Brian Johnson | Starting Pitcher | #61

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
Dose: Price Set for Monday
May 26
Waiver Wired: Welcome, Matt
May 25
Daily Dose: Denver Gold
May 25
Notes: Almost Torres Time?
May 24
Fasten Your Seatbelts
May 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cozart gets four hits and a homer vs Phillies
Taillon (cancer) to make rehab start Sunday
Slumping Posey getting the night off Saturday
Brian Johnson shuts out Seattle at Fenway
Corey Kluber (back) to return on Thursday
Adam Jones out with hip and ankle injuries
Matt Carpenter absent from Saturday's lineup
Iwakuma said bullpen session went 'OK'
Turner could join Dodgers at end of road trip
Bautista's three-run blast beats Rangers Sat.
Sabathia fans nine in victory over Athletics
James Paxton set to return on Wednesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Rob Gronkowski (back) a 'full-go' at OTAs
Browns hoping to 'fast-track' DeShone Kizer
RT Zach Strief agrees to restructured deal
Broncos ink Carlos Henderson to 4-year deal
Marrone: Fournette impressing as a receiver
'Far from certain' Leonte Carroo makes roster
ESPN hires Chip Kelly as NFL and CFB analyst
Free agent Justin Gilbert draws four-game ban
Odell Beckham will be present for minicamp
C.J. Mosley recovering from shoulder surgery
Maxx Williams recovering from rare operation
'Nobody making more plays' than Perriman
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: PF Edition
May 27
Dose: Week in Review
May 27
Dose: LeBron, Cavs crush BOS
May 26
Dose: ECF Game 5 Preview
May 25
NBA Podcast for May 24
May 24
Dose: Too much Kyrie in Game 4
May 24
Too, Too, Too Much Dejounte?
May 23
Dose: Done deal - GSW 12-0
May 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
Pod: Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Stanley Cup Final Preview
May 26
Penguins Going Back to SCF
May 26
Game 7 Preview
May 25
Craig Anderson Strikes Back
May 24
Dose: Music City Miracle Two
May 23
Bryan shakes off the Rust
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Karlsson to deal with injured foot next week
Rieder out 8-12 weeks after ankle surgery
Nicholle Anderson scans are clear of cancer
Laviolette almost named head coach of Pens
Canucks would like to bring back Ryan Miller
Should Sens expose Ryan to expansion draft?
Erik Karlsson picks up 2 assists in GM 7 loss
Chris Kunitz's 2OT goal sends Pens to SCF
Confirmed: Justin Schultz will play in Game 7
Conor Sheary will play in Game 7 vs. Sens
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play in Game 7
Habs, Price to discuss extension next week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
Coke 600 Stats
May 26
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 25
Wrapup: CMS All-Star, Trucks
May 21
Chasing Charlotte (Spring)
May 19
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
DNF for Annett, drops to ninth in NXS points
Ross Chastain: Hisense 4k TV 300 results
Tyler Reddick: 10th in fifth XFINITY start
Ryan Blaney wins Hisense 4K TV 300 at CMS
Kyle Larson fastest in Coke 600 final practic
Jordan Anderson does not qualify in Charlotte
Jeff Green not in NXS field at Charlotte
Brad Keselowski clips wall in Coke 600 final
Justin Allgaier: Hisense 4K TV 300 pole
Triple-duty for Ross Chastain at Dover
Blaney posts fastest lap in Sat. am practice
Kurt Busch has 9th-best 3-yr avg.
