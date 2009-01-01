Player Page

Michael Taylor | Outfielder | #3

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 6 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Michael Taylor crushed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, leading the Nationals to a 6-5 victory over the Phillies.
The Nationals had led the entire game until Freddy Galvis chipped in a two-run triple in the top half of the eighth to take the lead. Taylor then responded in the bottom half, smacking a Pat Neshek offering off the foul pole for the go-ahead home run. Taylor struck out in his other three at-bats, finishing the night 1-for-4. He's now hitting .267/.300/.427 with two bombs and nine RBI on the season. May 14 - 11:09 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.500000100000030
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2775204129943020.267.300.427.727
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000230
201600000690
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 14PHI28300122030000.375.375.750
May 13PHI14210001010000.500.500.750
May 10BAL14200131020000.500.5001.250
May 9@ BAL12000000000000.000.000.000
May 8@ BAL13110010020000.333.333.667
May 7@ PHI15000000020000.000.000.000
May 6@ PHI14000000020000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Michael Taylor
2Brian Goodwin
3Adam Eaton
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Jacob Turner
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Koda Glover
3Blake Treinen
4Sammy Solis
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Enny Romero
8Matt Albers
9Matt Grace
 

 