[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Update: J.D. Martinez has mid-foot sprain
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
J.D. Martinez on crutches after early exit
Kepler (finger) leaves early, X-rays negative
Guerra to start Opening Day for Milwaukee
Baez swipes three as Puerto Rico advances
Danny Salazar fans nine against Rangers
Ryan Braun slugs first home run of the spring
Chi Chi Gonzalez diagnosed with UCL tear
Miguel Cabrera likely to miss rest of WBC
Owings continues hot spring with 2-run triple
Broxton leaves game with discomfort in wrist
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
James Russell
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Adam Moore
(C)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Boone Logan
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Josh Martin
(S)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Nick Goody
(R)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Tyler Naquin | Outfielder | #72
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/24/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Texas A&M
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (15) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Naquin was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals with bilateral knee soreness.
In layman's terms, he's dealing with two bad knees. Until the Indians update his status, we'll consider him day-to-day. Naquin has had a monster spring, hitting .458 over 24 Cactus League at-bats. The 25-year-old finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting last year behind Michael Fulmer and Gary Sanchez.
Mar 18 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Tyler Naquin went 2-for-3 with a double in Saturday's Cactus League win over the Royals.
Naquin is now up to four doubles and is hitting a scalding .556 in 21 at-bats this spring. During his 2016 rookie season, the 25-year-old outfielder slashed .296/.372/.514 while swatting 14 homers and driving in 43 runs over the course of 321 at-bats. A bit of regression could be in order for the coming campaign, but even so, he should be a reliable fantasy contributor.
Mar 11 - 7:12 PM
Tyler Naquin drilled a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning of a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
It was his first game action since he fouled a ball off his foot on Sunday. X-rays were negative and he sat out a few games to be safe. He now has a .533 batting average through 15 at-bats. Naquin sits atop the depth chart in centerfield. As a rookie last year he hit .296/.372/.514 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI in 321 at-bats. His .411 BABIP indicates some strong regression is coming but he should still be a quality fantasy outfielder.
Mar 9 - 8:02 PM
X-rays turned up negative on Tyler Naquin's right foot.
Naquin took a foul ball off the foot during Cactus League play on Sunday. He is day-to-day with a contusion. It's no big deal here in early March.
Mar 6 - 9:49 AM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Naquin out with 'bilateral knee soreness'
Mar 18 - 3:09 PM
Naquin comes up with fourth double of spring
Mar 11 - 7:12 PM
Naquin homers in return to action Thursday
Mar 9 - 8:02 PM
X-rays negative on Tyler Naquin's right foot
Mar 6 - 9:49 AM
More Tyler Naquin Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
116
321
95
18
5
14
43
52
36
112
6
3
.296
.372
.514
.886
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
109
1
Tyler Naquin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Tyler Naquin's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Tyler Naquin's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Tyler Naquin's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Columbus(INT)
AAA
17
70
20
3
1
1
8
6
8
15
1
2
.286
.354
.400
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
Sidelined
Jason Kipnis will get a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on his ailing right shoulder at the end of this week.
Meister will also look at Cody Anderson, who has a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Kipnis will be shut down for a couple weeks as he nurses soreness in his rotator cuff, and he will begin the season on the disabled list. The second baseman did say that if it were the regular season, he would be able to play through the ailment. "Actually I was making a lot of good progression in my hitting and throwing," said Kipnis. "I was starting to be pain free. It was just the side effects of it - there was some other stuff going on not related to baseball movements, like everyday movements that were triggering a pain in the shoulder."
Mar 14
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) will play his next minor league game on Saturday.
Brantley is scheduled to play five innings in the outfield in that contest. He continues to progress in his recovery and could be ready in time for Opening Day as long as he's able to avoid any setbacks.
Mar 17
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
Sidelined
Tyler Naquin was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals with bilateral knee soreness.
In layman's terms, he's dealing with two bad knees. Until the Indians update his status, we'll consider him day-to-day. Naquin has had a monster spring, hitting .458 over 24 Cactus League at-bats. The 25-year-old finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting last year behind Michael Fulmer and Gary Sanchez.
Mar 18
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
Sidelined
Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway is optimistic Carlos Carrasco (elbow) will return to Cactus League action March 24 against the Cubs.
Carrasco underwent an MRI after being scratched from a start last week but all his tests came back clean. He played catch on Thursday and should be game-ready in about a week. Carrasco is scheduled to be away from the team for a few days next week while his wife gives birth to their third child. The Indians don't need a fifth starter until April 15, so Carrasco still has plenty of time to get healthy.
Mar 16
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said Friday that signs point to Cody Anderson (elbow) not having surgery.
Anderson was diagnosed with a mild sprain of his right ulnar collateral ligament, and it appears the tear is small enough that he'll try rest and rehab first. The right-hander will seek out a second opinion before officially making a decision.
Mar 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Shawn Armstrong
14
James Russell
