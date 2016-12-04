Player Page

Evan Gattis | Catcher | #11

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/18/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 269
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Texas-Permian Basin
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 23 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Evan Gattis received an anti-inflammatory injection in his right shoulder on Wednesday.
Gattis skipped catching a bullpen session on Wednesday in order to get the injection, but he doesn't think it's anything serious. He should be fine in the next few days. Feb 15 - 1:53 PM
Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter
More Evan Gattis Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1284471121903272584312721.251.319.508.826
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016550000071
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)AA1140152051081400.375.405.800
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 