Dallas Keuchel | Starting Pitcher | #60

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 206
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 7 (0) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Astros and LHP Dallas Keuchel avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $9.15 million contract.
Keuchel receives a decent raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility even after putting up a disappointing 4.55 ERA over 26 starts last season. The left-hander will shoot for a bounce-back showing in 2017. Jan 13 - 12:53 PM
Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU262691200168168888548144114.551.29
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
3Max Stassi
4Juan Centeno
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
3Tyler White
4A.J. Reed
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
2Colin Moran
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
2Preston Tucker
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8Reymin Guduan
9David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Will Harris
3Luke Gregerson
4Tony Sipp
5Chris Devenski
6Michael Feliz
7James Hoyt
8Jandel Gustave
9Ashur Tolliver
10Brady Rodgers
11Kevin Chapman
12C.J. Riefenhauser
 

 