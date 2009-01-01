Michael Taylor | Outfielder | #3 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (26) / 3/26/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 212 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $557,900, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Michael Taylor crushed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, leading the Nationals to a 6-5 victory over the Phillies. The Nationals had led the entire game until Freddy Galvis chipped in a two-run triple in the top half of the eighth to take the lead. Taylor then responded in the bottom half, smacking a Pat Neshek offering off the foul pole for the go-ahead home run. Taylor struck out in his other three at-bats, finishing the night 1-for-4. He's now hitting .267/.300/.427 with two bombs and nine RBI on the season.

Michael Taylor went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's comeback win over the Orioles. He laced a single to left field to drive in a run in the fourth inning. He smacked a two-run homer in the eighth. It was his first longball of the season. Taylor has been getting regular starting duty since Adam Eaton went on the disabled list. He has a .238 batting average with six runs and seven RBI in 68 plate appearances.

Michael Taylor had two hits, two walks and two steals against the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Taylor was struggling in his limited opportunities before Adam Eaton went down, but he's thrived since. He's worth playing in mixed leagues right now, and he could turn into a major asset if Dusty Baker starts batting him second. We're guessing Baker doesn't need much of an excuse to make that happen.