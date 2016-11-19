Player Page

Weather | Roster

Anthony Alford | Outfielder | #30

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/20/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jason Munz of HattiesburgAmerican.com reports that the Blue Jays will call up Anthony Alford on Friday.
Alford is a former college football player who has gotten his first taste of Double-A ball this season and produced a .325/.411/.455 batting line with three homers and nine steals. He hit just .236/.344/.378 last year at High-A, however, and is still a raw product. The 22-year-old's first stay in the majors could be a short one, as it seems possible that he could be sent back down this weekend when Kevin Pillar is reinstated from suspension. Alford is an intriguing talent but he seems unlikely to give fantasy owners much this go-round. May 19 - 12:21 PM
Source: HattiesburgAmerican.com
More Anthony Alford Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
New Hampshire(EAST)AA33123407031118162491.325.411.455
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Luke Maile
3Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3B1Josh Donaldson
2Chris Coghlan
LF1Steve Pearce
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Dwight Smith Jr.
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
RF1Jose Bautista
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Joe Biagini
7Mike Bolsinger
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4J.P. Howell
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7Danny Barnes
8Glenn Sparkman
9Bo Schultz
10Dominic Leone
 

 