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
Horschel wins Nelson playoff
May 22
BMW PGA Championship preview
May 22
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
Casey two back at Colonial CC after 68 in R3
Simpson heads to DDI finale with 2-shot lead
Defender Spieth 68 in R3 with fill-in caddie
Weather forecast adjusts R4 tee times at DDI
Dodt new leader at Wentworth after R3 surge
Dufner among notable MCs at DEAN & DELUCA
Piercy powers through illness in R2 of DDI
Kisner co-leads at the DEAN & DELUCA midpoint
D. Lee inks low round of the week at Colonial
Webb Simpson sets early 36-hole target @ DDI
Friday Finau strikes again at DEAN & DELUCA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Texas DT Jordan Elliott moving on to Missouri
FSU nets pledge from four-star LB Gainer
Morgan MJ charge changed to misdemeanor
LSU staff set to discuss Arden Key's future
Return ace Vault has lower-body surgery
4-star Williams doesn't qualify academically
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
Brooks comps Barkley to a young Frank Gore
LSU CB Jackson named fastest player in CFB
Illini boot 3 players facing criminal charges
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal win their record 13th FA Cup title
Watford taps Marco Silva as next manager
Pep starts summer by signing Bernardo Silva
Zabaleta leaves Man City for West Ham
Injury rules Barkley out of ENG contention
Welbeck not worried by niggling injuries
Palace inks Zaha to five-year contract
Blind hoping for Man United stay
Geoff Cameron signs new Stoke extension
Jesus Navas released by Man City
Gael Clichy to leave MCFC this summer
Caballero among Manchester City cuts
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(3B)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
David Price
(S)
Robby Scott
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Carson Smith
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Deven Marrero
(3B)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Sam Travis
(1B)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Brandon Workman
(R)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brian Johnson | Starting Pitcher | #61
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (31) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Red Sox optioned LHP Brian Johnson to Triple-A Pawtucket.
May 27 - 7:22 PM
Source:
Pete Abraham on Twitter
Making his Fenway Park debut, Brian Johnson yielded just five hits over nine scoreless frames for his first career shutout Saturday in the Red Sox’s 6-0 win over the Mariners.
Wow. This was only Johnson’s second career start but he looked like a seasoned vet with his masterful command of the strike zone. The 26-year-old left-hander struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone. Johnson’s fastball only sat in the mid to high 80s but he attacked the Mariners by throwing 85 of his 109 pitches for strikes and also benefited from a number of stellar defensive plays from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts. Johnson probably isn’t long for the rotation with David Price due back next week but this was an afternoon he’ll never forget. Johnson’s gem was the first complete game thrown by a Red Sox pitcher this year.
May 27 - 6:59 PM
Red Sox recalled LHP Brian Johnson from Triple-A Pawtucket.
He's making a spot start for the Red Sox on Saturday against the Mariners. He struggled in a similar spot against the Blue Jays last month, allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings. He isn't a recommended streaming option.
May 27 - 10:42 AM
Brian Johnson will start Saturday against the Mariners.
Injuries have forced the Red Sox to mix and match in the starting rotation, though Johnson should be one-and-done with David Price (elbow) set to come off the disabled list next week. Johnson scattered seven hits, four runs and three walks over five innings in a spot start against the Blue Jays last month. It will be hard to trust him for streaming purposes.
May 25 - 11:27 PM
Source:
Evan Drellich on Twitter
Fresh off shutout, Sox send Johnson to AAA
May 27 - 7:22 PM
Brian Johnson shuts out Seattle at Fenway
May 27 - 6:59 PM
Red Sox recall Brian Johnson from Triple-A
May 27 - 10:42 AM
Johnson to start against Mariners Saturday
May 25 - 11:27 PM
More Brian Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3034)
2
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2639)
3
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2547)
4
M. Adams
ATL
(2471)
5
J. Happ
TOR
(2281)
6
R. Braun
MLW
(2201)
7
Y. Alonso
OAK
(2124)
8
C. Kluber
CLE
(2033)
9
D. Lamet
SD
(1994)
10
A. Pujols
LAA
(1992)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
9.0
1
0
0
.00
.556
0
0
5
0
8
0
0
1
1
1
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
1
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
7
4
4
3
6
0
0
7.20
2.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 27
SEA
1
1
1
0
0
9.0
5
0
0
0
8
1
1
.00
.56
Apr 18
@ TOR
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
7
4
4
3
6
0
0
7.20
2.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Pawtucket(INT)
AAA
7
7
2
0
0
44.2
43
15
14
17
37
0
0
2.821
1.343
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2
Sam Travis
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
Sidelined
Dustin Pedroia (knee) returned to the Red Sox' starting lineup on Saturday.
Pedroia was removed from Thursday's game with a minor knee injury and sat out on Friday as a precautionary measure. He's hitting second against Rob Whalen and the Mariners on Saturday.
