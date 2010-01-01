Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Giants place closer Melancon (elbow) on DL
Kinsler (hamstring) scratched from DET lineup
K-Rod out, Justin Wilson in as Tigers closer
A.J. Griffin spins shutout against Padres
Mike Trout (hamstring) sitting again Tuesday
Blackmon, CarGo out for second game Tues.
Dexter Fowler (shoulder) out again Tuesday
Hahn: Moncada not close to MLB promotion
Reynolds goes 3-for-4 with 12th HR vs. Cubs
O's closer Britton (forearm) down 45-60 days
Koda Glover (hip) ready for rehab assignment
Brian Dozier (ankle) remains sidelined Tues.
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
Keone Kela
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(DH)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Pete Kozma
(SS)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Chi Chi Gonzalez
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Martin Perez
(S)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
(S)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Cole Hamels
(S)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Joe Jackson
(OF)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Prince Fielder
(DH)
A.J. Griffin | Starting Pitcher | #64
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 1/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
San Diego
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
A.J. Griffin tossed his second career shutout Tuesday, limiting the Padres to just four singles and one walk in the Rangers' 11-0 blowout win.
Griffin struck out four batters on the day, needing an economical 104 pitches to complete the gem. It was the right-hander's first complete game and shutout since June of 2013, when he blanked the Reds as a member of the A's. Griffin needed a disabled list stint while battling gout in his ankle, but he was excellent in his last start before hitting the DL and has been great in both outings since, allowing just one earned run combined over the three showings. Home runs will always be an issue for him, but Griffin is a useful streaming option in favorable matchups like the one he had today. He'll face his former team on Sunday when he squares off against the A's at home.
May 9 - 6:51 PM
A.J. Griffin held the Astros to two runs -- one earned -- in five innings and struck out seven Thursday.
Griffin got the win to improve to 3-0 with a 3.54 ERA in four starts. He's strictly an AL-only guy because of his tendency to give homers.
May 4 - 6:19 PM
Rangers activated RHP A.J. Griffin from the 10-day disabled list.
Griffin will return to the Rangers' rotation on Thursday against the Astros after missing a couple of weeks with gout in his left ankle. The 29-year-old right-hander had a 4.11 ERA through his first three starts this season. Texas badly needs him to eat some innings with Cole Hamels (oblique) due to miss at least eight weeks.
May 4 - 11:22 AM
A.J. Griffin (gout) is expected to start in place of Cole Hamels (oblique).
Griffin, himself, is currently on the 10-day disabled list due to a case of gout in his left ankle, but he is ready to return and will draw the start against the Astros on Thursday. Cole Hamels is expected to miss in the neighborhood of eight weeks with a strained right oblique, meaning that Griffin has an extended opportunity, here. In 23 starts (119 innings) last season, the 29-year-old right-hander posted a 5.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 107/46 K/BB ratio.
May 3 - 5:24 PM
Source:
MLB Depth Charts
A.J. Griffin spins shutout against Padres
May 9 - 6:51 PM
A.J. Griffin picks up win over Astros
May 4 - 6:19 PM
Rangers activate Griffin for Thursday start
May 4 - 11:22 AM
A.J. Griffin (gout) to start on Thursday
May 3 - 5:24 PM
More A.J. Griffin Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
9.0
1
0
0
.00
.556
0
0
4
1
4
0
0
1
1
1
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
4
4
3
0
0
0
20.1
15
9
8
5
23
0
0
3.54
.98
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 9
@ SD
1
1
1
0
0
9.0
4
0
0
1
4
1
1
.00
.56
May 4
@ HOU
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
6
2
1
1
7
0
0
1.80
1.40
Apr 17
@ OAK
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
1
0
0
1
8
0
0
.00
.33
Apr 12
@ LAA
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
3
3
1
4
0
0
4.50
.83
Apr 7
OAK
1
1
0
0
0
3.1
4
4
4
2
4
0
0
10.80
1.80
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Round Rock(PCL)
AAA
1
1
0
1
0
1.1
5
4
4
2
1
0
0
27.000
5.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2B
1
Rougned Odor
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
10-Day DL
Rangers placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
He battled the shoulder issue for much of camp. It's unclear how long Alberto will be out.
Apr 2
3
Pete Kozma
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
10-Day DL
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said that the team is hoping that Adrian Beltre (calf) will be able to return in late May.
Beltre has yet to make his regular-season debut due to a right calf strain. His recovery has been a slow one, as the initial plan had been to get him back into the swing of things at some point in April. That did not come to pass. Daniels said that Beltre has yet to even begin running, so putting a concrete timetable on his recovery is somewhat difficult. Joey Gallo will continue to fill in for him at third base until he is ready to return.
May 3
2
Joey Gallo
LF
1
Delino DeShields
2
Ryan Rua
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Prince Fielder
60-Day DL
Rangers placed DH Prince Fielder on the 60-day disabled list.
Fielder's professional baseball career ended last season due to serious neck issues. He has a new food competition show coming out in March on Hulu and Netflix called "Fielder's Choice."
Feb 14
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
Sidelined
Rangers placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique.
Hamels was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Astros after experiencing tightness in his right side and an MRI taken Wednesday confirmed that he's dealing with an oblique strain. He's expected to miss at least eight weeks. Hamels, 33, had strung together seven straight 200-plus-innings seasons between 2010-2016, but that streak will come to and end this year.
May 3
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
10-Day DL
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet) threw a successful 30-pitch simulated game Monday.
"I got to have some hitters in there and got to have some reactions on pitches," Ross said. "Today was definitely encouraging as far as how I felt physically and how I was able to move the baseball around. It’s another good step for me." The next step for Ross is unclear, but he's closing in on a rehab assignment. The Rangers have considered adding Ross to their rotation after he reaches 60 pitches on his rehab assignment, which would potentially put his return in late May. They could also go with a more traditional rehab plan that would have Ross debut in mid-June.
May 8
7
Chi Chi Gonzalez
60-Day DL
Chi Chi Gonzalez (elbow) will undergo an MRI next Thursday.
If the exam shows that Gonzalez's right elbow has had significant healing, he'll resume a throwing program. The righty has a slight tear in his ulnar collateral ligament but is trying to avoid Tommy John surgery.
Apr 28
8
Nick Martinez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Matt Bush
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Sam Dyson
4
Tony Barnette
5
Jose Leclerc
10-Day DL
Rangers placed RHP Jose Leclerc on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right index finger.
Leclerc evidently must have injured the finger during his appearance Sunday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
May 8
6
Alex Claudio
7
Keone Kela
8
Austin Bibens-Dirkx
9
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Jake Diekman recently underwent the second of three ulcerative colitis surgeries to remove and rebuild his colon.
Diekman lost about 10 pounds as a result of the procedure. He'll have the third and final surgery on June 9 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The hope is that Diekman will resume a throwing program in late June and rejoin the Rangers' bullpen sometime in the second half.
Apr 21
10
Dario Alvarez
MLB Power Rankings: Week 6
May 9
The Yankees swept the Cubs at Wrigley, but was it enough to move them to No. 1 in the Power Rankings? Jesse Pantuosco has your answer.
