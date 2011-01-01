Tyler Collins | Outfielder | #18 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (26) / 6/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Howard (TX) JC Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $544,700, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Collins drove in four runs with a pair of homers to lead his club to a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Wednesday. He victimized Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez twice on the evening, starting with a solo shot to center in the second inning. He topped that with a three-run blast in the fifth frame. Collins finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Tonight's heroics boosted his season line to .238/.300/.396 with four homers and 12 RBI in 30 games.

Tyler Collins went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Wednesday in the loss to the Diamondbacks. The Tigers have picked Collins over JaCoby Jones in center field for now, though they really should have bypassed both and claimed Kirk Nieuwenhuis or Leonys Martin off waivers. Collins is currently hitting .244/.309/.349 and playing subpar defense in center field. The Tigers might decide to give Jim Adduci time in center after J.D. Martinez returns, though his lack of range would likely be even more apparent than Collins'.

Tyler Collins went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored Monday in the Tigers' win over the Indians. Collins drew a walk and scored on a Nick Castellanos double in the bottom of the first before cracking a three-run homer off Indians starter Trevor Bauer in the bottom of the second. He then singled in the bottom of the fourth. Collins has been scorching hot over the last seven days and suddenly has a respectable .304/.360/.435 batting line on the year. It looks like he'll continue to draw playing time in center field.