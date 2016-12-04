Welcome,
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Tyler Heineman
(C)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Jon Singleton
(1B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Derek Fisher
(OF)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(OF)
Doug Fister
(S)
Brian Holmes
(S)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Cy Sneed
(S)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Edison Frias
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Alejandro Garcia
(OF)
Jordan Jankowski
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Max Stassi
(C)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Jon Kemmer
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Garrett Stubbs
(C)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Ken Giles
(R)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Preston Tucker
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Ramon Laureano
(OF)
Tyson Perez
(R)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
J.D. Davis
(3B)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Aaron West
(R)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Francis Martes
(S)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Tyler White
(1B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Brian McCann
(C)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Evan Gattis | Catcher | #11
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/18/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 269
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Texas-Permian Basin
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 23 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3.4 million, 2017: $5.2 million club option ($100,000 buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
Evan Gattis received an anti-inflammatory injection in his right shoulder on Wednesday.
Gattis skipped catching a bullpen session on Wednesday in order to get the injection, but he doesn't think it's anything serious. He should be fine in the next few days.
Feb 15 - 1:53 PM
Source:
Brian McTaggart on Twitter
Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe hears that the Astros would listen to offers for Evan Gattis.
The Astros acquired Brian McCann earlier this offseason and also reportedly have a deal in place for Carlos Beltran, so it's not a surprise that they're willing to listen on Gattis. The slugger hit 32 home runs last season, although he sported a .319 on-base percentage and is very much an all-or-nothing hitter. Gattis will make $5.2 million in 2017 and will be arbitration-eligible for a final time next winter.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 10:52:00 AM
Source:
Boston Globe
Astros exercised C/DH Evan Gattis' $5.2 million option for 2017.
Although he batted only .251 with a .319 on-base percentage this season, Gattis slugged a career-high 32 home runs while driving in 72 runs. He caught a bunch in 2016 after not doing it at all in 2015 and should continue to serve in a catcher/designated hitter hybrid role in 2017.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Source:
Brian McTaggart on Twitter
Evan Gattis is not in the Astros starting lineup on Friday.
It's just a day of rest for the White Bear, who has been doing a lot of work behind the plate recently. Expect to see him at some point on Friday as a pinch hitter and and his return to the lineup on Saturday.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 07:08:00 PM
Source:
Houston Astros on Twitter
Gattis (shoulder) gets anti-inflammatory shot
Feb 15 - 1:53 PM
Astros would listen to offers for Evan Gattis
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 10:52:00 AM
Astros pick up Gattis' $5.2 million option
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Evan Gattis not in Astros lineup on Friday
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 07:08:00 PM
More Evan Gattis Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
128
447
112
19
0
32
72
58
43
127
2
1
.251
.319
.508
.826
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
55
0
0
0
0
0
71
Evan Gattis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Evan Gattis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Evan Gattis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Evan Gattis's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)
AA
11
40
15
2
0
5
10
8
1
4
0
0
.375
.405
.800
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers (elbow) has already thrown four bullpen sessions.
He's slated to throw his fifth one on Thursday or Friday. It's good to hear after his season ended early last season due to a mild elbow sprain. Interestingly, McCullers has modified the arm action in his motion in hopes of alleviating stress on his throwing arm. He tried it early last year before going back to his old ways, but he's more comfortable with it now. We'll see if he sticks with it once games begin.
Feb 15
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
