Jose Berrios | Starting Pitcher | #17

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/27/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 187
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MIN
LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that the Twins will meet with Jose Berrios on Friday and there's a "good chance" they'll tell him he won't make the Opening Day roster.
It sounds like Berrios playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic hurt his chances of cracking the rotation, as he didn't pitch much and still needs to build his endurance up. It's a discouraging development for a guy who has disappointed in his big league chances so far but who still holds plenty of upside. Berrios should get his opportunity in the rotation before long, though. Tyler Duffey, Justin Haley, Adalberto Mejia and Nick Tepesch look to be the last men standing in the competition for the final spot in the Twins' rotation. Mejia (1.88 ERA, 14/4 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings) has had easily the best camp of the group. Mar 24 - 10:40 AM
Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MIN1414370058.17456523549008.021.87
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Rochester(INT)AAA17171050111.174393136125102.506.988
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Dan Rohlfing
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Matt Hague
3Ben Paulsen
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Adalberto Mejia
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Matt Belisle
 

 