Carter Capps | Relief Pitcher | #56

Brantley (shoulder) to play in three straight
Report: Familia susp. likely less than 30 gms
Capps (elbow) shaky in Cactus League debut
Masterson signs minors deal with Dodgers
Frazier doubles, homers in win over Dodgers
Roberts: Hyun-Jin Ryu is in Dodgers rotation
Soler diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain
Carrasco (elbow) to pitch second game for CLE
Bumgarner strikes out nine over 7 IP vs. Reds
Molina, Cards making progress on extension
Dyson (hamstring) hopes for Cactus game Wed.
Orioles release veteran OF Michael Bourn
Lions GM thinks Peterson can still play
Irsay hints Luck may not be ready for camp
Elway: Denver has no 'intent' to pursue Romo
RapSheet: Romo saga not over 'any time soon'
Tomlin unconcerned by Ben's retirement talk
Elway: 'Plan is to stay the course' with QBs
Kraft: Tom Brady thinks he has 6-7 years left
Kraft likens Cooks' potential impact to Moss
Kraft: Pats don't want to move Malcolm Butler
NFL approves Raiders' move to Las Vegas 31-1
Report: Giants interested in Nick Mangold
Browns to 'make another run' at Garoppolo?
Marc Gasol (foot strain) ruled out Monday
DeMarcus Cousins (ankle sprain) out Monday
Joe Ingles starting for Gordon Hayward (quad)
Report: Gordon Hayward (quad) out Monday
Kings in talks w/ former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie
Yogi Ferrell starting for Curry (shoulder)
Paul Millsap (knee) out at least three games
Seth Curry (shoulder) ruled out for Monday
Reggie Jackson (rest) out Monday vs. NYK
Bojan Bogdanovic (back) says he'll play Tues
Kyle Korver (foot) out at least 3 more games
Danny Green (rest) will play Monday vs. CLE
Clayton Keller will make NHL debut on Monday
Juuse Saros will start against Islanders
Jaromir Jagr (leg) will play Monday night
Tuukka Rask (LBI) thinks he can play Tuesday
Leafs will start Curtis McElhinney on Tuesday
Scott Darling will likely start Monday night
Conor Sheary (LBI) injured in loss to Flyers
Top prospect Colin White signs ATO in AHL
Kevin Bieksa (face) expected to return vs NYR
Tyler Seguin scores OT winner against NJ
Patrik Laine (illness) won't play on Sunday
Micheal Haley to have hearing on Monday
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
Hemric: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Service King 300 results
Koch Top-10 in points after Service King 300
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 results
Wallace scores 4th-consecutive 6th in Fontana
DNF for Cole Custer in Fontana XFINITY event
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 results
Jimmie Johnson falls out of top 16
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
Goosen comes up two shy in Puerto Rico
Rahm heads to Finals with 3&2 win over Haas
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
Trubisky to attend Browns' local prospect day
Report: Texas chasing ND grad tranfer Zaire
Lions GM and HC work out ASU WR White
Salguero: Zero percent chance MIA takes Mixon
Chad Kelly cleared for 35-45 pro day throws
Riddick: Jabrill Peppers will be a great pro
Taco Charlton to visit DAL, NO, TB and MIA
USF DB Hassan Childs injured in shooting
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
Shaw and Rose's futures intertwined
Stoke target Hull City's Andrew Robertson
Hull's Josh Tymon wanted by West Ham
Alexis Sanchez starts as Chile lose close one
Ozil struggling with multiple injuries
Defoe will seek out transfer if relegated
Roster
Erick Aybar
(SS)
Allen Cordoba
(SS)
Brad Hand
(R)
Luis Perdomo
(S)
Ryan Schimpf
(2B)
Buddy Baumann
(R)
Jarred Cosart
(S)
Austin Hedges
(C)
Jose Pirela
(2B)
Yangervis Solarte
(3B)
Christian Bethancourt
(C)
Collin Cowgill
(OF)
Keith Hessler
(R)
Kevin Quackenbush
(R)
Cory Spangenberg
(2B)
Jabari Blash
(OF)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Edwin Jackson
(S)
Colin Rea
(S)
Craig Stammen
(R)
Zach Braddock
(R)
Miguel Diaz
(S)
Travis Jankowski
(OF)
Hunter Renfroe
(OF)
Luis Torrens
(C)
Ryan Buchter
(R)
Alex Dickerson
(OF)
Will Locante
(R)
Clayton Richard
(S)
Jose Torres
(R)
Trevor Cahill
(S)
Jon Edwards
(R)
Manuel Margot
(OF)
Jamie Romak
(OF)
Brett Wallace
(3B)
Carter Capps
(R)
Robbie Erlin
(S)
Brandon Maurer
(R)
Jose Ruiz
(R)
Michael Watt
(S)
Jhoulys Chacin
(S)
Christian Friedrich
(S)
Wil Myers
(1B)
Hector Sanchez
(C)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Paul Clemens
(S)
Javier Guerra
(SS)
Kyung-Min Na
(OF)
Luis Sardinas
(SS)
Brandon Wood
(3B)
Dusty Coleman
(3B)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Carter Capps | Relief Pitcher | #56
Team:
San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 233
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Mount Olive
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 3 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $987,500, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Carter Capps (elbow) struggled in his Cactus League debut Monday against the Mariners, retiring just one batter while giving up one run on two hits and two walks.
