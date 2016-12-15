Dallas Keuchel | Starting Pitcher | #60 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (29) / 1/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 206 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Arkansas Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (0) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $9.15 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Astros and LHP Dallas Keuchel avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $9.15 million contract. Keuchel receives a decent raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility even after putting up a disappointing 4.55 ERA over 26 starts last season. The left-hander will shoot for a bounce-back showing in 2017. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter

Dallas Keuchel (shoulder) has been playing catch three times a week over the last couple of weeks. Kuechel, who didn't pitch after August 27 last season due to shoulder inflammation, has thrown from a distance of 110-115 feet and reports feeling good. "I've been telling some of the guys it kind of feels weird to actually feel good," said Kuechel. "First time in a long time I feel 100 percent." After winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2015, Keuchel regressed to the tune of a 4.55 ERA last season. The Astros are banking on a rebound with improved health. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter

Dallas Keuchel has been cleared to begin an offseason throwing program and is confident he has recovered from his shoulder injury. The former Cy Young Award winner missed the last five weeks of the season with shoulder inflammation. Keuchel recently revealed he pitched through the injury throughout the year. It may explain his subpar results -- his ERA ballooned to 4.55 last season after sitting at 2.48 in 2015 when he won 20 games and the Cy Young. He delivered a 2.93 ERA in his breakout 2014 campaign. If he's truly healed, there will be reason for optimism for a bounceback. Source: Houston Chronicle