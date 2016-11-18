Player Page

Lewis Brinson | Outfielder | #75

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/8/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (29) / TEX
Lewis Brinson started his spring off with a bang, blasting a pair of home runs as the Brewers clobbered University of Wisconsin-MIlwaukee 11-0 in exhibition play on Friday.
Brinson started the game with a solo home run then added on a three-run bomb in the fourth inning. Considered the club's center fielder of the future, the 22-year-old should debut with the Brewers at some point in 2017. His combination of power and speed makes him an interesting flyer in the final rounds of NL-only and deeper mixed league drafts. Feb 24 - 7:10 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA238934904201422142.382.387.618
Frisco(TEX)AA77304721461140461764114.237.280.431
Surprise(ARIZ)R4133100132220.231.333.308
