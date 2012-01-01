Brian Johnson | Starting Pitcher | #61

Making his Fenway Park debut, Brian Johnson yielded just five hits over nine scoreless frames for his first career shutout Saturday in the Red Sox’s 6-0 win over the Mariners.

Wow. This was only Johnson’s second career start but he looked like a seasoned vet with his masterful command of the strike zone. The 26-year-old left-hander struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone. Johnson’s fastball only sat in the mid to high 80s but he attacked the Mariners by throwing 85 of his 109 pitches for strikes and also benefited from a number of stellar defensive plays from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts. Johnson probably isn’t long for the rotation with David Price due back next week but this was an afternoon he’ll never forget. Johnson’s gem was the first complete game thrown by a Red Sox pitcher this year.