Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
David Price undergoing MRI on sore left elbow
Donaldson (calf) fielded grounders Wednesday
Nationals finalize one-year deal with Blanton
McCullers (elbow) set for sim game Saturday
Strasburg to make Grapefruit debut on Friday
Britton (oblique) to throw long-toss Thursday
Mariners trade for right-hander Chase De Jong
Ryu (adductor) tosses pain-free bullpener
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
Jose Abreu expected back in camp on Friday
Nate Jones exits game due to bruised knee
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers, Titans, & Eagles interested in Alshon
Report: Trubisky 'on Browns' radar' at No. 1
Hue: Re-signing Terrelle Pryor 'important'
Harbaugh: Perriman can be 'top-flight' WR
Bowles: Jets 'looking into' veteran QBs
Redskins still have not spoken with Garcon
GM: Cannot put timeline on Bridgewater (knee)
GM: 'No timeline' for Andrew Luck (shoulder)
Report: McCloughan no longer running Skins
Redskins GM McCloughan not at NFL Combine
Report: Wentz developed elbow pain as rookie
Bucs GM, coach noncommittal on Doug Martin
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
Dose: Make room for more Curry
Feb 28
NBA Season Long Podcast
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 19
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
James Harden scores 26 points in easy win
David Lee scores 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting
Pau Gasol accepting, thriving in bench role
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 21 with 15 boards
LeBron James triple-doubles in loss to Boston
Khris Middleton returns with 21/5/5 line Wed
Nikola Jokic gets consecutive triple-doubles
Dwight Howard plays all-around gem vs. Dallas
Ersan Ilyasova hits 6-of-7 FGs, scores 18
Otto Porter scoreless for 1st time since 2015
Bojan Bogdanovic scores 27 points w/ six 3s
Arron Afflalo starting; Ty Lawson off bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
Dose:Trade Deadline Eve Action
Mar 1
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 28
Subject to Line Changes
Feb 28
Kucherov Gets the Hat Trick
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will 'miss some time' with LBI
Patrick Kane scores hat trick in win over PIT
Nikita Kucherov scores 1G, 2A in OT win
Marc-Andre Fleury will start Wednesday
Tampa Bay flips Mark Streit to Pittsburgh
Jeff Skinner (neck) should be back Friday
Eric Fehr going to the Maple Leafs
Flames land Curtis Lazar from Ottawa
Valtteri Filppula heading for Philadelphia
Jonathan Toews chosen as first star of Feb.
Michal Neuvirth agrees to two-year deal
Patrik Laine earns Rookie of the Month honor
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin: Active Pest Control 200 notes
Enfinger: Active Pest Control 200 advance
Cole Custer: Rinnai 250 advance
Ryan Reed: Rinnai 250 advance
Ben Rhodes: Active Pest Control 200 advance
One top-25 for Timmy Hill on 1.5-milers
10 top-10s in last 12 on type for Kyle Busch
Patrick seeks 1st top-10 on type in 2 yrs+
Daniel Suarez hopes to put Daytona behind
Gray Gaulding to join ROTY battle at Atlanta
Lagasse Jr. joins RCR for four XFINITY races
Justin Haley sits out one more truck race
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bjork makes it three-way tie in South Africa
Porteous posts share of early lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
Noren brings altitude prowess to WGC-Mexico
McIlroy back at it; chance to regain No. 1
Adam Scott heads to new venue to defend WGC
Local hero Coetzee seeking second Tshwane win
Roberto Diaz brings course experience to WGC
Career-TOUR-best T4 for sponsor invite Hatton
Second runner-up of season for Woodland
Hoffmann snares career-best T2 at PGA Nat'l
Fowler ends drought with 4-shot win at Honda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rapsheet: Jon Allen had 2 shoulder surgeries
Mitch Trubisky measures in at 6-foot-2
Kizer arrives in Indy at a full 6-4/233 lbs
Stockstill (shoulder) to miss spring practice
WMU leading tackler LB Spillane to transfer
Lions GM: RB Mixon is still on our board
Bridgewater attempts hoops-to-football jump
Alabama hires Weinke as offensive analyst
Scout: Canes WR Coley isn't a hard worker
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Baylor suspends CB Blanchard indefinitely
Garett Bolles arrives in Indy at 6'5/297 lbs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Swans boost: Montero & Ki return to training
Chelsea signs Moses to new contract
Kompany misses out in City win
Aguero brace ensures Man City double gameweek
Hull hit with another injury setback
Sako provides a timely boost for Allardyce
Andre Ayew to start against Chelsea?
Fuchs hails supporters after momentous win
Butland targeting mid-March return
Begovic happy with Chelsea stay
Jonny Evans started but will it stick?
