Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Scherzer (finger) can't throw fastballs yet
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Lewis Brinson | Outfielder | #75
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 5/8/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (29) / TEX
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lewis Brinson started his spring off with a bang, blasting a pair of home runs as the Brewers clobbered University of Wisconsin-MIlwaukee 11-0 in exhibition play on Friday.
Brinson started the game with a solo home run then added on a three-run bomb in the fourth inning. Considered the club's center fielder of the future, the 22-year-old should debut with the Brewers at some point in 2017. His combination of power and speed makes him an interesting flyer in the final rounds of NL-only and deeper mixed league drafts.
Feb 24 - 7:10 PM
Brewers purchased the contract of OF Lewis Brinson from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
One of the top position player prospects in the game, Brinson batted .268/.305/.468 with 15 homers and 17 steals in the minors this past season. He's likely the Brew Crew's center fielder of the future and should debut at some point in 2017.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Source:
MiLB Roster Tracker on Twitter
Brewers prospect outfielder Lewis Brinson was placed on the 7-day disabled list with Triple-A Colorado Springs due to a strained left hamstring.
The injury isn't considered serious, but he'll get some extended rest. Brinson has been red-hot since being acquired from the Rangers in the Jonathan Lucroy deal two weeks ago, batting .391 (18-for-46) with one homer, four doubles, and four steals over 12 games.
Mon, Aug 15, 2016 08:43:00 PM
Source:
MiLB.com
Brewers OF prospect Lewis Brinson collected four hits Tuesday in a win for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
He collected three singles, a double and also stole a base. Tuesday was Brinson's debut for the Sky Sox after being acquired as part of the Jonathan Lucroy deal at Monday's trade deadline. The 22-year-old has been raking over his last 10 games, batting .409 with four RBI and two steals during that span. If Brinson impresses this month, he could join the Brewers when rosters expand in September.
Wed, Aug 3, 2016 01:44:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
23
89
34
9
0
4
20
14
2
21
4
2
.382
.387
.618
Frisco(TEX)
AA
77
304
72
14
6
11
40
46
17
64
11
4
.237
.280
.431
Surprise(ARIZ)
R
4
13
3
1
0
0
1
3
2
2
2
0
.231
.333
.308
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Scooter Gennett
3
Yadiel Rivera
4
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
2
Ivan DeJesus Jr.
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
3
Lewis Brinson
4
Brett Phillips
RF
1
Domingo Santana
2
Michael Reed
3
Ryan Cordell
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
2
Zach Davies
3
Jimmy Nelson
4
Matt Garza
5
Chase Anderson
6
Wily Peralta
7
Tommy Milone
8
Taylor Jungmann
9
Brent Suter
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Ryan Webb
7
Michael Blazek
8
Tyler Cravy
9
Damien Magnifico
10
Hiram Burgos
11
Forrest Snow
12
Stephen Kohlscheen
13
Andy Oliver
