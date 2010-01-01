A.J. Griffin | Starting Pitcher | #64

A.J. Griffin tossed his second career shutout Tuesday, limiting the Padres to just four singles and one walk in the Rangers' 11-0 blowout win.

Griffin struck out four batters on the day, needing an economical 104 pitches to complete the gem. It was the right-hander's first complete game and shutout since June of 2013, when he blanked the Reds as a member of the A's. Griffin needed a disabled list stint while battling gout in his ankle, but he was excellent in his last start before hitting the DL and has been great in both outings since, allowing just one earned run combined over the three showings. Home runs will always be an issue for him, but Griffin is a useful streaming option in favorable matchups like the one he had today. He'll face his former team on Sunday when he squares off against the A's at home.