Lucas Sims | Starting Pitcher | #65 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (23) / 5/10/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Braves recalled RHP Lucas Sims from Triple-A Gwinnett. Sims will make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Dodgers. The 23-year-old posted a 3.75 ERA and 132/36 K/BB ratio over 115 1/3 innings this season in Triple-A. This is a challenging first matchup, but Sims could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats down the stretch.

The Braves could promote pitching prospect Lucas Sims soon to make his major league debut. Aaron Blair will start Wednesday in place of the departed Jaime Garcia, but Blair isn't guaranteed anything beyond that outing and might be replaced by Sims soon. A former first-round pick, Sims has made big strides with his control this season, posting a 3.75 ERA and 124/33 K/BB ratio over 110 1/3 innings for Gwinnett. Source: Mark Bowman on Twitter