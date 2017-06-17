Andrew Heaney | Starting Pitcher | #28

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Get Nick Quick
Jul 13
Daily Dose: Moving Time?
Jul 13
All-Star Update
Jul 12
Daily Dose: AL On Top
Jul 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 15
Jul 11
Roundtable: 1st Half Surprises
Jul 11
MLB Live Chat
Jul 11
Daily Dose: All Rise
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox dump third baseman Jhonny Peralta
Heaney (elbow) cleared for rehab assignment
Chisenhall (calf) will be placed on 10-day DL
Familia (shoulder) resumes throwing program
NYY acquire 1B Garrett Cooper from Brewers
Rangers could listen on Darvish and Hamels
Dodgers among teams interested in Britton
White Sox land Eloy Jimenez from the Cubs
Cubs acquire White Sox ace Jose Quintana
Verlander is not drawing much trade interest
Nate Jones undergoes season-ending surgery
Braves OF prospect Acuna heading to Triple-A
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
Rams Fantasy Preview
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Oher will report for training camp
Arians: I will coach as long as I'm healthy
Teddy Bridgewater working out without brace
Dwayne Allen not a lock for Patriots' roster?
'Strong indication' Cousins will play out tag
Tony Romo on chances he returns: 'I'm done'
Colts OC talks up Robert Turbin's offseason
Arians coached through kidney cancer in 2016
Carlos Hyde will have to earn starting job
Adrian Peterson targeting 500 receiving yards
Bills DT Washington popped on weapons charge
Chiefs promote Veach to replace Dorsey as GM
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Spurs still working to sign Jonathon Simmons
Pelicans meeting with Rajon Rondo on Friday
Ekpe Udoh agrees to deal with the Utah Jazz
Lonzo Ball electric with 36/11/8, five steals
Georgios Papagiannis gets 17 & 13 vs. MIL
Jonas Jerebko to Jazz on 2-year, $8.2M deal
Zach LaVine says he'll be ready for camp
Cheick Diallo scores 21 points in win vs. ATL
John Collins drops 25 points with nine boards
Zach Collins out for rest of Summer League
Lonzo Ball (groin) expected to play Wednesday
Thabo Sefolosha agrees to 2-year deal w/ UTA
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
Report: Wings, Tomas Tatar not close to deal
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
Jussi Jokinen inks one-year deal with Oilers
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
Update: Daytona (Summer)
Jul 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Davis replaces Baize in KNPSE Loudon event
Schrader joins Bolen for Eldora Dirt Derby
Harrison Rhodes: Overton's 200 advance
Garrett Smithley: Overton's 200 advance
Tomaino: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Ross Chastain: Overton's 200 advance
Vinnie Miller: United Site Services 70 stats
Sheldon Creed: United Site Services 70 stats
Brendan Gaughan: Overton's 200 advance
Solomito: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Brandon Jones: Overton's 200 advance
Andy Seuss: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rodgers blemish-free in R1 of the John Deere
Course horse Z. Johnson up to his old tricks
Ilonen confounds form to lead Scottish Open
Howell III sets early target at TPC Deere Run
Danny Lee WDs after R1 of the John Deere
Sabbatini soars in R1 of John Deere Classic
Dodt makes it four-way tie in R1 at Scottish
Fowler starts fast again; T1 at Scotland Open
Shinkwin stars on links again; T1 in Scotland
Poulter has share of early lead in Scotland
3-time Deere champ Stricker 121st in FEC
McNealy starts pivotal stretch at the JDC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
RB Chubb eyes the top-10 of the NFL Draft
A&M loses CB Harvey (knee) for the season
T Yarbrough retires due to concussions
Report: WVU LB Long out through September
Saban: Tua will not redshirt, will see field
HC Freeze declines to discuss Nutt lawsuit
McElwain likens Callaway's motor to Julio's
Nutt house: Ex-HC files suit against Ole Miss
Webb: I'm the best RB in college football
Saban gives scouts 'ultimate level of access'
B12 names Armstrong preseason Defensive POY
Supplemental Draft come, goes with no picks
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Enner Valencia completes return to Mexico
Shaw will stay at United and get chance
Could Trippier succeed Walker at RB?
Spurs and City agree on Kyle Walker fee
Alex Lacazette scores on pre-season debut
Loftus-Cheek makes Palace switch
Carrick named new United captain
Burnley bolster midfield with Cork signing
Burnley sign LB Taylor from Leeds United
Wenger to kick off the season in a 3-4-3
Barkley appears to be on borrowed time
LCFC target Hull keeper to replace Zieler
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(2B)
Keynan Middleton
(R)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Huston Street
(R)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Bud Norris
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
David Hernandez
(R)
Blake Parker
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Luis Valbuena
(1B)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Eric Young Jr.
(OF)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andrew Heaney | Starting Pitcher | #28
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/5/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Oklahoma State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $543,000, 2018-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona League.
It will be his first live appearance since he underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last July. If he is able to avoid setbacks, Heaney could join the Angels' starting rotation sometime in mid-to-late August. The 26-year-old former first-round pick holds a 4.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 141 career major league innings.
Jul 13 - 3:16 PM
Source:
Pedro Moura on Twitter
Andrew Heaney (elbow) will begin pitching in the Arizona League.
Heaney has been throwing for a while but this will be his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery exactly one year ago today. He's still holding out hope of returning at some point this season and that remains a possibility if all goes according to plan. The right-hander carries a lifetime 4.09 ERA over 26 big league appearances including 24 starts.
Jul 1 - 9:03 PM
Source:
Mike DiGiovanna on Twitter
Andrew Heaney (elbow) is still hoping to return at some point this year.
