Albert Almora | Outfielder | #5

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (6) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Albert Almora is starting in center field and batting fifth in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night against the Nationals.
Perhaps even more notable is that Jason Heyward will get the start despite the fact that the Nationals are throwing left-hander Gio Gonzalez. Kyle Schwarber is on the bench again. Ben Zobrist is also sitting. The full lineup for Chicago in this winner-advances Game 5 at Nationals Park: Jon Jay LF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Willson Contreras C, Albert Almora CF, Addison Russell SS, Jason Heyward RF, Javier Baez 2B, Kyle Hendricks SP. Oct 12 - 4:02 PM
Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1332998918184639195310.298.338.445.782
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017000001060
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 1CIN12100111000000.500.5002.000
Sep 30CIN12110001000000.500.5001.000
Sep 26@ STL11000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 25@ STL11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 24@ MLW14100000010000.250.250.250
Sep 23@ MLW12100000000000.500.500.500
Sep 22@ MLW12100000000000.500.500.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Alex Avila
3Rene Rivera
4Victor Caratini
5Taylor Davis
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
LF1Kyle Schwarber
2Ian Happ
CF1Jon Jay
2Albert Almora
3Leonys Martin
RF1Jason Heyward
2Mike Freeman
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jose Quintana
3Jake Arrieta
4Kyle Hendricks
5John Lackey
6Jen-Ho Tseng
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Carl Edwards Jr.
3Justin Wilson
4Pedro Strop
5Hector Rondon
6Koji Uehara
7Brian Duensing
8Justin Grimm
9Dillon Maples
10Rob Zastryzny
11Mike Montgomery
 

 