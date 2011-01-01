Carter Capps | Relief Pitcher | #56

Carter Capps (elbow) struggled in his Cactus League debut Monday against the Mariners, retiring just one batter while giving up one run on two hits and two walks.

Capps threw just 10 out of his 23 pitches for strikes. He walked in a run before being pulled from the game. Capps has the potential to be an impact late-inning arm for San Diego this season, but he might need some more seasoning as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.