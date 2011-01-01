Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
James Loney
(1B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Chad Bell
(R)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Shane Greene
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Anibal Sanchez
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Tyler Collins | Outfielder | #18
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Howard (TX) JC
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $544,700, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Collins drove in four runs with a pair of homers to lead his club to a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
He victimized Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez twice on the evening, starting with a solo shot to center in the second inning. He topped that with a three-run blast in the fifth frame. Collins finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Tonight's heroics boosted his season line to .238/.300/.396 with four homers and 12 RBI in 30 games.
May 17 - 11:06 PM
Tyler Collins went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday in the loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Tigers have picked Collins over JaCoby Jones in center field for now, though they really should have bypassed both and claimed Kirk Nieuwenhuis or Leonys Martin off waivers. Collins is currently hitting .244/.309/.349 and playing subpar defense in center field. The Tigers might decide to give Jim Adduci time in center after J.D. Martinez returns, though his lack of range would likely be even more apparent than Collins'.
May 11 - 1:50 AM
Tyler Collins went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored Monday in the Tigers' win over the Indians.
Collins drew a walk and scored on a Nick Castellanos double in the bottom of the first before cracking a three-run homer off Indians starter Trevor Bauer in the bottom of the second. He then singled in the bottom of the fourth. Collins has been scorching hot over the last seven days and suddenly has a respectable .304/.360/.435 batting line on the year. It looks like he'll continue to draw playing time in center field.
May 1 - 11:06 PM
Tyler Collins was the Tigers' offense on Thursday, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk against the Mariners.
Unfortunately, he was also called on to play defense, which didn't go so well. He botched what should have been a routine catch for the right fielder in the sixth inning, leading to the Mariners' first run. He also made an ill-advised throw in the ninth that allowed a potential insurance run to get to second base. Collins has been on a nice roll with the bat lately, and to be fair, he belongs in an outfield corner, not in center. Apart from Collins, the Tigers mustered just one hit and one walk today.
Apr 27 - 5:46 PM
Collins smokes two longballs vs Orioles Wed.
May 17 - 11:06 PM
Tyler Collins goes 0-for-4 in loss
May 11 - 1:50 AM
Collins drives in three Monday versus Indians
May 1 - 11:06 PM
Tyler Collins goes 3-for-3 in loss
Apr 27 - 5:46 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
2
4
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
29
97
21
3
0
2
8
14
9
28
0
2
.216
.283
.309
.592
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
28
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
50
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 17
BAL
1
4
3
1
0
2
4
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
2.500
May 16
BAL
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 13
@ LAA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 11
@ LAA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 10
@ ARZ
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 9
@ ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 6
@ OAK
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
Sidelined
Miguel Cabrera has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 oblique strain.
Cabrera was a late scratch from the lineup prior to Wednesday's game against the Orioles. Per manager Brad Ausmus, this minor oblique strain is expected to keep the veteran slugger sidelined for the next 2-3 days. If that turns out to be the case, the Tigers dodged a bullet, here. Oblique injuries can often take weeks of rehab to work through.
May 17
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
Andrew Romine
2
Mikie Mahtook
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Tyler Collins
3
Jim Adduci
10-Day DL
Jim Adduci (oblique) told reporters Tuesday that his right oblique strain is "getting better."
But the 32-year-old outfielder has not resumed any baseball activities at this point and will likely remain on the disabled list through the end of May. Adduci had an impressive .318/.388/.500 batting line through 49 plate appearances this season with Detroit.
May 17
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
5
Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Justin Wilson
2
Francisco Rodriguez
3
Shane Greene
4
Alex Wilson
5
Anibal Sanchez
6
Daniel Stumpf
7
Blaine Hardy
8
Chad Bell
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Brad Johnson covers the latest fall out from closer injuries and demotions, including the fall of Edwin Diaz.
»
Miguel Cabrera diagnosed with oblique strain
»
Collins smokes two longballs vs Orioles Wed.
»
X-rays on Freeman's wrist prove inconclusive
»
Cole holds Nats to one run in seven innings
»
Twins-Rockies game postponed due to weather
»
Herrmann sinks Mets with solo homer in 11th
»
Kershaw blanks Giants over seven innings
»
Donaldson (calf) not coming back this weekend
»
Trevor Cahill (shoulder) placed on 10-day DL
»
Dickerson slugs three-run homer vs. Indians
»
Choo (back) returns to Rangers lineup Wed.
»
Pirates place Polanco (hamstring) on the DL
