Chris Stratton | Starting Pitcher | #34 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (27) / 8/22/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (20) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Chris Stratton was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start against the Cardinals. No word yet on the reason behind the late scratch, but Jeff Samardzija will take the hill in his place. Look for the Giants to provide an update on his status shortly. Source: Amy Gutierrez on Twitter

Chris Stratton was all over the map in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks, striking out 10 and walking five while allowing two runs in six innings. Stratton kept the scoreboard relatively clean, but his inability to consistently find the zone prevented him from pitching deeper into the game. While he will need to cut down on the free passes -- he has issued at least four of them in three of five starts to date -- Stratton has also shown a nice propensity for the strikeout, having whiffed exactly 10 in two of his last three outings. He is expected to maintain his starting spot even after Johnny Cueto (forearm) is ready to return to the mound and will carry a 3.82 ERA and 1.43 WHIP into a home start against the Cardinals in his next scheduled start.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Chris Stratton is unlikely to lose his spot in the rotation when Johnny Cueto (forearm) returns. Cueto is due back later this week, assuming all goes well in a rehab start Sunday. Stratton, though, likely isn't going anywhere, after tossing 12 2/3 scoreless frames over his last two starts. Of course, it's possible Bochy will change his mind if Stratton gets rocked Sunday in Arizona. The Giants could go to a six-man rotation in September, or perhaps they'll give Ty Blach a break since he's allowed 16 runs over his last three outings. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter