Player Results
Article Results
Chris Stratton scratched from Saturday start
Mets sign veteran outfielder Nori Aoki
Michael Conforto to undergo shoulder surgery
Kershaw sails through Padres in return
Nelson blanks Nationals, Ks 11 in win Friday
Moustakas ties club record with 36th home run
Dillon Peters impresses in MLB debut Friday
Fister holds Yankees to one run in victory
John Lackey fires seven shutout frames in win
Johnny Cueto activated for Friday's start
Jarrod Dyson activated from disabled list
Byron Buxton (hand) not in Friday's lineup
Roster
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Derek Law
(R)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Ty Blach
(S)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Austin Slater
(OF)
Kyle Blanks
(1B)
Tim Federowicz
(C)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Carlos Moncrief
(OF)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Chris Stratton
(S)
Matt Cain
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(2B)
Matt Moore
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Ricky Romero
(S)
Albert Suarez
(R)
Kyle Crick
(R)
Aaron Hill
(2B)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Steven Okert
(R)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Ryder Jones
(1B)
Josh Osich
(R)
Chris Stratton | Starting Pitcher | #34
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (20) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Stratton was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start against the Cardinals.
No word yet on the reason behind the late scratch, but Jeff Samardzija will take the hill in his place. Look for the Giants to provide an update on his status shortly.
Sep 2 - 1:20 PM
Source:
Amy Gutierrez on Twitter
Chris Stratton was all over the map in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks, striking out 10 and walking five while allowing two runs in six innings.
Stratton kept the scoreboard relatively clean, but his inability to consistently find the zone prevented him from pitching deeper into the game. While he will need to cut down on the free passes -- he has issued at least four of them in three of five starts to date -- Stratton has also shown a nice propensity for the strikeout, having whiffed exactly 10 in two of his last three outings. He is expected to maintain his starting spot even after Johnny Cueto (forearm) is ready to return to the mound and will carry a 3.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP into a home start against the Cardinals in his next scheduled start.
Aug 27 - 7:17 PM
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Chris Stratton is unlikely to lose his spot in the rotation when Johnny Cueto (forearm) returns.
Cueto is due back later this week, assuming all goes well in a rehab start Sunday. Stratton, though, likely isn't going anywhere, after tossing 12 2/3 scoreless frames over his last two starts. Of course, it's possible Bochy will change his mind if Stratton gets rocked Sunday in Arizona. The Giants could go to a six-man rotation in September, or perhaps they'll give Ty Blach a break since he's allowed 16 runs over his last three outings.
Aug 27 - 2:53 PM
Source:
Alex Pavlovic on Twitter
Chris Stratton fired six scoreless frames in Monday’s 2-0 victory over the Brewers.
Stratton limited the Brewers to four hits (all of them singles) while walking two batters and striking out one. He now owns a 12 2/3 innings scoreless streak, the longest by a Giants rookie pitcher since Chris Heston in 2015. While he’s one a nice roll, his upcoming schedule could be a challenge. He gets the Diamondbacks in Arizona next before a home start against the Cardinals, but then he takes on the Rockies in Coors Field. Be careful in fantasy leagues.
Aug 22 - 1:42 AM
Chris Stratton scratched from Saturday start
Sep 2 - 1:20 PM
Chris Stratton all over the place against ARI
Aug 27 - 7:17 PM
Bochy: Stratton won't lose rotation spot
Aug 27 - 2:53 PM
Stratton holds Brewers in check Monday
Aug 22 - 1:42 AM
More Chris Stratton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Buxton
MIN
(2856)
2
J. Verlander
HOU
(2725)
3
C. Correa
HOU
(2436)
4
M. Cabrera
DET
(2391)
5
B. Harper
WAS
(2389)
6
G. Stanton
MIA
(2356)
7
T. Turner
WAS
(2175)
8
J. Upton
LAA
(2113)
9
M. Trout
LAA
(2107)
10
R. Hoskins
PHI
(2050)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SF
8
5
2
3
1
0
37.2
34
17
16
20
33
0
0
3.82
1.43
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Aug 27
@ ARZ
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
4
2
2
5
10
0
0
3.00
1.50
Aug 21
MLW
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
0
0
2
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Aug 13
@ WAS
1
1
1
0
0
6.2
5
0
0
1
10
0
0
.00
.90
Aug 5
ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
5
3
2
4
4
0
0
3.60
1.80
Jul 25
PIT
1
0
0
0
1
4.0
6
2
2
1
4
0
0
4.50
1.75
Jul 6
@ DET
1
1
0
1
0
6.2
6
5
5
5
1
0
0
6.75
1.65
Apr 29
SD
1
0
0
1
0
.1
4
5
5
1
0
0
0
135.00
15.00
Apr 22
@ COL
1
0
0
0
0
3.0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
.33
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Sacramento(PCL)
AAA
15
15
4
5
0
79.1
94
49
45
22
71
0
0
5.105
1.462
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Tim Federowicz
1B
1
Brandon Belt
7-Day DL
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that he expects Brandon Belt (concussion) to return this season.
But the first baseman has not resumed any sort of baseball activities and there is no timetable for him to do so. Belt suffered a concussion in the first week of August and has been shut down ever since. He has a history of concussions, so the out-of-contention Giants are going to play this one safe.
Aug 29
2
Michael Morse
7-Day DL
Mike Morse is expected to join the Giants in Miami next week, but a return from a concussion this season is unlikely.
Morse was hurt in the stupid Hunter Strickland-Bryce Harper brawl on May 29 and still has some symptoms to date.
Aug 11
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Miguel Gomez
10-Day DL
Miguel Gomez suffered a setback in his recovery from a right knee injury.
Gomez had been slated to return Saturday following a short rehab assignment with High-A San Jose, but obviously that's no longer an option. He'll be in a holding pattern until the Giants clear him for rehab games. So far the rookie has eight hits including two doubles in 33 big league at-bats.
Aug 17
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
3B
1
Ryder Jones
2
Pablo Sandoval
LF
1
Austin Slater
10-Day DL
Austin Slater (hip) will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Friday.
The Giants might have to get creative here, as minor league seasons are beginning to draw to a close. Slater has been out of action due to a torn abductor muscle in his right hip since early July.
Aug 30
2
Jarrett Parker
Sidelined
Jarrett Parker was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to left side tightness.
The injury is believed to be minor and Parker is listed as day-to-day. The 28-year-old was 0-for-1 plus a walk before departing and is hitting .244/.291/.403 with two homers and 17 RBI on the season.
Sep 2
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
2
Carlos Moncrief
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
Sidelined
Madison Bumgarner (flu) won't rejoin the Giants' rotation until Sunday at the earliest.
Bumgarner was scratched from his scheduled start on Thursday and apparently has been under the weather for a few days now. Hopefully the illness passes and he's able to take the hill on Sunday.
Aug 31
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Ty Blach
6
Chris Stratton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Sam Dyson
3
Hunter Strickland
4
Cory Gearrin
5
Josh Osich
6
Albert Suarez
7
Kyle Crick
8
Matt Cain
9
Will Smith
60-Day DL
Will Smith (elbow) said he expects to be on the Giants' active Opening Day roster in 2018.
"Hell, yeah," the rehabbing left-hander told Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle. "You never want to get too far ahead because there are always setbacks, but it’s a personal goal I’ve set for myself." Smith underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in late March and that procedure typically requires 13-15 months of rehab, but relief pitchers can sometimes get back in less than a full calendar year.
Jul 20
10
Steven Okert
11
Derek Law