Heaney has advanced to throwing "up-and-down" bullpen sessions (including breaks to simulate throwing multiple innings) and is about two weeks away from facing live hitters at the team's spring training facility in Arizona. He'll likely spend about six weeks in Arizona, which is roughly the length of a normal spring training. "I don’t know in what capacity, but I’m going to pitch somewhere," he said. July 1 will mark the one-year anniversary of Heaney's Tommy John surgery.
Jun 17 - 9:34 PM
Source:
Orange County Register
Andrew Heaney (elbow) hasn't been ruled out for a return before the end of the season.
Heaney underwent Tommy John surgery last July and was originally expected to miss the entire 2017 season, but everything has gone well in his rehab and the door now appears to be open a crack. "We’re open-minded to whatever the outcome is," said Angels general manager Billy Eppler. "We are still a time away from the ultimate resolution, so I think it’s premature to say yes or no to that question. The way that he has recovered and responded to each mile marker, so to speak, along the race, probably allows some growing optimism. But we’re still a long ways away." Heaney is currently on a two-week break in his rehab, but he's scheduled to resume throwing bullpen sessions this weekend. He still has a long way to go, but making his way back to the majors down the stretch would at least provide some peace of mind going into the winter.
May 16 - 1:47 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
Heaney (elbow) cleared for rehab assignment
Jul 13 - 3:16 PM
Andrew Heaney (elbow) throwing in AZL
Jul 1 - 9:03 PM
Andrew Heaney (elbow) close to facing hitters
Jun 17 - 9:34 PM
Heaney (elbow) not ruled out for this year
May 16 - 1:47 PM
More Andrew Heaney Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Judge
NYY
(4515)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(2829)
3
G. Stanton
MIA
(2713)
4
S. Castro
NYY
(2545)
5
E. Nunez
SF
(2465)
6
M. Harvey
NYM
(2444)
7
T. Turner
WAS
(2249)
8
J. Bour
MIA
(2215)
9
D. Gordon
MIA
(2192)
10
K. Hendricks
CHC
(2166)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Juan Graterol
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
3
Nick Franklin
CF
1
Mike Trout
10-Day DL
Mike Trout (thumb) hit a triple, drew three walks, and scored three runs Sunday in his final minor league rehab game with High-A Inland Empire.
He sounds ready. Trout, who has been out since tearing a ligament in his thumb on May 28, went 2-for-9 (.222) with a double, a triple, and four walks through four rehab games. The plan calls for him to rejoin the Angels for the start of the second half on Friday. Despite the cause of his injury, Trout doesn't plan to stop sliding head-first.
Jul 10
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
60-Day DL
Garrett Richards was told by a neurologist Friday that the irritated nerve in his right is improving.
It's not completely healed yet, though, and he won'd be cleared to resume a throwing program until it is. Richards' timetable remains very much up in the air.
Jul 7
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
10-Day DL
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) will be shut down for 7-10 days after being diagnosed with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome.
Shoemaker had been in line to return right after the All-Star break, but he felt discomfort during a rehab start Tuesday. He's been given a cortisone shot and will have to restart from scratch after the shutdown period, so we're looking at multiple weeks before we'll see him again even in a best-case scenario.
Jul 7
4
Tyler Skaggs
60-Day DL
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Tyler Skaggs (oblique) is scheduled to face hitters this week.
Skaggs resumed throwing about a week ago after suffering a minor setback. He's hoping to begin a rehab assignment soon with the goal of returning to the Angels' rotation in early August. A strained oblique has sidelined Skaggs since late April.
Jul 8
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
60-Day DL
Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
7
Andrew Heaney
60-Day DL
Andrew Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona League.
It will be his first live appearance since he underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last July. If he is able to avoid setbacks, Heaney could join the Angels' starting rotation sometime in mid-to-late August. The 26-year-old former first-round pick holds a 4.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 141 career major league innings.
Jul 13
8
J.C. Ramirez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Bud Norris
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Blake Parker
4
Huston Street
10-Day DL
Huston Street (groin) said he expects to return from the disabled list on Friday.
That's the first day he's eligible to return. Street landed on the DL with a strained groin earlier this month but is already trending toward full health. He may make one rehab appearance before returning to the big leagues. Street was the Angels' closer as recently as last year but now serves in a setup role ahead of Bud Norris.
Jul 8
5
Andrew Bailey
60-Day DL
Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will resume throwing in the next few days.
Bailey has been on the shelf for two months and had a setback last month. Even if all goes well from here on out, it figures to be a little while before he's ready to rejoin the Angels' bullpen.
Jun 2
6
David Hernandez
7
Yusmeiro Petit
8
Keynan Middleton
9
Jose Alvarez
10
Eduardo Paredes
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Get Nick Quick
Jul 13
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short looks back at the first half while recommending the hot-hitting Nick Castellanos.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Get Nick Quick
Jul 13
»
Daily Dose: Moving Time?
Jul 13
»
All-Star Update
Jul 12
»
Daily Dose: AL On Top
Jul 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 15
Jul 11
»
Roundtable: 1st Half Surprises
Jul 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Jul 11
»
Daily Dose: All Rise
Jul 11
MLB Headlines
»
Red Sox dump third baseman Jhonny Peralta
»
Heaney (elbow) cleared for rehab assignment
»
Chisenhall (calf) will be placed on 10-day DL
»
Familia (shoulder) resumes throwing program
»
NYY acquire 1B Garrett Cooper from Brewers
»
Rangers could listen on Darvish and Hamels
»
Dodgers among teams interested in Britton
»
White Sox land Eloy Jimenez from the Cubs
»
Cubs acquire White Sox ace Jose Quintana
»
Verlander is not drawing much trade interest
»
Nate Jones undergoes season-ending surgery
»
Braves OF prospect Acuna heading to Triple-A
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved