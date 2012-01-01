Albert Almora | Outfielder | #5 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (23) / 4/16/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $552,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Albert Almora is starting in center field and batting fifth in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night against the Nationals. Perhaps even more notable is that Jason Heyward will get the start despite the fact that the Nationals are throwing left-hander Gio Gonzalez. Kyle Schwarber is on the bench again. Ben Zobrist is also sitting. The full lineup for Chicago in this winner-advances Game 5 at Nationals Park: Jon Jay LF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Willson Contreras C, Albert Almora CF, Addison Russell SS, Jason Heyward RF, Javier Baez 2B, Kyle Hendricks SP. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Albert Almora is starting in center field and batting leadoff for the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Saturday. With a left-hander on the hill, Jason Heyward will take a seat in favor of Almora. Here's how the Cubs full lineup rounds out: Almora CF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Willson Contreras C, Addison Russell SS, Ben Zobrist RF, Javy Baez 2B and Ian Happ LF with Jon Lester on the bump for the Cubs. Source: Chicago Cubs on Twitter

Albert Almora admitted Thursday that he experienced discomfort in his back while attempting to swing. The good news, is that Almora claims his ailing shoulder is fine now. He may have also sustained the back injury when crashing into the center field wall in St. Louis during Tuesday's game. He's still considered day-to-day. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter