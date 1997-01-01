Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(SS)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Robby Scott
(R)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Deven Marrero
(2B)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Brock Holt
(DH)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Carson Smith
(R)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Ben Taylor
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Chris Young
(OF)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sandy Leon | Catcher | #3
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/13/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.3 million, 2018-2020: Arb. eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sandy Leon delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning on Sunday, leading the Red Sox to a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Tigers.
The Red Sox entered the eighth inning trailing by a run, but laid the hammer down on Bruce Rondon. A bases loaded walk by Brock Holt tied the game before Leon delivered his go-ahead knock as part of a four-run uprising. Leon also doubled in the ballgame, finishing the afternoon 2-for-4 with a run scored. He's off to a blistering .438/.438/.750 start to the season with five RBI.
Apr 9 - 4:53 PM
Sandy Leon went 3-for-5 and hit a walkoff three-run homer in the bottom of the 12th as the Red Sox beat the Pirates 3-0 on Wednesday.
Leon also had a double. His extra-base hits were the only ones either team collected in 80 at-bats tonight. Even after his breakthrough 2016, Leon is mostly viewed as a placeholder for the Red Sox. Still, even if Blake Swihart and Christian Vazquez do make him expendable at some point, one imagines he'll be in some demand around the league.
Apr 5 - 11:42 PM
Sandy Leon hit two homers, the latter a grand slam, to lead the Red Sox to an 11-9 win over the Orioles on Monday.
Both Leon homers came in a nine-run fifth inning. He had been 6-for-26 with no extra-base hits this spring going into this one. One of 2016's biggest surprises, Leon seems likely to disappoint offensively this year, though he'll remain a quality defensive catcher for Boston.
Mar 27 - 5:33 PM
Red Sox manager John Farrell said if the season started today, Sandy Leon would be the starting catcher.
Farrell acknowledged that Christian Vazquez will see time there as well but it looks like Leon will enter 2017 as the Red Sox's starter. Leon enjoyed a breakout season last year, slashing .310/.476/.845 over 252 at-bats. Leon and Vazquez are both plus defenders but Vazquez has struggled to hit against big-league pitching (.233 career average).
Mar 23 - 7:21 PM
Source:
Jason Mastrodonato on Twitter
Sandy Leon's two-run single keys comeback
Apr 9 - 4:53 PM
Sandy Leon hits walkoff homer for Boston
Apr 5 - 11:42 PM
Sandy Leon hits two homers in victory
Mar 27 - 5:33 PM
Farrell leaning toward Sandy Leon at catcher
Mar 23 - 7:21 PM
More Sandy Leon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
2
.500
0
2
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
14
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
3
12
5
1
0
1
3
2
0
2
0
0
.417
.417
.750
1.167
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
74
0
0
0
0
0
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 9
@ DET
1
4
2
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Apr 7
@ DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 5
PIT
1
5
3
1
0
1
3
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
1.400
Apr 3
PIT
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.667
.667
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
Sidelined
Red Sox placed INF Josh Rutledge on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Rutledge suffered the injury in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. Utility man Brock Holt will continue to serve as infield depth for the Red Sox.
Apr 1
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
Bereaved
Red Sox placed SS Xander Bogaerts on the bereavement list.
Bogaerts is expected to be away through the weekend before rejoining the team on Monday. Marco Hernandez has been recalled to take his roster spot and could see some playing time at shortstop, but Brock Holt figures to be the main beneficiary.
Apr 6
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
2
Brock Holt
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
Sidelined
Jackie Bradley will undergo an MRI on his right knee Sunday.
Bradley downplayed what was called a hyperextended knee injury on Saturday and said he'd be in the lineup Sunday. He's not in the lineup, however, and the MRI suggests that the malady might be more serious than initially believed. The Red Sox should have more on Bradley's status later Sunday.
Apr 9
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Sidelined
Hanley Ramirez (flu) is expected to miss the entire four-game series versus the Tigers which wraps up on Monday.
As of Saturday, Ramirez wasn't even with the Red Sox in Detroit as the club keeps him quarantined. Manager John Farrell said that Ramirez is "dealing with a pretty high-grade fever" as one of the many players on the team that's been under the weather. The Red Sox are back home Tuesday against the Orioles and the goal would seem to be for Ramirez to return to action then.
Apr 9
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Monday.
Price has thrown a couple times from a mound recently, but it was at less than full effort and the catcher was standing. Monday's session will be his first full 'pen since he was shut down with a left elbow injury. The hope is that Price will be ready to rejoin the Red Sox' rotation sometime next month, although there's certainly no firm timetable at this point.
Apr 7
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
10-Day DL
Drew Pomeranz (arm) will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Orioles.
He had been slated to start Sunday, but the Red Sox will use Thursday's rainout as a way to give Pomeranz a couple extra days. The left-hander dealt with a flexor strain and a triceps issue during spring training and will be a sketchy fantasy bet versus Baltimore.
Apr 6
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) could resume a throwing program Monday.
The hope was that he would be cleared to throw on Thursday, but Thornburg still needs to continue with his strengthening program for a few more days. There's no timetable for the reliever's return.
Apr 7
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed RHP Robbie Ross on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 3, with the flu.
The flu has ravaged the Red Sox clubhouse this week, with Brock Holt and Mookie Betts among those who have been afflicted. Ross should be ready to return after the minimum 10 days unless this illness lingers.
Apr 6
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed RHP Carson Smith on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow injury.
It seems like Smith has been on the disabled list since the moment he arrived in Boston. He's still recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't be ready until June at the earliest.
Apr 1
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Ben Taylor
