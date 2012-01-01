Player Page

Weather | Roster

Zach Eflin | Starting Pitcher | #56

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Zach Eflin fired seven innings of one-run ball Sunday in the Phillies' 5-2 defeat of the Braves.
Eflin put up zero after zero until the top of the seventh, when Matt Kemp connected for a solo home run. Eflin gave up just three hits in all and didn't issue a single walk while striking out three. The 23-year-old right-hander has been impressive through two starts and will try to keep it all working next time out at Dodger Stadium. Apr 23 - 4:31 PM
More Zach Eflin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.00001.29.4291130300100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI1100005.032234003.601.20
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 23ATL110007.031103001.29.43
Apr 18@ NYM110005.032234003.601.20
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Clearwater(FSL)A1110051000600.000.200
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA1110055003400.0001.600
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Vince Velasquez
5Zach Eflin
6Clay Buchholz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Hector Neris
2Joaquin Benoit
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Luis Garcia
8Mark Leiter
 

 