Zach Eflin | Starting Pitcher | #56 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (23) / 4/8/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Zach Eflin fired seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Phillies' 5-2 defeat of the Braves. Eflin put up zero after zero until the top of the seventh, when Matt Kemp connected for a solo home run. Eflin gave up just three hits in all and didn't issue a single walk while striking out three. The 23-year-old right-hander has been impressive through two starts and will try to keep it all working next time out at Dodger Stadium.

In his 2017 debut, Zach Eflin yielded two runs and three hits in five innings against the Mets. In the Wheeler-Eflin duel, Zack outpitched Zach, though Zach's team ended up prevailing in 10 innings. Eflin lacks much in the way of upside, and the Phillies could try someone else if he ever turns in a couple of bad starts in a row. Tonight's outing was good enough to keep him around for now, though.

Phillies recalled RHP Zach Eflin from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Eflin will take Clay Buchholz's spot in the Phillies' rotation and start Tuesday against the Mets. The 23-year-old began the year on the disabled list after undergoing surgery on both of his knees last August. He posted a 5.54 ERA and 31/17 K/BB ratio in 63 1/3 innings over 11 starts during his first stint in the majors last year. He's worth a shot in NL-only fantasy leagues.