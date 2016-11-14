Corey Seager | Shortstop | #5 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (22) / 4/27/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (18) / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Corey Seager (shin) is back in the Dodgers' lineup Friday. Seager sat out a few days after fouling a ball off his right shin on Monday. The Dodgers wanted to play it safe with their star shortstop even after X-rays came back negative, but Seager will be fine. He'll be one of the first five shortstops off the board in your fantasy draft. Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter

Corey Seager (shin) said that he plans on playing on Friday. Seager fouled a ball off his right shin above his protective guard on Monday, but there is no major concern, here. X-rays came back negative and the reigning NL Rookie of the Year should be back at it come Friday as he continues to prep for the regular season. Source: Ken Gurnick on Twitter

The BBWAA on Monday announced that Corey Seager was chosen as the National League Rookie of the Year. He was the unanimous winner, receiving all 30 first-place votes. Trea Turner finished a distant second, followed by Kenta Maeda. It was truly a remarkable first full major league season for Seager, who was also a finalist for NL MVP. He put up a .308/.365/.512 batting line with 26 homers and 72 RBI over 687 plate appearances for the Dodgers. Source: MLB on Twitter