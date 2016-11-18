Lewis Brinson | Outfielder | #75 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (22) / 5/8/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (29) / TEX Share: Tweet

Lewis Brinson started his spring off with a bang, blasting a pair of home runs as the Brewers clobbered University of Wisconsin-MIlwaukee 11-0 in exhibition play on Friday. Brinson started the game with a solo home run then added on a three-run bomb in the fourth inning. Considered the club's center fielder of the future, the 22-year-old should debut with the Brewers at some point in 2017. His combination of power and speed makes him an interesting flyer in the final rounds of NL-only and deeper mixed league drafts.

Brewers purchased the contract of OF Lewis Brinson from Triple-A Colorado Springs. One of the top position player prospects in the game, Brinson batted .268/.305/.468 with 15 homers and 17 steals in the minors this past season. He's likely the Brew Crew's center fielder of the future and should debut at some point in 2017. Source: MiLB Roster Tracker on Twitter

Brewers prospect outfielder Lewis Brinson was placed on the 7-day disabled list with Triple-A Colorado Springs due to a strained left hamstring. The injury isn't considered serious, but he'll get some extended rest. Brinson has been red-hot since being acquired from the Rangers in the Jonathan Lucroy deal two weeks ago, batting .391 (18-for-46) with one homer, four doubles, and four steals over 12 games. Source: MiLB.com