May 27
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
10-Day DL
Pablo Sandoval (knee, illness) went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk during Wednesday's minor league rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket.
So far, so good for Sandoval, who is expected to take part in another rehab game on Thursday. Everything would appear to be shaping up well on the health front, here, and assuming Sandoval does not suffer a setback, he could potentially rejoin the team next week. He has been on the shelf with a right knee strain since April 24.
May 24
2
Marco Hernandez
10-Day DL
Marco Hernandez is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left shoulder Friday.
And the subsequent rehab will take several months, likely stretching into the offseason. Hernandez injured his left shoulder during a May 3 game against the Orioles.
May 23
3
Josh Rutledge
4
Deven Marrero
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Brock Holt
10-Day DL
Brock Holt (vertigo) will work out on the field and travel with the Red Sox but isn't close to returning to game action.
Holt was pulled off his rehab assignment due to ongoing vertigo symptoms. The feeling is that he'll return at some point this season, but it's totally up in the air as to when that might be.
May 26
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) will make his season debut Monday against the White Sox.
He's expected to be a slightly reduced pitch count. Price got knocked around in Wednesday's rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket but his velocity was good and the Red Sox obviously feel comfortable enough to slot him back into their starting rotation. The former Cy Young winner won 17 games and was one of the league leaders in strikeouts last year but it came with one of the worst ERAs of his career (3.99). The Red Sox could sure use another innings-eater with Drew Pomeranz struggling and Steven Wright (knee surgery) out for the year.
May 25
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
60-Day DL
Red Sox transferred RHP Steven Wright (knee) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Red Sox needed to clear a spot for tonight's starting pitcher, Hector Velazquez, on the 40-man roster. Wright underwent season-ending knee surgery earlier this month. He got beat up this year, turning in a miserable 8.25 ERA over five starts. The knuckleballer hasn't looked the same since injuring himself in a pinch-running appearance last summer.
May 18
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Roenis Elias was scratched from his minor league rehab start at Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday night after feeling discomfort in his left lat during his bullpen session.
Elias had finally started to make tangible progress toward a return before this setback. It's unclear when he'll attempt to resume throwing again.
May 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
60-Day DL
Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) is headed for tests on Monday.
Thornburg felt more discomfort and fatigue in his right shoulder while trying to throw in recent days. There should be more clarity on his status after his doctor visits this week, but he's obviously a long ways off from joining Boston's bullpen.
May 15
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robby Scott
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
60-Day DL
Carson Smith (elbow) resumed throwing off a mound Tuesday.
Smith hit a snag in his recovery from Tommy John surgery late last month, but it appears the 27-year-old reliever is back on the right track. If all goes well from here, he could be an option for the Boston bullpen around late May or early June. Smith has not appeared in a game for the Red Sox since they acquired him from the Mariners in December 2015.
May 2
8
Heath Hembree
9
Ben Taylor
10
Brandon Workman
Headlines
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
A new closer in Washington, resurgent AL West aces, and some key DL returns highlight our latest weekly recap.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Glover Fits
May 27
»
Dose: Take it to the Max
May 27
»
The Week Ahead: Yes Way, Jose
May 26
»
Dose: Price Set for Monday
May 26
»
Waiver Wired: Welcome, Matt
May 25
»
Daily Dose: Denver Gold
May 25
»
Notes: Almost Torres Time?
May 24
»
Fasten Your Seatbelts
May 24
MLB Headlines
»
Cozart gets four hits and a homer vs Phillies
»
Taillon (cancer) to make rehab start Sunday
»
Slumping Posey getting the night off Saturday
»
Brian Johnson shuts out Seattle at Fenway
»
Corey Kluber (back) to return on Thursday
»
Adam Jones out with hip and ankle injuries
»
Matt Carpenter absent from Saturday's lineup
»
Iwakuma said bullpen session went 'OK'
»
Turner could join Dodgers at end of road trip
»
Bautista's three-run blast beats Rangers Sat.
»
Sabathia fans nine in victory over Athletics
»
James Paxton set to return on Wednesday
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved