Lucas Sims | Starting Pitcher | #65

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/10/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 1 (21) / ATL
Braves recalled RHP Lucas Sims from Triple-A Gwinnett.
Sims will make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Dodgers. The 23-year-old posted a 3.75 ERA and 132/36 K/BB ratio over 115 1/3 innings this season in Triple-A. This is a challenging first matchup, but Sims could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats down the stretch. Aug 1 - 3:38 PM
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Gwinnett(INT)AAA2019740115.195494836132003.7461.136
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
1B1Matt Adams
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Sean Rodriguez
3Micah Johnson
SS1Johan Camargo
3B1Freddie Freeman
2Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Danny Santana
3Lane Adams
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Michael Foltynewicz
3R.A. Dickey
4Sean Newcomb
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Jose Ramirez
4Ian Krol
5Rex Brothers
6Daniel Winkler
7Jason Motte
8Akeel Morris
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Sam Freeman
12Luke Jackson
13Jason Hursh
 

 