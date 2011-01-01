Player Page

Tyler Collins | Outfielder | #18

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Howard (TX) JC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Collins drove in four runs with a pair of homers to lead his club to a 5-4 win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
He victimized Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez twice on the evening, starting with a solo shot to center in the second inning. He topped that with a three-run blast in the fifth frame. Collins finished the night 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored. Tonight's heroics boosted his season line to .238/.300/.396 with four homers and 12 RBI in 30 games. May 17 - 11:06 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750240201001010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
29972130281492802.216.283.309.592
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000280
201600000501
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 17BAL14310242010000.750.7502.500
May 16BAL14000000010000.000.000.000
May 13@ LAA13000000130000.000.250.000
May 11@ LAA14000000000000.000.000.000
May 10@ ARZ14000000020000.000.000.000
May 9@ ARZ10000000000000.000.000.000
May 6@ OAK15000000020000.000.000.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Andrew Romine
2Mikie Mahtook
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Tyler Collins
3Jim Adduci
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Justin Wilson
2Francisco Rodriguez
3Shane Greene
4Alex Wilson
5Anibal Sanchez
6Daniel Stumpf
7Blaine Hardy
8Chad Bell
 

 