Capps threw just 10 out of his 23 pitches for strikes. He walked in a run before being pulled from the game. Capps has the potential to be an impact late-inning arm for San Diego this season, but he might need some more seasoning as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Mar 27 - 8:54 PM
Carter Capps (elbow) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Mariners.
Capps has pitched in minor league games but this will be his first go-round against big-leaguers. The right-hander is on the comeback trail after undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring. Capps will be a valuable late-inning arm for the Padres when he's at full strength.
Mar 25 - 10:17 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Carter Capps (elbow) made an appearance in a minor league game Sunday.
Capps yielded two hits and two walks in the outing. The Padres will discuss where Capps' next appearance will come, and it could be in a Cactus League game. The hard-throwing reliever is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Mar 19 - 1:36 PM
Source:
Dennis Lin on Twitter
Padres manager Andy Green is aiming for Carter Capps (elbow) to make his Cactus League debut around mid-March.
Capps, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, is expected to pitch in simulated games and minor league games before appearing in Cactus League action. The way the Padres have mapped things out is giving him a chance to be ready for the start of the season. He could quickly find himself in the mix for the closer role if he proves his health and effectiveness.
Mar 1 - 12:10 PM
Source:
AJ Cassavell on Twitter
Capps (elbow) shaky in Cactus League debut
Mar 27 - 8:54 PM
Carter Capps to debut in Cactus League Monday
Mar 25 - 10:17 PM
Carter Capps (elbow) appears in minors game
Mar 19 - 1:36 PM
Capps (elbow) on track for mid-March
Mar 1 - 12:10 PM
More Carter Capps Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Glover
WAS
(3724)
2
M. Brantley
CLE
(3541)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3471)
4
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3422)
5
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3380)
6
J. Martinez
DET
(3334)
7
D. Dahl
COL
(3221)
8
S. Gray
OAK
(2953)
9
I. Desmond
COL
(2871)
10
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2862)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Carter Capps's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Carter Capps's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carter Capps's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Carter Capps's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Austin Hedges
2
Christian Bethancourt
3
Luis Torrens
4
Hector Sanchez
5
Tony Cruz
1B
1
Wil Myers
2
Jamie Romak
2B
1
Ryan Schimpf
2
Cory Spangenberg
3
Jose Pirela
SS
1
Luis Sardinas
2
Erick Aybar
3
Javier Guerra
4
Allen Cordoba
5
Dusty Coleman
3B
1
Yangervis Solarte
2
Brett Wallace
LF
1
Alex Dickerson
Sidelined
Alex Dickerson has been diagnosed with a disc protrusion in his back and will be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks.
Dickerson won't need surgery, but he can obviously now be ruled out for the first couple weeks of the 2017 regular season. He entered spring training with good odds of claiming a share of the Padres' starting left field job. Travis Jankowski and Jabari Blash will likely work in a platoon there to open the year.
Mar 16
2
Jabari Blash
3
Collin Cowgill
CF
1
Travis Jankowski
2
Manuel Margot
RF
1
Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jered Weaver
2
Jhoulys Chacin
3
Clayton Richard
4
Christian Friedrich
Sidelined
Christian Friedrich will open the season on the disabled list after being diagnosed with a strained left lat.
Friedrich hadn't pitched in a week due to the ailment. He'll be shut down for 1-2 weeks and it's unclear at this point how long he'll be sidelined. His absence should give a guy like Trevor Cahill a better shot at a rotation spot.
Mar 24
5
Luis Perdomo
6
Jarred Cosart
7
Trevor Cahill
8
Robbie Erlin
Sidelined
Robbie Erlin (elbow) has started to throw off a mound at 45 feet.
It's a big step as the left-hander works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Erlin is hoping to be an option for the Padres around midseason.
Mar 12
9
Colin Rea
60-Day DL
Colin Rea (elbow) is scheduled to begin playing catch on Opening Day.
Rea was initially aiming to start a throwing program in early March, but the Padres backed him off that plan for precautionary reasons. The right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and will miss the entire 2017 season.
Mar 27
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Maurer
2
Carter Capps
Sidelined
Carter Capps (elbow) struggled in his Cactus League debut Monday against the Mariners, retiring just one batter while giving up one run on two hits and two walks.
Capps threw just 10 out of his 23 pitches for strikes. He walked in a run before being pulled from the game. Capps has the potential to be an impact late-inning arm for San Diego this season, but he might need some more seasoning as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.
Mar 27
3
Brad Hand
4
Ryan Buchter
5
Kevin Quackenbush
6
Miguel Diaz
7
Buddy Baumann
8
Keith Hessler
9
Jon Edwards
10
Craig Stammen
11
Jose Torres
12
Will Locante
13
Jose Ruiz
2017 Breakdowns: Relievers
Mar 27
Matthew Pouliot goes around the league to look at the iffier closing situations and suggests some sleeper relievers to target.
