Andrew Heaney | Starting Pitcher | #28 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (26) / 6/5/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Oklahoma State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $543,000, 2018-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Andrew Heaney (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona League. It will be his first live appearance since he underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last July. If he is able to avoid setbacks, Heaney could join the Angels' starting rotation sometime in mid-to-late August. The 26-year-old former first-round pick holds a 4.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 141 career major league innings. Source: Pedro Moura on Twitter

Andrew Heaney (elbow) is still hoping to return at some point this year. Heaney has advanced to throwing "up-and-down" bullpen sessions (including breaks to simulate throwing multiple innings) and is about two weeks away from facing live hitters at the team's spring training facility in Arizona. He'll likely spend about six weeks in Arizona, which is roughly the length of a normal spring training. "I don’t know in what capacity, but I’m going to pitch somewhere," he said. July 1 will mark the one-year anniversary of Heaney's Tommy John surgery. Source: Orange County Register