[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Willy Adames
(SS)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Jose Molina
(C)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Alvarado
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Casey Gillaspie
(1B)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Chih-Wei Hu
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Will Inman
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Grady Sizemore
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(3B)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Justin Marks
(R)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Curt Casali
(C)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Hunter Wood
(S)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brad Miller | Shortstop | #13
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 10/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $3.575 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays "primary plan" is to use Brad Miller at second base.
Miller came to Tampa Bay as a shortstop but moved to first base last year after the Rays acquired Matt Duffy from San Francisco. The Rays traded Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers earlier this week, creating a need at second base. Miller has made 13 career starts at second, so he does have some experience there. With Miller moving to second base, the Rays could look to sign a first baseman. Chris Carter, Mike Napoli and Mark Reynolds are all available.
Jan 28 - 10:44 PM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
Rays and INF Brad Miller avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.575 million contract.
It was Miller's first year of arbitration eligibility. He slugged a career-high 30 home runs for the Rays last season and will enter 2017 as the club's starter at first base.
Jan 13 - 2:39 PM
Source:
Roger Mooney on Twitter
Brad Miller hit a two-run double and scored a run against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Miller finished the game 1-for-3 with the run-scoring double in the third inning. The 26-year-old has had a ridiculously productive season in 2016, swatting 30 homers with 80 RBI and 71 runs scored in 145 games. Miller is batting .250/.309/.498 overall.
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 10:38:00 PM
Brad Miller smoked a pair of solo home runs on Wednesday to lift his total to 30 longballs on the season.
His previous career high was 11. His first homer came in the middle of back-to-back-to-back jacks off Masahiro Tanaka in the third inning. He went deep again with the bases empty in the eighth inning. Miller has a .249 batting average with 77 RBI and the 30 homers. He has had an unexpectedly productive season for a guy who could be obtained for nothing early in the season.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 10:35:00 PM
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
Jan 28 - 10:44 PM
Brad Miller and Rays avoid arbitration
Jan 13 - 2:39 PM
Miller knocks two-run double against Red Sox
Sat, Sep 24, 2016 10:38:00 PM
Miller drills two solo home runs as Rays lose
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 10:35:00 PM
More Brad Miller Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Ventura
KC
(3387)
2
L. Forsythe
LA
(2793)
3
M. Napoli
CLE
(2775)
4
C. Carter
MLW
(2713)
5
B. Anderson
CHC
(2515)
6
L. Valbuena
LAA
(1935)
7
S. Feldman
CIN
(1754)
8
M. Trumbo
BAL
(1728)
9
S. Romo
SF
(1701)
10
T. Lincecum
LAA
(1664)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
152
548
133
29
6
30
81
73
47
149
6
4
.243
.304
.482
.786
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
39
0
106
0
1
7
Brad Miller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Brad Miller's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Brad Miller's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Brad Miller's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) said Monday that he thinks he could be ready to serve as a designated hitter by early May before being eased in at catcher.
Ramos said he's a month ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL and meniscus surgeries. "The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team, getting at-bats, DHing, really from the beginning of May," Ramos said. "The people doing my therapy (in South Florida) have been really impressed." While it's admirable that Ramos is aiming for an accelerated timetable, the Rays aren't counting on him until June or July and that remains the likelier scenario for his return. Curt Casali and Luke Maile will handle the catching duties for the Rays until Ramos is ready.
Dec 12
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
1B
1
Brad Miller
2
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Nick Franklin
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Enny Romero
7
Shawn Tolleson
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Ryan Garton
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
Headlines
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Nate Grimm analyzes the Rockies' signing of Greg Holland and discusses potential fantasy sleeper Jarrod Dyson in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
»
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
MLB Headlines
»
Brad Miller likely moving to second base
»
Astros, Rays in the mix for Matt Wieters
»
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
»
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
»
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
»
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
»
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
»
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
»
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
»
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
»
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
»
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
