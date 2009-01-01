Michael Taylor | Outfielder | #3

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
McCarthyism Rising
May 14
Dose: It's All Happ-ening
May 14
Week That Was: Cody's Opening
May 13
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Michael Taylor crushes game-winning homer
A.J. Pollock leaves game with groin injury
Paul Goldschmidt rocks two homers in defeat
David Peralta leaves game with tight glute
Pat Valaika crunches pair of two-run homers
Mike Trout homers in third straight contest
Manny Pina's three-run homer sinks Mets
Souza slugs three-run homer, Rays rout Sox
Carlos Gomez leaves with hamstring strain
Severino lasts just 2 1/3 innings against HOU
Yadi Molina homers twice as Cards top Cubs
Altherr guides Phils' comeback win over Nats
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 12
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
2017 IDP Rookie Rankings
May 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
O'Brien says D'Onta Foreman is out of shape
Payton expects Unger (foot) back in preseason
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
Rolando McClain popped on weapons/pot charge
Marcus Mariota (leg) still not at full speed
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: WCF Game 1 Preview
May 14
NBA DFS Podcast for May 14
May 13
Risers & Fallers: SG Edition
May 13
Wizards Force Game 7 in Boston
May 13
Western Finals Preview
May 12
Center Comparisons
May 12
Dose: Spurs Cruise Past HOU
May 12
NBA Podcast for May 11
May 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Iguodala (left knee) to have MRI Monday
Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) will have an MRI
Stephen Curry scores 40 in Game 1 win vs. SA
Kevin Durant scores 34 points in win
Andre Iguodala dealing with knee soreness
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 28 in Game 1 loss
Manu Ginobili scores 17 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) will not return
Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge starting Game 1
Hero Wall: John hits game-winning 3-pointer
Bradley Beal scores 33 points in win
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points in loss to Wiz
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
Pod: Time to Blow up the Caps?
May 12
Dose: Conference Final Picks
May 12
Conference Final Previews
May 11
Penguins, Ducks Flock Together
May 11
Dose: Senators Going to ECF
May 10
Caps Force Game 7
May 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Getzlaf (3 A) helps Ducks tie series
Evgeni Malkin scores in GM 1 loss to Ottawa
Bobby Ryan nets OT winner in Game 1 of ECF
Carl Hagelin out for Game 1 vs Sens
Alex Ovechkin's wife shares photo of injury
James Neal scores OT winner in GM 1 of WCF
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) won't play on Friday night
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
Update: Talladega (Spring)
May 6
Geico 500 Stats
May 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Bonsignore: City of Hampton 150 results
DeLong III: DNF in Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150
Brett Moffitt: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Brendon Bock: City of Hampton 150 results
Jesse Iwuji: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 resul
Regan Smith: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Kyle Ebersole : City of Hampton 150 results
Timmy Solomito muscles way to Langley win
Calderon on pole for Red Cola 120 in Puebla
Todd Gilliland leads Flag-to-Flag in Spokane
Trevor Bayne gets first top-10 since Daytona
Bowyer’s 9th at Kansas is within tight range
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
Harman heists Wells Fargo
May 8
Open de Portugal Preview
May 8
FanDuel Focus: Wells Fargo
May 3
Wells Fargo: Preview and Ranks
May 2
Expert Picks: Wells Fargo
May 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
Oosthuizen one back after 1-over 73 in R3
MDF silences 11 at PLAYERS; including Rahm
Stanley maintains share of lead with 72 in R3
Holmes co-leads PLAYERS after 70 in Round 3
Poulter cards 71; only bogey-free lap in R3
Si Woo Kim moves target to -7 with 68 in R3
Grillo puts 6-under on the board w/ 67 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star WR Simmons off to Virginia Tech
Tech's Giles narrows choice to three programs
LSU lands pledge from four-star WR Jones
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
Sean's Super Subs - GW37
May 11
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 37
May 11
AM's Perfect XI - Week 37
May 11
The Bargain Hunter-Week 37
May 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs close out WHL with 2-1 win over Man U
Martial looked sharp but MUN come up short
Klopp unsure of Firmino's status for GW38
Hammers get hammered in home finale, 0-4
Palace dump Hull City out of the Premier Lge
Olivier Giroud brace sees Arsenal past SCFC
Alexis Sanchez limps off with a thigh injury
Crouch scores a controversial goal in loss
Bamford scores in bland Boro defeat
Mahrez PK blunder leaves Leicester short
Sane helps Man City escape with 2-1 win
Swansea City wins to put pressure on Hull
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(R)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Wilmer Difo
(SS)
Matt Grace
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Stephen Drew
(3B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Kris Watts
(C)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Koda Glover
(R)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Michael Taylor | Outfielder | #3
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $557,900, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Taylor crushed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, leading the Nationals to a 6-5 victory over the Phillies.
