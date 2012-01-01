Player Page

Brian Johnson | Starting Pitcher | #61

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Florida
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (31) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Red Sox optioned LHP Brian Johnson to Triple-A Pawtucket.
May 27 - 7:22 PM
Source: Pete Abraham on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final19.0100.00.5560050800111
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS1110005.074436007.202.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 27SEA111009.05000811.00.56
Apr 18@ TOR111005.074436007.202.00
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Pawtucket(INT)AAA7720044.24315141737002.8211.343
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2Sam Travis
2B1Dustin Pedroia
SS1Xander Bogaerts
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Marco Hernandez
3Josh Rutledge
4Deven Marrero
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Brock Holt
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robby Scott
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Ben Taylor
10Brandon Workman
 

 