Lance McCullers | Starting Pitcher | #43

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/2/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 203
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Lance McCullers (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday.
If it goes well, he should be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut next week. McCullers has been eased along slowly this spring in Astros camp after suffering a mild right elbow sprain last August. He's on track for the start of the 2017 regular season at this point, but any slight setback could change that. Mar 2 - 9:23 AM
Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU141465008180292945106003.221.54
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Corpus Christi(TEX)AA11000331104003.0001.000
Fresno(PCL)AAA1100052002700.000.800
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 