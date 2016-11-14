Player Page

Corey Seager | Shortstop | #5

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 4/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (18) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Corey Seager (shin) is back in the Dodgers' lineup Friday.
Seager sat out a few days after fouling a ball off his right shin on Monday. The Dodgers wanted to play it safe with their star shortstop even after X-rays came back negative, but Seager will be fine. He'll be one of the first five shortstops off the board in your fantasy draft. Mar 3 - 10:10 AM
Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15762719340526721055413333.308.365.512.877
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000155000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Adam Liberatore
9Josh Ravin
10Jacob Rhame
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
13Steve Geltz
 

 