The Nationals had led the entire game until Freddy Galvis chipped in a two-run triple in the top half of the eighth to take the lead. Taylor then responded in the bottom half, smacking a Pat Neshek offering off the foul pole for the go-ahead home run. Taylor struck out in his other three at-bats, finishing the night 1-for-4. He's now hitting .267/.300/.427 with two bombs and nine RBI on the season.
May 14 - 11:09 PM
Michael Taylor went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's comeback win over the Orioles.
He laced a single to left field to drive in a run in the fourth inning. He smacked a two-run homer in the eighth. It was his first longball of the season. Taylor has been getting regular starting duty since Adam Eaton went on the disabled list. He has a .238 batting average with six runs and seven RBI in 68 plate appearances.
May 10 - 11:07 PM
Michael Taylor had two hits, two walks and two steals against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Taylor was struggling in his limited opportunities before Adam Eaton went down, but he's thrived since. He's worth playing in mixed leagues right now, and he could turn into a major asset if Dusty Baker starts batting him second. We're guessing Baker doesn't need much of an excuse to make that happen.
May 4 - 5:00 PM
Michael Taylor is starting in center field and batting second for the Nationals on Saturday.
Adam Eaton hit the disabled list on Saturday with a knee strain and it'll be Taylor who gets the first chance to fill that void in the lineup. While he has never hit for a high average, he owns an interesting blend of power and speed and is worth a look in most deeper mixed leagues if he's going to see the bulk of the playing time.
Apr 29 - 10:41 AM
Source:
Dan Kolko on Twitter
Michael Taylor crushes game-winning homer
May 14 - 11:09 PM
Taylor goes 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI
May 10 - 11:07 PM
Michael Taylor reaches four times
May 4 - 5:00 PM
Michael Taylor starting in center on Saturday
Apr 29 - 10:41 AM
More Michael Taylor Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3382)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3348)
3
J. Martinez
DET
(2933)
4
R. Braun
MLW
(2610)
5
J. Taillon
PIT
(2499)
6
R. Cano
SEA
(2439)
7
M. Harvey
NYM
(2430)
8
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2406)
9
J. Berrios
MIN
(2397)
10
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2297)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
27
75
20
4
1
2
9
9
4
30
2
0
.267
.300
.427
.727
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
23
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
69
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 14
PHI
2
8
3
0
0
1
2
2
0
3
0
0
0
0
.375
.375
.750
May 13
PHI
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
May 10
BAL
1
4
2
0
0
1
3
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
May 9
@ BAL
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 8
@ BAL
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.667
May 7
@ PHI
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 6
@ PHI
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
3
Jose Marmolejos
60-Day DL
Nationals placed 1B Jose Marmolejos on the 60-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Matt Wieters signing. It's unclear at this point how Marmolejos suffered the injury or how long he'll be sidelined. The first base prospect was added to the 40-man roster over the winter.
Feb 24
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
10-Day DL
Stephen Drew (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.
Drew has missed nearly a month of action with a strained right hamstring. He should rejoin the Nationals' bench in mid-May.
May 8
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
Sidelined
Jayson Werth (groin) is not in the Nationals' lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Phillies.
Werth hopes to be ready to play the second game, but it's probably not a good bet. Brian Goodwin is in left field. The Nats also have Adam Lind at first base instead of Ryan Zimmerman.
May 14
CF
1
Michael Taylor
2
Brian Goodwin
3
Adam Eaton
10-Day DL
Adam Eaton underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the ACL and meniscus tears in his left knee.
The procedure went as planned and Eaton is now looking at a 6-9 month rehab process. He should be ready for the start of spring training in 2018. Michael A. Taylor has taken over as the Nationals' primary center fielder.
May 10
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Jacob Turner
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Koda Glover
3
Blake Treinen
4
Sammy Solis
10-Day DL
An MRI on Sammy Solis's left elbow revealed nerve inflammation.
Solis was sent for an MRI after feeling tingling in his fingers when he tried to play catch a few days ago. There's no timetable for his return, but the good news is he doesn't have any ligament damage.
Apr 28
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Enny Romero
8
Matt Albers
9
Matt Grace
Headlines
McCarthyism Rising
May 14
Brad Johnson covers his MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, May 15
More MLB Columns
»
McCarthyism Rising
May 14
»
Dose: It's All Happ-ening
May 14
»
Week That Was: Cody's Opening
May 13
»
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
»
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
»
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
»
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
»
FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday
May 11
MLB Headlines
»
Michael Taylor crushes game-winning homer
»
A.J. Pollock leaves game with groin injury
»
Paul Goldschmidt rocks two homers in defeat
»
David Peralta leaves game with tight glute
»
Pat Valaika crunches pair of two-run homers
»
Mike Trout homers in third straight contest
»
Manny Pina's three-run homer sinks Mets
»
Souza slugs three-run homer, Rays rout Sox
»
Carlos Gomez leaves with hamstring strain
»
Severino lasts just 2 1/3 innings against HOU
»
Yadi Molina homers twice as Cards top Cubs
»
Altherr guides Phils' comeback win over Nats
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved