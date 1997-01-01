Player Page

Sandy Leon | Catcher | #3

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/13/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 240
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Sandy Leon delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning on Sunday, leading the Red Sox to a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over the Tigers.
The Red Sox entered the eighth inning trailing by a run, but laid the hammer down on Bruce Rondon. A bases loaded walk by Brock Holt tied the game before Leon delivered his go-ahead knock as part of a four-run uprising. Leon also doubled in the ballgame, finishing the afternoon 2-for-4 with a run scored. He's off to a blistering .438/.438/.750 start to the season with five RBI. Apr 9 - 4:53 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final42.5000201010000141
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3125101320200.417.417.7501.167
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20174000000
201674000002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 9@ DET14210021000000.500.500.750
Apr 7@ DET14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 5PIT15310131010000.600.6001.400
Apr 3PIT13200001000000.667.667.667
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Ben Taylor
 

 