Yasiel Puig | Outfielder | #66 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (26) / 12/7/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 240 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.5 million, 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Yasiel Puig launched a pair of home runs on Friday, leading the Dodgers in a 12-2 rout over the Rangers in Cactus League action. Puig got the Dodgers on the board early with a towering two-run shot off of Cole Hamels in the first inning. He upped that advantage with another two-run blast the following inning, this time off of right-hander Nick Martinez. Puig also drew a walk in the contest, reaching base safely in all three plate appearances. He's off to a tremendous start this spring, hitting .286 with three homers, five RBI and a 1.158 OPS.

Yasiel Puig hit a solo home run Sunday in the Dodgers' 7-3 Cactus League win over the Mariners. Puig went deep off switch-pitcher Pat Venditte in the bottom of the fourth inning. He also scored a second run in the bottom of the sixth after reaching on a throwing error. Puig is aiming for a big bounceback 2017 after putting up a disappointing .260/.323/.425 combined batting line in 183 games between 2015-2016.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Yasiel Puig will begin working with club trainers in January to "shed some bulk." Maybe a slimmer frame can help Puig avoid the hamstring issues that have plagued him for the last two years. He finished with a disappointing .263/.323/.416 batting line in 2016, tallying only 11 home runs and five stolen bases in 104 games. Puig will remain a big draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017. Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter