[X]
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Matt Adams starting in left field Tuesday
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs' lineup Tuesday
Braves call up Lucas Sims for MLB debut
Albies playing 2B, batting seventh in debut
Polanco (hamstring) runs bases Tuesday
Dustin Pedroia (knee) placed on 10-day DL
David Price (elbow) plays catch Tuesday
Twins activate OF Byron Buxton from DL
Moncada (knee) not in Tuesday's lineup
Braves calling up prospect INF Ozzie Albies
Cueto develops forearm tightness in rehab
Edwin Diaz earns 20th save Monday at TEX
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Lane Adams
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Lucas Sims
(S)
Matt Adams
(1B)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Ozzie Albies
(SS)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Rex Brothers
(R)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Johan Camargo
(3B)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
John Danks
(S)
Ryan Howard
(1B)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jason Hursh
(R)
Jason Motte
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(2B)
Joe Wieland
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Sean Newcomb
(S)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Luke Jackson
(R)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Lucas Sims | Starting Pitcher | #65
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/10/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Braves recalled RHP Lucas Sims from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Sims will make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Dodgers. The 23-year-old posted a 3.75 ERA and 132/36 K/BB ratio over 115 1/3 innings this season in Triple-A. This is a challenging first matchup, but Sims could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats down the stretch.
Aug 1 - 3:38 PM
Lucas Sims will be called up to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Dodgers.
He'll take over for Aaron Blair, who was rocked in his first start filling in for Jaime Garcia last week. Sims, a first round-pick in 2012, holds a 3.75 ERA and 132/36 K/BB ratio over 115 1/3 innings this season. He's worth a shot in NL-only leagues, although he certainly has a rough first matchup.
Jul 31 - 4:13 PM
Source:
David O'Brien on Twitter
The Braves could promote pitching prospect Lucas Sims soon to make his major league debut.
Aaron Blair will start Wednesday in place of the departed Jaime Garcia, but Blair isn't guaranteed anything beyond that outing and might be replaced by Sims soon. A former first-round pick, Sims has made big strides with his control this season, posting a 3.75 ERA and 124/33 K/BB ratio over 110 1/3 innings for Gwinnett.
Jul 24 - 6:23 PM
Source:
Mark Bowman on Twitter
Braves pitching prospect Lucas Sims allowed two runs in five innings on Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett.
Sims scattered seven hits over those five innings, and he also struck out seven hitters while walking no one. Command issues have plagued Sims since he was taken with the 21st pick of the 2012 draft, but he's walked just six hitters this year. With two plus pitches and an average change he has the stuff to start, and he might just have the command to do it now, too.
May 4 - 2:12 PM
Braves call up Lucas Sims for MLB debut
Aug 1 - 3:38 PM
Lucas Sims to make MLB debut Tuesday
Jul 31 - 4:13 PM
Lucas Sims could make MLB debut soon
Jul 24 - 6:23 PM
Sims strikes out seven
May 4 - 2:12 PM
More Lucas Sims Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
NYY
(5353)
2
Y. Darvish
LA
(4617)
3
J. Wilson
CHC
(3979)
4
E. Nunez
BOS
(3430)
5
J. Garcia
NYY
(2842)
6
B. Kintzler
WAS
(2503)
7
L. Duda
TB
(2491)
8
A. Reed
BOS
(2468)
9
A. Judge
NYY
(2351)
10
A. Ramos
NYM
(2294)
Atlanta Braves Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
PreGame
1
0.0
0
0
0
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
20
19
7
4
0
115.1
95
49
48
36
132
0
0
3.746
1.136
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
1B
1
Matt Adams
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Sean Rodriguez
3
Micah Johnson
SS
1
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Freddie Freeman
2
Adonis Garcia
10-Day DL
Adonis Garcia is expected to miss two months following surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger.
It's been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old third baseman, who just missed a couple of weeks with an Achilles injury and now figures to be out until mid-to-late August. Garcia has also produced a weak .247/.282/.351 batting line in the time he has not been on the disabled list. Rio Ruiz is currently serving as the Braves' primary starter at third base.
Jun 14
LF
1
Matt Kemp
10-Day DL
Braves placed OF Matt Kemp on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Kemp sustained the injury while attempting to leg out a double during Friday's game. Lane Adams was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
Jul 29
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Danny Santana
3
Lane Adams
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Michael Foltynewicz
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Sean Newcomb
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Jose Ramirez
4
Ian Krol
5
Rex Brothers
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Daniel Winkler from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
This opens a 40-man roster spot for lefty reliever Sam Freeman, who was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday afternoon. Winkler is still working his way back from a right elbow fracture. It's not clear when he might be ready.
May 4
7
Jason Motte
10-Day DL
Jason Motte (back) began a minor league rehab assignment with Low-A Rome on Saturday.
He registered one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work while throwing seven of his nine pitches for strikes. Motte may get a couple more tuneups, possibly at a higher minor league level, but obviously he's very close to returning to the Braves' bullpen. He's been a worthy flyer for Atlanta, contributing a 3.76 ERA over 31 relief outings since joining the team in April.
Jul 29
8
Akeel Morris
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
60-Day DL
Braves transferred RHP Armando Rivero from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Rivero has been out all season with a strained pitching shoulder. There's no timetable for the Rule 5 pick's return.
Jul 18
11
Sam Freeman
12
Luke Jackson
13
Jason Hursh
Headlines
MLB Live Chat
Aug 1
D.J. Short talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Live Chat
Aug 1
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 18
Aug 1
»
Trade Deadline Prospects
Aug 1
»
Daily Dose: Dodger Bl-Yu
Aug 1
»
Trade Deadline Tracker
Jul 31
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jul 31
»
Daily Dose: Adrian Beltre 3K
Jul 31
»
Top 10 Prospects: July 31
Jul 31
MLB Headlines
»
Matt Adams starting in left field Tuesday
»
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs' lineup Tuesday
»
Braves call up Lucas Sims for MLB debut
»
Albies playing 2B, batting seventh in debut
»
Polanco (hamstring) runs bases Tuesday
»
Dustin Pedroia (knee) placed on 10-day DL
»
David Price (elbow) plays catch Tuesday
»
Twins activate OF Byron Buxton from DL
»
Moncada (knee) not in Tuesday's lineup
»
Braves calling up prospect INF Ozzie Albies
»
Cueto develops forearm tightness in rehab
»
Edwin Diaz earns 20th save Monday at TEX
