigurdsson
Barry completes West Brom transfer
Stoke bring in Jese but will he get chances?
Feghouli completes Galatasary move
Chelsea star inching closer to return
Tom Lawrence signs for Derby County
Gareth Barry reportedly taking WBA medical
Blow as CPFC winger is sidelined for a month
Newcastle left short in defence
Barkley suffers a setback in training
Chelsea facing midfield dilemma for GW2
Chelsea skipper given three-match ban
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Eric Sogard
(2B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Stephen Kohlscheen
(S)
Andrew Susac
(C)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Alan Farina
(S)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Brent Suter
(S)
Will West
(S)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Tom Wilhelmsen
(R)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Matt Garza
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Brandon Woodruff
(S)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Josh Hader
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Orlando Arcia | Shortstop | #3
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 172
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2010 / UDFA / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $538,100, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Orlando Arcia (back) remains out of the Brewers' starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon.
Arcia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back spasms and he will take another day of rest. Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff against Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole.
Aug 16 - 10:58 AM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Orlando Arcia was scratched from the Brewers' starting lineup Tuesday due to back spasms.
Eric Sogard is now starting at shortstop and batting eighth versus Pirates right-hander Ivan Nova. Arcia is considered day-to-day.
Aug 15 - 6:05 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Brewers on Twitter
Orlando Arcia slugged his 11th home run of the season Sunday in the Brewers' loss to the Rays.
It was a solo shot off Rays starter Chris Archer in the top of the sixth inning. That was the only hit of the game for Arcia and it provided the only run for the entire Brewers offense.
Aug 6 - 4:10 PM
Orlando Arcia shined at the plate on Friday by going 3-for-3 with solo homer and two runs scored against the Rays.
Arcia finished a double short of the cycle. The 23-year-old has cooled down since the All-Star break, but he has made encouraging strides overall in his sophomore season. He now has 10 homers and 10 steals through 106 games to go along with a .282/.327/.416 batting line.
Aug 4 - 11:22 PM
Arcia (back) remains sidelined on Wednesday
Aug 16 - 10:58 AM
Arcia scratched Tuesday with back spasms
Aug 15 - 6:05 PM
Arcia slugs 11th homer Sunday vs. Rays
Aug 6 - 4:10 PM
Arcia homers in three-hit night vs. Rays
Aug 4 - 11:22 PM
More Orlando Arcia Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Harper
WAS
(3525)
2
G. Stanton
MIA
(3243)
3
J. Bruce
CLE
(2382)
4
J. Paxton
SEA
(2327)
5
N. Walker
MLW
(2262)
6
R. Hoskins
PHI
(2186)
7
W. Contreras
CHC
(2168)
8
C. Kershaw
LA
(2161)
9
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(2124)
10
T. Turner
WAS
(2029)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
115
398
113
16
2
11
39
46
24
78
11
5
.284
.325
.417
.743
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
114
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
53
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 13
CIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 12
CIN
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Aug 11
CIN
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Aug 10
MIN
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 9
MIN
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Aug 8
@ MIN
1
4
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
.750
Aug 7
@ MIN
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
10-Day DL
Stephen Vogt (knee) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Vogt went 2-for-11 (.182) with a pair of doubles through three rehab games with Class A Wisconsin. The veteran backstop went down about a month after with an MCL sprain in his left knee, but he should rejoin the Brewers within the next few days.
Aug 15
2
Manny Pina
3
Jett Bandy
10-Day DL
Brewers placed C Jett Bandy on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured rib.
Bandy broke his rib on a hit-by-pitch Sunday against the Cubs. He played through the injury Thursday against St. Louis but obviously didn't feel right. There's no timetable for his return.
Aug 3
4
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
Jonathan Villar
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
Sidelined
Orlando Arcia (back) remains out of the Brewers' starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon.
Arcia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back spasms and he will take another day of rest. Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff against Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole.
Aug 16
3B
1
Travis Shaw
LF
1
Ryan Braun
2
Hernan Perez
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jimmy Nelson
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
10-Day DL
Chase Anderson (oblique) has been cleared to return to the Brewers' starting rotation Sunday in Colorado.
Anderson struggled in his last rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowing four runs over 4 1/3 innings, but the Brewers will not ask him to make a third appearance in the minor leagues. The 29-year-old right-hander had a cool 2.89 ERA and 85/27 K/BB ratio through 90 1/3 innings with Milwaukee when he landed on the disabled list in late June with an oblique strain.
Aug 15
4
Matt Garza
5
Brent Suter
10-Day DL
Brewers placed LHP Brent Suter on the 10-day disabled list with a left rotator cuff strain.
Suter suffered the injury in an ugly outing Saturday night against the Reds. He got off to a promising start after joining the Brewers' rotation in early July, but the 27-year-old left-hander has struggled lately and there is no timetable for his return from this shoulder issue.
Aug 13
6
Brandon Woodruff
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Anthony Swarzak
Sidelined
Anthony Swarzak (neck) told reporters that he will be available out of the Brewers' bullpen on Tuesday night against the Pirates.
Swarzak slept wrong over the weekend and got a couple days off with a stiff neck. The right-handed setup man has registered a 1.42 ERA in seven appearances with the Brewers since they acquired him from the White Sox on July 25.
Aug 15
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jeremy Jeffress
7
Josh Hader
8
Jared Hughes
Headlines
Dose: Hit On Heaney
Aug 16
Drew Silva discusses Andrew Heaney's upcoming season debut, Chase Anderson's return, and more in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: Hit On Heaney
Aug 16
»
Notes: Pursuing Verlander
Aug 16
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 20
Aug 15
»
MLB Live Chat
Aug 15
»
Daily Dose: Slugging Stanton
Aug 15
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 14
»
Daily Dose: This Kid Can Play
Aug 14
»
Top 10 Prospects: August 14
Aug 14
MLB Headlines
»
Arcia (back) remains sidelined on Wednesday
»
Heaney (elbow) to make season debut Friday
»
Brian Goodwin (groin) placed on disabled list
»
Paxton (pectoral) may resume throwing soon
»
Gallo hits ninth homer of month, 34th of year
»
Luis Castillo sharp in no-decision versus CHC
»
Zach Davies beats Pirates for 14th win of '17
»
Gary Sanchez homers again in Yankees' win
»
Dominic Smith smacks first MLB home run
»
Chapman felt tightness in hamstring Tuesday
»
Odubel Herrera (hamstring) hopes to avoid DL
»
Howie Kendrick slugs two solo homers Tuesday
MLB Links
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved