Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Braun (calf) unsure on Sunday return
Report: Blue Jays promoting Anthony Alford
Eric Thames (illness) back in lineup Friday
Jason Heyward (finger) to be activated Sat.
Robinson Cano (quad) likely to return Tuesday
Cards, White Sox favorites for Luis Robert
Puig's two-run homer helps fuel win over MIA
Anderson goes 3-for-4 with dramatic homer
Turner limps off w/ possible hamstring injury
Leury Garcia day-to-day with bruised elbow
Morales, Blue Jays hang nine runs on Braves
Stroman beats Braves on mound, at plate
Anthony Alford | Outfielder | #30
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/20/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mississippi
Drafted:
2012 / Rd. 3 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Munz of HattiesburgAmerican.com reports that the Blue Jays will call up Anthony Alford on Friday.
Alford is a former college football player who has gotten his first taste of Double-A ball this season and produced a .325/.411/.455 batting line with three homers and nine steals. He hit just .236/.344/.378 last year at High-A, however, and is still a raw product. The 22-year-old's first stay in the majors could be a short one, as it seems possible that he could be sent back down this weekend when Kevin Pillar is reinstated from suspension. Alford is an intriguing talent but he seems unlikely to give fantasy owners much this go-round.
May 19 - 12:21 PM
Source:
HattiesburgAmerican.com
Blue Jays prospect Anthony Alford picked up three hits on Sunday for Double-A New Hampshire.
Alford did strikeout twice, but he scored two runs and stole a base in addition to the three hits. After a terrible start, the former high-school football star was excellent to finish the 2016 season. He's a double-plus runner who is capable of stealing 30-plus bases, and the approach gets better every year. You likely won't see him in Toronto in 2017, but he could be hitting near the top of the Blue Jays order not long after that.
Apr 10 - 2:30 PM
Blue Jays purchased the contract of OF Anthony Alford from High-A Dunedin.
The 22-year-old had another disappointing season in 2016, hitting just .236/.344/.378 with nine homers, 44 RBI and 18 stolen bases. The Blue Jays' third round selection from the 2012 draft, Alford has yet to advance past High-A ball.
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:38:00 AM
Blue Jays OF prospect Anthony Alford clubbed three hits Monday in a win for High-A Dunedin.
He singled three times and stole a base. Alford has had a monster three-game stretch, providing eight hits over his last 13 at-bats to raise his average from .210 to .232. This year has been a mixed bag for the 22-year-old but Alford seems to have turned a corner over his last 10 games. He's hit .385 during that span with two homers, seven RBI and a pair of steals.
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 03:34:00 PM
Source:
MILB.com
Report: Blue Jays promoting Anthony Alford
May 19 - 12:21 PM
Three hit day for Alford on Sunday
Apr 10 - 2:30 PM
Blue Jays add Anthony Alford to 40-man roster
Sat, Nov 19, 2016 12:38:00 AM
Anthony Alford goes off for three hits Monday
Tue, Aug 2, 2016 03:34:00 PM
More Anthony Alford Player News
1
I. Happ
CHC
(3065)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3063)
3
R. Cano
SEA
(2580)
4
M. Melancon
SF
(2423)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2397)
6
F. Freeman
ATL
(2300)
7
J. Berrios
MIN
(2146)
8
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2123)
9
A. Chapman
NYY
(2098)
10
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2095)
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
New Hampshire(EAST)
AA
33
123
40
7
0
3
11
18
16
24
9
1
.325
.411
.455
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
10-Day DL
Russell Martin (shoulder) played catch in the outfield Sunday.
He was shut down for a week with left shoulder irritation that's bothered him since spring training, but Martin has resumed activities again. Martin should be back before the end of the month.
May 14
2
Luke Maile
3
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2B
1
Devon Travis
2
Ryan Goins
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
10-Day DL
Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) will likely need at least one and possibly two more rehab games before rejoining the Blue Jays.
Manager John Gibbson said earlier this week that Tulowitzki could be activated on Wednesday or Thursday. That is no longer the case, though. Tulo was unable to play in a minor league rehab game on Sunday due to wet conditions and is being given a rest day on Wednesday after playing in back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday. He could potentially return to action with the Jays this weekend.
May 17
2
Darwin Barney
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
10-Day DL
Josh Donaldson (calf) will not be rejoining the team this weekend.
Manager John Gibbson said on Monday that the team was hoping Donaldson could return for this weekend's series against the Orioles. That won't be happening, now. On Wednesday, Gibbons admitted that he "jumped the gun" with his earlier proclamation. On the more positive side, he indicated that there has been no setback in Donaldson's rehab. The slugger could potentially return to action next week. He has not played in a game since April 14 due to a strained right calf.
May 17
2
Chris Coghlan
LF
1
Steve Pearce
10-Day DL
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that Steve Pearce (calf) will travel to Florida in the next day or so to begin his rehab process.
Pearce was placed on the disabled list Monday due to a right calf strain. Fortunately for the Blue Jays, it doesn't sound like he's facing a lengthy absence.
May 16
2
Ezequiel Carrera
3
Dwight Smith Jr.
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Suspended
Blue Jays suspended OF Kevin Pillar two games for using a homophobic slur during a confrontation with Jason Motte Wednesday against the Braves.
The salary Pillar will forfeit during his two-game ban will be given to charity. The Blue Jays released this statement: "The Toronto Blue Jays are extremely disappointed by the comments made by Kevin Pillar following his at-bat during the 7th inning of last night's game. In no way is this kind of behavior accepted or tolerated, nor is it a reflection of the type of inclusive organization we strive to be." Pillar, who has already apologized for his remarks, will return Saturday against the Orioles.
May 18
2
Dalton Pompey
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred OF Dalton Pompey from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move was made over the weekend and cleared a spot for Leonel Campos on the 40-man roster. Pompey suffered a concussion on a slide during the recent World Baseball Classic and still isn't back to 100 percent. He'll now be eligible to return in June.
Apr 24
RF
1
Jose Bautista
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
10-Day DL
J.A. Happ (elbow) will not be ready to return when the Blue Jays need a fifth starter on May 11.
The Blue Jays have an opening after Aaron Sanchez (finger) was forced to return to the disabled list, but Happ was only long-tossing over the weekend and isn't close to game action. Casey Lawrence appears to be the most likely fill-in for Sanchez.
May 2
5
Francisco Liriano
10-Day DL
Francisco Liriano (shoulder) completed a successful bullpen session on Thursday.
He threw to Russell Martin, who is also on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Both players said they felt great after Thursday's session. Liriano, who is eligible to return Sunday, should be back in Toronto's rotation before long. Mike Bolsinger has been filling in for him.
May 18
6
Joe Biagini
7
Mike Bolsinger
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
J.P. Howell
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
Danny Barnes
8
Glenn Sparkman
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Glenn Sparkman from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Ty Kelly. Sparkman is sidelined with a fractured right thumb.
Apr 10
9
Bo Schultz
60-Day DL
Blue Jays transferred RHP Bo Schultz from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move frees up a 40-man roster spot. Schultz is out for the season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 9
10
Dominic Leone
Headlines
Podcast: Freeman Fallout
May 19
D.J. Short and Ryan Boyer discuss Freddie Freeman's wrist injury in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
