Jose Berrios | Starting Pitcher | #17

Player Results
Article Results
Berrios not expected to make Twins' rotation
Report: Jung Ho Kang denied work visa
Alonso goes deep twice against Brewers
Chris Archer to start Opening Day for Tampa
Guerra smoked for 12 runs in 3 2/3 innings
Rays 'on the outside looking in' with Norris
Yasmany Tomas should be ready for Opening Day
Miggy on status for Opening Day: I don't know
Quintana fires seven shutout frames vs. Reds
Luis Valbuena (hamstring) to miss 4-6 weeks
Robinson Cano scratched with illness Thursday
Daniel Vogelbach optioned to Triple-A Tacoma
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Mark Sanchez taking his talents to Chicago
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
'Increasingly likely' Revis signs with Pats?
Report: Payton, Manziel met at Super Bowl
New Vikings RB Murray has ankle surgery
Tim Hightower visiting Redskins Wednesday
Aiken, Dorsett to compete for Colts' No. 3 WR
Seahawks do deal with S Bradley McDougald
Gallinari (knee) says he will play Friday
Whiteside (ankle) plans on playing Sunday
Damian Lillard scores 30 points in win vs. NY
Seth Curry will get more minutes at PG
DeMar DeRozan scores 40 in win at Miami
Delon Wright scores 13 points in win at Miami
Hassan Whiteside sprains ankle late vs. TOR
J.J. Barea ejected for flagrant 2 foul
Baker, Kuzminskas & Willy starting vs. POR
Derrick Jones Jr. (wrist) getting X-rays
Nerlens Noel starting; Yogi Ferrell to bench
Lance Thomas (hip) out for Thursday night
Anze Kopitar stays hot with two points
Patrick Kane nets goal in shootout win vs DAL
Zach Parise extends point streak to 4 games
Pekka Rinne collects fourth straight victory
Ryan Ellis scores 15th goal in win over CGY
Magnus Paajarvi scores twice in win over VAN
Jonathan Marchessault scores twice in win
Cam Talbot allows four goals, gets early hook
Mike Condon rock-solid in shootout win vs PIT
Lee Stempniak scores twice in win over MTL
William Nylander's point streak hits 10 games
Braden Holtby wins third straight game
Julia Landauer: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Matt Levin: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Ron Norman: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Rich DeLong III: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Self: Leads most laps in NAPA Auto Parts 150
David Mayhew: NAPA Auto Parts 150 results
Gilliland goes back-to-back at Kern County
Casey Mears: Service King 300 advance
Gilliland wins second straight pole at Kern
Erik Jones' team hauler involved in accident
Corey LaJoie: Double duty at ACS
Kyle Larson: Fontana Double Duty
Kjeldsen wins in R2 @ WGC; McIlroy eliminated
Weather suspends R1 of Puerto Rico Open
F. Molinari (wrist) WDs after Round 2 loss
Kisner knocks out Patrick Reed in R2 of WGC
Woodland (personal) WDs from WGC-Match Play
Vegas upsets Pieters in R2 of WGC-Match Play
Recently-wed Trey Mullinax ties course record
Walk-off eagle gives Points an early PRO lead
Tanihara stuns misfiring, clumsy Spieth 4&2
Kjeldsen downs McIlroy in round one thriller
Schwartzel cruises to opening round victory
Reed ready to put on a show at WGC-Match Play
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
Jeremiah: Kizer shows improvement on pro day
Janarion Grant (ankle) takes part in practice
Melifonwu has private workout with the Bucs
Report: CHI to hold private workout w/ Kizer
Scout: I trust Mixon more than Dalvin Cook
Georgia DT Thompson (medical) returns to team
Moreau (pec) out 4-6 months following surgery
Chargers put Mahomes through private workout
Panthers bringing in David Njoku for a visit
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Gundogan on track for preseason return
Shaqiri denies his lifestyle is to blame
McCarthy might just make Fridays qualifier
Jones arrives back at United for more tests
Sanchez to start as Chile star is passed fit
Leicester trio set for European WCQ action
Courtois set to snub Real Madrid move
Wenger: Alexis' ankle in a 'terrible state'
Stoke reaches agreement for Martins Indi
Mesut Ozil to miss England friendly
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Justin Haley
(S)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
James Beresford
(1B)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Trevor May
(R)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Adalberto Mejia
(S)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Jason Castro
(C)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
JT Chargois
(R)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Matt Hague
(1B)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Jose Berrios | Starting Pitcher | #17
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/27/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 187
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MIN
Latest News
Recent News
LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that the Twins will meet with Jose Berrios on Friday and there's a "good chance" they'll tell him he won't make the Opening Day roster.
