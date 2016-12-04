Evan Gattis | Catcher | #11

Gattis skipped catching a bullpen session on Wednesday in order to get the injection, but he doesn't think it's anything serious. He should be fine in the next few days.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe hears that the Astros would listen to offers for Evan Gattis.

The Astros acquired Brian McCann earlier this offseason and also reportedly have a deal in place for Carlos Beltran, so it's not a surprise that they're willing to listen on Gattis. The slugger hit 32 home runs last season, although he sported a .319 on-base percentage and is very much an all-or-nothing hitter. Gattis will make $5.2 million in 2017 and will be arbitration-eligible for a final time next winter.