Tyler Naquin | Outfielder | #72

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Texas A&M
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (15) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Tyler Naquin was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals with bilateral knee soreness.
In layman's terms, he's dealing with two bad knees. Until the Indians update his status, we'll consider him day-to-day. Naquin has had a monster spring, hitting .458 over 24 Cactus League at-bats. The 25-year-old finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting last year behind Michael Fulmer and Gary Sanchez. Mar 18 - 3:09 PM
Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
116321951851443523611263.296.372.514.886
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001091
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Columbus(INT)AAA1770203118681512.286.354.400
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Shawn Armstrong
14James Russell
 

 