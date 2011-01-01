Player Page

Weather | Roster

Carter Capps | Relief Pitcher | #56

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 233
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Mount Olive
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Carter Capps (elbow) struggled in his Cactus League debut Monday against the Mariners, retiring just one batter while giving up one run on two hits and two walks.
Capps threw just 10 out of his 23 pitches for strikes. He walked in a run before being pulled from the game. Capps has the potential to be an impact late-inning arm for San Diego this season, but he might need some more seasoning as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Mar 27 - 8:54 PM
More Carter Capps Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Carter Capps's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Carter Capps's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Carter Capps's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Carter Capps's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
5Tony Cruz
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Cory Spangenberg
3Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Erick Aybar
3Javier Guerra
4Allen Cordoba
5Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Jabari Blash
3Collin Cowgill
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
RF1Hunter Renfroe
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jered Weaver
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Clayton Richard
4Christian Friedrich
5Luis Perdomo
6Jarred Cosart
7Trevor Cahill
8Robbie Erlin
9Colin Rea
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Brad Hand
4Ryan Buchter
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Miguel Diaz
7Buddy Baumann
8Keith Hessler
9Jon Edwards
10Craig Stammen
11Jose Torres
12Will Locante
13Jose Ruiz
 

 