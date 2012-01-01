Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Taylor Davis
(1B)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
James McDonald
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Jen-Ho Tseng
(S)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Mike Freeman
(SS)
Tommy La Stella
(2B)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jon Lester
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Ian Happ
(OF)
Dillon Maples
(R)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Albert Almora | Outfielder | #5
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $552,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Albert Almora is starting in center field and batting fifth in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night against the Nationals.
Perhaps even more notable is that Jason Heyward will get the start despite the fact that the Nationals are throwing left-hander Gio Gonzalez. Kyle Schwarber is on the bench again. Ben Zobrist is also sitting. The full lineup for Chicago in this winner-advances Game 5 at Nationals Park: Jon Jay LF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Willson Contreras C, Albert Almora CF, Addison Russell SS, Jason Heyward RF, Javier Baez 2B, Kyle Hendricks SP.
Oct 12 - 4:02 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Albert Almora is starting in center field and batting leadoff for the Cubs in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Saturday.
With a left-hander on the hill, Jason Heyward will take a seat in favor of Almora. Here's how the Cubs full lineup rounds out: Almora CF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Willson Contreras C, Addison Russell SS, Ben Zobrist RF, Javy Baez 2B and Ian Happ LF with Jon Lester on the bump for the Cubs.
Oct 7 - 1:37 PM
Source:
Chicago Cubs on Twitter
Albert Almora admitted Thursday that he experienced discomfort in his back while attempting to swing.
The good news, is that Almora claims his ailing shoulder is fine now. He may have also sustained the back injury when crashing into the center field wall in St. Louis during Tuesday's game. He's still considered day-to-day.
Sep 28 - 7:54 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Albert Almora has been diagnosed with a contusion around his right rotator cuff.
Almora suffered the injury Tuesday when he crashed into the center field wall at Busch Stadium while trying to track down a hard liner off the bat of Paul DeJong. It looked ugly, but he was eventually able to walk off the field and X-rays turned up negative. Consider him day-to-day.
Sep 26 - 10:58 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Almora in center for CHC in Game 5 of NLDS
Oct 12 - 4:02 PM
Albert Almora batting leadoff for Cubs Game 2
Oct 7 - 1:37 PM
Albert Almora dealing with discomfort in back
Sep 28 - 7:54 PM
Almora diagnosed with rotator cuff contusion
Sep 26 - 10:58 PM
More Albert Almora Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
133
299
89
18
1
8
46
39
19
53
1
0
.298
.338
.445
.782
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
106
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 1
CIN
1
2
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
2.000
Sep 30
CIN
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.000
Sep 26
@ STL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 25
@ STL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 24
@ MLW
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Sep 23
@ MLW
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Sep 22
@ MLW
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Alex Avila
3
Rene Rivera
4
Victor Caratini
5
Taylor Davis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
2
Ian Happ
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Leonys Martin
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Mike Freeman
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jose Quintana
3
Jake Arrieta
4
Kyle Hendricks
5
John Lackey
6
Jen-Ho Tseng
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Justin Wilson
4
Pedro Strop
5
Hector Rondon
6
Koji Uehara
Sidelined
Koji Uehara admitted Sunday that he "can't throw" due to back tightness.
Uehara has also dealt with a right knee issue recently and hasn't pitched since September 2. The Cubs haven't officially ruled the veteran reliever out for the rest of the season, but things are trending that way. Uehara posted a 2.73 ERA in the first half but holds a 6.75 ERA since the All-Star break, as injuries have caught up to the 42-year-old.
Sep 17
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
9
Dillon Maples
10
Rob Zastryzny
11
Mike Montgomery
