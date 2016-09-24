Player Page

Brad Miller | Shortstop | #13

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays "primary plan" is to use Brad Miller at second base.
Miller came to Tampa Bay as a shortstop but moved to first base last year after the Rays acquired Matt Duffy from San Francisco. The Rays traded Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers earlier this week, creating a need at second base. Miller has made 13 career starts at second, so he does have some experience there. With Miller moving to second base, the Rays could look to sign a first baseman. Chris Carter, Mike Napoli and Mark Reynolds are all available. Jan 28 - 10:44 PM
Source: Tampa Bay Times
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1525481332963081734714964.243.304.482.786
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160390106017
Brad Miller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
1B1Brad Miller
2Casey Gillaspie
2B1Nick Franklin
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Enny Romero
7Shawn Tolleson
8Kevin Gadea
9Eddie Gamboa
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Ryan Garton
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 