It sounds like Berrios playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic hurt his chances of cracking the rotation, as he didn't pitch much and still needs to build his endurance up. It's a discouraging development for a guy who has disappointed in his big league chances so far but who still holds plenty of upside. Berrios should get his opportunity in the rotation before long, though. Tyler Duffey, Justin Haley, Adalberto Mejia and Nick Tepesch look to be the last men standing in the competition for the final spot in the Twins' rotation. Mejia (1.88 ERA, 14/4 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings) has had easily the best camp of the group.
Mar 24 - 10:40 AM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Jose Berrios punched out six over five innings of three-run baseball in Sunday's World Baseball Classic victory over Italy.
The hard-throwing right-hander allowed just two hits and a walk over his five frames. All of the damage came via the long ball, with John Andreoli clubbing a two-run homer and Drew Butera adding a solo shot. Berrios will open the season in the Twins' rotation and has sneaky fantasy potential with his strikeout upside.
Mar 12 - 6:59 PM
Jose Berrios pitched a pair of scoreless innings and struck out four Friday against the Phillies.
Neither Trevor May nor Berrios could complete three innings as hoped. Berrios managed to work his way out of trouble after allowing three hits and two walks in his two frames. That's a good thing, considering how bad he was after anyone reached base against him last year, but the Twins probably would have preferred that that he didn't get into trouble in the first place.
Mar 3 - 5:38 PM
Jose Berrios allowed a run over two innings in relief Sunday against the Nationals.
The Twins picked Trevor May over Berrios as their starter today, which could be taken as a sign of the pecking order in the competition for the fifth spot in their rotation. It still wouldn't be stunning to see them sign a Doug Fister or Colby Lewis to add to the mix.
Feb 26 - 4:13 PM
Berrios not expected to make Twins' rotation
Mar 24 - 10:40 AM
Jose Berrios fans six in win over Team Italy
Mar 12 - 6:59 PM
Jose Berrios strikes out four in relief
Mar 3 - 5:38 PM
Jose Berrios allows one run in relief
Feb 26 - 4:13 PM
More Jose Berrios Player News
1
J. Martinez
DET
(3198)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(2981)
3
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2843)
4
D. Price
BOS
(2539)
5
R. Iglesias
CIN
(2496)
6
D. Dahl
COL
(2442)
7
S. Gray
OAK
(2427)
8
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2400)
9
M. Cabrera
DET
(2282)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(2260)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MIN
14
14
3
7
0
0
58.1
74
56
52
35
49
0
0
8.02
1.87
Jose Berrios's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Jose Berrios's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jose Berrios's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jose Berrios's player profile.
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Rochester(INT)
AAA
17
17
10
5
0
111.1
74
39
31
36
125
1
0
2.506
.988
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Dan Rohlfing
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Matt Hague
3
Ben Paulsen
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
Sidelined
Robbie Grossman (groin) is expected to be sidelined for the next 5-7 days.
Grossman was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game after experiencing tightness in his groin. It's not a strain, so he should be fine for the opening of the 2017 regular season as long as he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 20
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes was tagged for six runs -- five earned -- and nine hits in two innings by the Astros on Wednesday.
We're just not very optimistic about Hughes' chances this year, as his stuff already seemed diminished prior to last year's surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He'll be in the rotation initially, but it remains to be seen how much patience the Twins will show.
Mar 22
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
60-Day DL
Twins placed RHP Trevor May on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Craig Breslow. May underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 22
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
Sidelined
Ryan O'Rourke (elbow) is expected to begin the year on the disabled list.
The good news is that there's no structural damage in the elbow, but O'Rourke is dealing with a strained flexor mass. He'll be shut down for 10 days before trying to ramp things up.
Mar 21
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
The Twins will meet this week to come up with a plan for Glen Perkins (shoulder) moving forward.
Perkins, the coaching staff, and the medical staff will all be involved in the process. One recent report suggested that the club hasn't ruled out putting Perkins on the 60-day disabled list to begin the season. Either way, it doesn't sound like he's going to be ready in the early part of the season. Perkins is coming back from labrum surgery.
Mar 21
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Matt Belisle
ST Daily: Quintana Rolls Reds
Mar 24
Jesse Pantuosco highlights another brilliant outing from Jose Quintana and checks in on Miguel Cabrera's health in Friday's ST Daily.
