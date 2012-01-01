Jose Berrios | Starting Pitcher | #17 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (22) / 5/27/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 187 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / MIN Share: Tweet

LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that the Twins will meet with Jose Berrios on Friday and there's a "good chance" they'll tell him he won't make the Opening Day roster. It sounds like Berrios playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic hurt his chances of cracking the rotation, as he didn't pitch much and still needs to build his endurance up. It's a discouraging development for a guy who has disappointed in his big league chances so far but who still holds plenty of upside. Berrios should get his opportunity in the rotation before long, though. Tyler Duffey, Justin Haley, Adalberto Mejia and Nick Tepesch look to be the last men standing in the competition for the final spot in the Twins' rotation. Mejia (1.88 ERA, 14/4 K/BB ratio over 14 1/3 innings) has had easily the best camp of the group. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Jose Berrios punched out six over five innings of three-run baseball in Sunday's World Baseball Classic victory over Italy. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed just two hits and a walk over his five frames. All of the damage came via the long ball, with John Andreoli clubbing a two-run homer and Drew Butera adding a solo shot. Berrios will open the season in the Twins' rotation and has sneaky fantasy potential with his strikeout upside.

Jose Berrios pitched a pair of scoreless innings and struck out four Friday against the Phillies. Neither Trevor May nor Berrios could complete three innings as hoped. Berrios managed to work his way out of trouble after allowing three hits and two walks in his two frames. That's a good thing, considering how bad he was after anyone reached base against him last year, but the Twins probably would have preferred that that he didn't get into trouble in the first place.