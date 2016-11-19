Anthony Alford | Outfielder | #30

Jason Munz of HattiesburgAmerican.com reports that the Blue Jays will call up Anthony Alford on Friday.

Alford is a former college football player who has gotten his first taste of Double-A ball this season and produced a .325/.411/.455 batting line with three homers and nine steals. He hit just .236/.344/.378 last year at High-A, however, and is still a raw product. The 22-year-old's first stay in the majors could be a short one, as it seems possible that he could be sent back down this weekend when Kevin Pillar is reinstated from suspension. Alford is an intriguing talent but he seems unlikely to give fantasy owners much this go-round.