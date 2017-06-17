Player Page

Andrew Heaney | Starting Pitcher | #28

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Oklahoma State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIA
Andrew Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona League.
It will be his first live appearance since he underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last July. If he is able to avoid setbacks, Heaney could join the Angels' starting rotation sometime in mid-to-late August. The 26-year-old former first-round pick holds a 4.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 141 career major league innings. Jul 13 - 3:16 PM
Source: Pedro Moura on Twitter
