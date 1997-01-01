Sandy Leon | Catcher | #3 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (28) / 3/13/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 240 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.3 million, 2018-2020: Arb. eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Sandy Leon delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning on Sunday, leading the Red Sox to a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Tigers. The Red Sox entered the eighth inning trailing by a run, but laid the hammer down on Bruce Rondon. A bases loaded walk by Brock Holt tied the game before Leon delivered his go-ahead knock as part of a four-run uprising. Leon also doubled in the ballgame, finishing the afternoon 2-for-4 with a run scored. He's off to a blistering .438/.438/.750 start to the season with five RBI.

Sandy Leon went 3-for-5 and hit a walkoff three-run homer in the bottom of the 12th as the Red Sox beat the Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday. Leon also had a double. His extra-base hits were the only ones either team collected in 80 at-bats tonight. Even after his breakthrough 2016, Leon is mostly viewed as a placeholder for the Red Sox. Still, even if Blake Swihart and Christian Vazquez do make him expendable at some point, one imagines he'll be in some demand around the league.

Sandy Leon hit two homers, the latter a grand slam, to lead the Red Sox to an 11-9 win over the Orioles on Monday. Both Leon homers came in a nine-run fifth inning. He had been 6-for-26 with no extra-base hits this spring going into this one. One of 2016's biggest surprises, Leon seems likely to disappoint offensively this year, though he'll remain a quality defensive catcher for Boston.