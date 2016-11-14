Welcome,
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Corey Seager | Shortstop | #5
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 4/27/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (18) / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Corey Seager (shin) is back in the Dodgers' lineup Friday.
Seager sat out a few days after fouling a ball off his right shin on Monday. The Dodgers wanted to play it safe with their star shortstop even after X-rays came back negative, but Seager will be fine. He'll be one of the first five shortstops off the board in your fantasy draft.
Mar 3 - 10:10 AM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Corey Seager (shin) said that he plans on playing on Friday.
Seager fouled a ball off his right shin above his protective guard on Monday, but there is no major concern, here. X-rays came back negative and the reigning NL Rookie of the Year should be back at it come Friday as he continues to prep for the regular season.
Mar 1 - 3:35 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
The BBWAA on Monday announced that Corey Seager was chosen as the National League Rookie of the Year.
He was the unanimous winner, receiving all 30 first-place votes. Trea Turner finished a distant second, followed by Kenta Maeda. It was truly a remarkable first full major league season for Seager, who was also a finalist for NL MVP. He put up a .308/.365/.512 batting line with 26 homers and 72 RBI over 687 plate appearances for the Dodgers.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 06:27:00 PM
Source:
MLB on Twitter
Corey Seager was named the winner of the 2016 Players Choice Award for NL Outstanding Rookie.
Seager may well be adding an even shinier piece of hardware to his trophy shelf in short order, but even if he loses out on the NL Rookie of the Year to Trea Turner or Kenta Maeda, he can take solace in the fact that he received the love of the players. The 22-year-old shortstop slashed .308/.365/.512 with 26 homers and 72 RBI over 627 at-bats last season.
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 08:44:00 PM
Source:
Ken Gurnick on Twitter
Corey Seager (shin) back in action Friday
Mar 3 - 10:10 AM
Corey Seager (shin) to return on Friday
Mar 1 - 3:35 PM
Corey Seager a unanimous NL ROY pick
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 06:27:00 PM
Corey Seager earns hardware from players
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 08:44:00 PM
More Corey Seager Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
157
627
193
40
5
26
72
105
54
133
3
3
.308
.365
.512
.877
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
155
0
0
0
Corey Seager's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Corey Seager's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Corey Seager's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Corey Seager's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
Sidelined
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) is scheduled to take dry swings Thursday.
That means no contact. Gonzalez showed up to Dodgers camp last month with a case of tennis elbow, but he's ramping up the baseball activities now. The veteran first baseman may take an at-bat or two this weekend in the Cactus League before reporting to duty for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.
Mar 2
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) saw 5-6 at-bats in a simulated game Thursday at Dodgers camp.
He was joined by Enrique Hernandez and Willie Calhoun. Thompson only faced minor league pitchers on Thursday but is expected to go against left-hander Hyun-jin Ryu in his next simulated game on Saturday. The Dodgers are taking things slow with Thompson after a back injury cost him the second half of last season. He's still on track for Opening Day.
Mar 2
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Scott Kazmir surrendered two runs (one earned) on one hit over 1 2/3 innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Giants.
Kazmir walked one and struck out one on the evening. The veteran southpaw struggled with an intercostal injury down the stretch last season and, when healthy, pitched to a 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 134/52 K/BB ratio across 136 1/3 innings (26 starts). Assuming he can survive spring training without issue, he will be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.
Mar 1
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
9
Josh Ravin
10
Jacob Rhame
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
12
Brandon Morrow
13
Steve Geltz
