Lance McCullers | Starting Pitcher | #43 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (23) / 10/2/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 203 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Lance McCullers (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday. If it goes well, he should be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut next week. McCullers has been eased along slowly this spring in Astros camp after suffering a mild right elbow sprain last August. He's on track for the start of the 2017 regular season at this point, but any slight setback could change that. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter

Lance McCullers (elbow) is expected to throw a simulated game in the coming days. McCullers threw 35 pitches in batting practice on Monday and will continue to progress toward game action. If all goes well, he'll likely make his first Grapefruit League start late next week. McCullers was shut down last August due to a mild elbow sprain, but he has adjusted his mechanics to ease the stress on his arm. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter

Lance McCullers (elbow) threw 35 pitches of live batting practice Monday. Evan Gattis caught him and said afterward that the young right-hander looked "really good." McCullers had to be shut down last August due to a mild elbow sprain, but everything has gone smoothly this spring. He should be ready for the start of the 2017 regular season. Source: Brian McTaggart on Twitter