Chris Stratton | Starting Pitcher | #34

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (20) / SF
Chris Stratton was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start against the Cardinals.
No word yet on the reason behind the late scratch, but Jeff Samardzija will take the hill in his place. Look for the Giants to provide an update on his status shortly. Sep 2 - 1:20 PM
Source: Amy Gutierrez on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF85231037.23417162033003.821.43
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Aug 27@ ARZ110106.0422510003.001.50
Aug 21MLW111006.04002100.001.00
Aug 13@ WAS111006.250011000.00.90
Aug 5ARZ110005.053244003.601.80
Jul 25PIT100014.062214004.501.75
Jul 6@ DET110106.265551006.751.65
Apr 29SD10010.14551000135.0015.00
Apr 22@ COL100003.00001300.00.33
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Sacramento(PCL)AAA151545079.19449452271005.1051.462
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Tim Federowicz
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Miguel Gomez
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Ryder Jones
2Pablo Sandoval
LF1Austin Slater
2Jarrett Parker
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
2Carlos Moncrief
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Ty Blach
6Chris Stratton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Sam Dyson
3Hunter Strickland
4Cory Gearrin
5Josh Osich
6Albert Suarez
7Kyle Crick
8Matt Cain
9Will Smith
10Steven Okert
11Derek Law
 

 