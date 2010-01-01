Player Page

A.J. Griffin | Starting Pitcher | #64

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: San Diego
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 13 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
A.J. Griffin tossed his second career shutout Tuesday, limiting the Padres to just four singles and one walk in the Rangers' 11-0 blowout win.
Griffin struck out four batters on the day, needing an economical 104 pitches to complete the gem. It was the right-hander's first complete game and shutout since June of 2013, when he blanked the Reds as a member of the A's. Griffin needed a disabled list stint while battling gout in his ankle, but he was excellent in his last start before hitting the DL and has been great in both outings since, allowing just one earned run combined over the three showings. Home runs will always be an issue for him, but Griffin is a useful streaming option in favorable matchups like the one he had today. He'll face his former team on Sunday when he squares off against the A's at home. May 9 - 6:51 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final19.0100.00.5560041400111
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX44300020.11598523003.54.98
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 9@ SD111009.04001411.00.56
May 4@ HOU111005.062117001.801.40
Apr 17@ OAK111006.01001800.00.33
Apr 12@ LAA111006.043314004.50.83
Apr 7OAK110003.1444240010.801.80
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Round Rock(PCL)AAA110101.1544210027.0005.250
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
1B1Mike Napoli
2B1Rougned Odor
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3Pete Kozma
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Joey Gallo
LF1Delino DeShields
2Ryan Rua
CF1Carlos Gomez
RF1Nomar Mazara
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Prince Fielder
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Chi Chi Gonzalez
8Nick Martinez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Matt Bush
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Sam Dyson
4Tony Barnette
5Jose Leclerc
6Alex Claudio
7Keone Kela
8Austin Bibens-Dirkx
9Jake Diekman
10Dario Alvarez
 

 