Foxes respond in first game without Ranieri
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Tyler Heineman
(C)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Jon Singleton
(1B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Derek Fisher
(OF)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Colin Moran
(3B)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(OF)
Doug Fister
(S)
Brian Holmes
(S)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Cy Sneed
(S)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Edison Frias
(S)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Reid Brignac
(3B)
Alejandro Garcia
(OF)
Jordan Jankowski
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Max Stassi
(C)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Jon Kemmer
(OF)
David Paulino
(S)
Garrett Stubbs
(C)
Juan Centeno
(C)
Ken Giles
(R)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Cionel Perez
(S)
Preston Tucker
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Ramon Laureano
(OF)
Tyson Perez
(R)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
J.D. Davis
(3B)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(S)
Reymin Guduan
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
A.J. Reed
(1B)
Aaron West
(R)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(3B)
Francis Martes
(S)
C.J. Riefenhauser
(R)
Tyler White
(1B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Brian McCann
(C)
Brady Rodgers
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Lance McCullers | Starting Pitcher | #43
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/2/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lance McCullers (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday.
If it goes well, he should be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut next week. McCullers has been eased along slowly this spring in Astros camp after suffering a mild right elbow sprain last August. He's on track for the start of the 2017 regular season at this point, but any slight setback could change that.
Mar 2 - 9:23 AM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Lance McCullers (elbow) is expected to throw a simulated game in the coming days.
McCullers threw 35 pitches in batting practice on Monday and will continue to progress toward game action. If all goes well, he'll likely make his first Grapefruit League start late next week. McCullers was shut down last August due to a mild elbow sprain, but he has adjusted his mechanics to ease the stress on his arm.
Feb 28 - 10:13 AM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Lance McCullers (elbow) threw 35 pitches of live batting practice Monday.
Evan Gattis caught him and said afterward that the young right-hander looked "really good." McCullers had to be shut down last August due to a mild elbow sprain, but everything has gone smoothly this spring. He should be ready for the start of the 2017 regular season.
Feb 27 - 11:21 AM
Source:
Brian McTaggart on Twitter
Lance McCullers said Friday that he's working on developing his changeup this spring.
The young right-hander has basically been a two-pitch pitcher to this point, relying exclusively on a fastball and curveball. He's experiencing with a couple of different grips and seeking advice and input from veteran hurlers on the team, as well as Brian McCann. McCullers has already thrown several bullpen sessions this spring and is expected to be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of the season.
Feb 18 - 8:30 AM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
McCullers (elbow) set for sim game Saturday
Mar 2 - 9:23 AM
McCullers (elbow) to throw sim. game soon
Feb 28 - 10:13 AM
Lance McCullers (elbow) throws live BP
Feb 27 - 11:21 AM
Lance McCullers working to develop changeup
Feb 18 - 8:30 AM
More Lance McCullers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2645)
2
D. Wright
NYM
(1709)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(1664)
4
J. Verlander
DET
(1624)
5
J. Donaldson
TOR
(1574)
6
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1505)
7
A. Pagan
SF
(1484)
8
L. Duda
NYM
(1418)
9
M. Wieters
WAS
(1389)
10
J. Segura
SEA
(1315)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
14
14
6
5
0
0
81
80
29
29
45
106
0
0
3.22
1.54
Lance McCullers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Lance McCullers's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Lance McCullers's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Lance McCullers's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Corpus Christi(TEX)
AA
1
1
0
0
0
3
3
1
1
0
4
0
0
3.000
1.000
Fresno(PCL)
AAA
1
1
0
0
0
5
2
0
0
2
7
0
0
.000
.800
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
3
Max Stassi
4
Juan Centeno
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
3
Tyler White
4
A.J. Reed
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
2
Colin Moran
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
2
Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
Sidelined
Collin McHugh (arm) is hoping to throw off a mound sometime early next week.
McHugh is working through an early dead-arm phase in Astros camp, but he's been able to get in some positive work on the side and the right-hander has not yet been ruled out for the opening of the 2017 regular season. He'll need to start making real strides soon, however. Thursday's schedule calls for long toss from 180 feet.
Mar 2
3
Lance McCullers
Sidelined
Lance McCullers (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday.
If it goes well, he should be cleared to make his Grapefruit League debut next week. McCullers has been eased along slowly this spring in Astros camp after suffering a mild right elbow sprain last August. He's on track for the start of the 2017 regular season at this point, but any slight setback could change that.
Mar 2
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
Reymin Guduan
9
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
James Hoyt
8
Jandel Gustave
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Brady Rodgers
11
Kevin Chapman
12
C.J. Riefenhauser
Headlines
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
D.J. Short talks Padres with Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
»
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
»
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
»
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
»
ST Daily: He's Not Wright
Mar 1
»
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
»
2017 Breakdowns: First Base
Feb 27
MLB Headlines
»
David Price undergoing MRI on sore left elbow
»
Donaldson (calf) fielded grounders Wednesday
»
Nationals finalize one-year deal with Blanton
»
McCullers (elbow) set for sim game Saturday
»
Strasburg to make Grapefruit debut on Friday
»
Britton (oblique) to throw long-toss Thursday
»
Mariners trade for right-hander Chase De Jong
»
Ryu (adductor) tosses pain-free bullpener
»
Trout guides Angels with two hits Wednesday
»
Jose Abreu expected back in camp on Friday
»
Nate Jones exits game due to bruised knee
»
Luke Weaver forced out with back spasms
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved