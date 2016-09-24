Brad Miller | Shortstop | #13 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (27) / 10/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Clemson Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3.575 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays "primary plan" is to use Brad Miller at second base. Miller came to Tampa Bay as a shortstop but moved to first base last year after the Rays acquired Matt Duffy from San Francisco. The Rays traded Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers earlier this week, creating a need at second base. Miller has made 13 career starts at second, so he does have some experience there. With Miller moving to second base, the Rays could look to sign a first baseman. Chris Carter, Mike Napoli and Mark Reynolds are all available. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Rays and INF Brad Miller avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.575 million contract. It was Miller's first year of arbitration eligibility. He slugged a career-high 30 home runs for the Rays last season and will enter 2017 as the club's starter at first base. Source: Roger Mooney on Twitter

Brad Miller hit a two-run double and scored a run against the Red Sox on Saturday. Miller finished the game 1-for-3 with the run-scoring double in the third inning. The 26-year-old has had a ridiculously productive season in 2016, swatting 30 homers with 80 RBI and 71 runs scored in 145 games. Miller is batting .250/.309/.498 overall.