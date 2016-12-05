Yasiel Puig | Outfielder | #66

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 10
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
SS Seager's (oblique) return to games unclear
Zach Britton (oblique) nearing game action
Report: Pagan failed physical with Orioles
Mesoraco (hip) making Cactus debut Sunday
Jurickson Profar says jammed finger is fine
Cashner (biceps) will resume throwing Sat.
Zack Wheeler goes two innings in spring debut
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Newhouse heads to Raiders on two-year deal
Report: Pack offered Cook more than Bennett
'No guarantee' Broncos pursue Tony Romo
Blockbuster: Brandin Cooks lands in Foxboro
Packers give Martellus Bennett 3 years, $21M
Dennis Pitta reworks deal to stay with Ravens
'Fins take flier on Raiders bust Nate Allen
Colts land top edge rusher left Jabaal Sheard
Cordarrelle visits Redskins, Raiders up next
Vikings bolster offensive line with Remmers
Broncos poach Menelik Watson from Oakland
Pryor inks one-year, $6M deal with Redskins
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: Enter the Zubac
Mar 11
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 10
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Roundtable: Drop or Hold?
Mar 9
Dose: Down goes Anthony Davis
Mar 9
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jokic scores 21 w/ 10 boards and 7 assists
Isaiah Whitehead scores career-high 24 points
Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala resting vs. SA
Stephen Curry and Klay resting on Saturday
John Henson starts 2nd half, blocks 4 shots
Buddy Time: Hield getting a start on Friday
Antetokounmpo scores 21 w/ five steals in win
Marvin Williams goes off for 12/18/7 line
Terrence Ross goes scoreless vs. Hornets
Nikola Jokic (illness) says he will play
Quincy Acy starting as expected Friday
Cavs in serious discussions w/ Larry Sanders?
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vladimir Tarasenko picks up 1G, 1A in win
Aleksander Barkov scores 1G, 1A in loss
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar nets 2G, 1A in win over CHI
Sergei Bobrovsky wins fourth straight game
Boone Jenner scores GWG vs. Buffalo on Friday
John Gibson returns to crease vs Blues on Fri
Wild will start Darcy Kuemper Friday night
Bobrovsky seeks 4th straight shutout Friday
Travis Zajac (personal) won't play Saturday
Red Wings will scratch Anthony Mantha Friday
Toby Enstrom out indefinitely with concussion
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Logano: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Daniel Suarez tops XFINITY Final Practice
Martin Truex Jr. on outside pole at Vegas
Jones,Suarez advance to final round of quals
Brad Keselowski wins Kobalt 400 pole
Hamlin misses top-12 for 2nd time in 40 races
Gaughan paces Las Vegas XFINITY Practice 1
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in Vegas P1
Matt Kenseth rides an 8-race streak
Danica Patrick suffering long drought
Ryan Blaney hopes to rekindle 2016 magic
Chris Buescher: top-25s in last 4 on type
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
FEC leader Thomas among notable MCs @ Valspar
Herman lurking one back at Valspar midpoint
Hadwin leads the Valspar after 7-under 64
Whee Kim (back) WDs during R2 of Valspar
Rookie Bozzelli one off clubhouse lead w/ 68
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
Kevin Wilson addresses tumult at Indiana
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Matt Phillips misses out again vs Toffees
Jonny Evans likely to start again in Week 28
Alex Iwobi to miss FA Cup match with illness
Danny Welbeck out for Lincoln City clash
Mesut Ozil questionable for FA Cup showdown
Davies back in contention for Hull City
Mkhitaryan covered for poor Pogba in Russia
Mourinho explains United's changed formation
Saints full-back still has no contract offer
Martin Caceres approaching full-fitness
Cargill may replace Mings in Cherries XI
Gabbiadini rewarded for goals with POTM award
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Jose Fernandez
(2B)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Steve Geltz
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ike Davis
(1B)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Madison Younginer
(R)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Yasiel Puig | Outfielder | #66
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 12/7/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5.5 million, 2017: $6.5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yasiel Puig launched a pair of home runs on Friday, leading the Dodgers in a 12-2 rout over the Rangers in Cactus League action.
Puig got the Dodgers on the board early with a towering two-run shot off of Cole Hamels in the first inning. He upped that advantage with another two-run blast the following inning, this time off of right-hander Nick Martinez. Puig also drew a walk in the contest, reaching base safely in all three plate appearances. He's off to a tremendous start this spring, hitting .286 with three homers, five RBI and a 1.158 OPS.
Mar 11 - 12:28 AM
Yasiel Puig hit a solo home run Sunday in the Dodgers' 7-3 Cactus League win over the Mariners.
Puig went deep off switch-pitcher Pat Venditte in the bottom of the fourth inning. He also scored a second run in the bottom of the sixth after reaching on a throwing error. Puig is aiming for a big bounceback 2017 after putting up a disappointing .260/.323/.425 combined batting line in 183 games between 2015-2016.
Mar 5 - 5:46 PM
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Yasiel Puig will begin working with club trainers in January to "shed some bulk."
Maybe a slimmer frame can help Puig avoid the hamstring issues that have plagued him for the last two years. He finished with a disappointing .263/.323/.416 batting line in 2016, tallying only 11 home runs and five stolen bases in 104 games. Puig will remain a big draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:39:00 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Yasiel Puig won't opt in to arbitration this offseason.
After three years of major league service, Puig and Jose Abreu each had the ability to opt out of their contracts and go year-to-year through arbitration. We learned Monday that Abreu opted to go through arbitration, but Puig will stick with the original terms of his contract. He'll make $6.5 million in 2017, $7.5 million in 2018, and will be arbitration-eligible in 2019. He remains a potential trade candidate this offseason.
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 08:42:00 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
Mar 11 - 12:28 AM
Puig slugs solo homer in Dodgers' win
Mar 5 - 5:46 PM
Puig to work on shedding bulk this winter
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:39:00 PM
Dodgers' Puig will not opt in to arbitration
Tue, Nov 15, 2016 08:42:00 AM
More Yasiel Puig Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2309)
2
M. Carpenter
STL
(2305)
3
M. Harvey
NYM
(1793)
4
S. Kazmir
LA
(1759)
5
M. Brantley
CLE
(1749)
6
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1728)
7
D. Price
BOS
(1705)
8
B. Lawrie
CWS
(1629)
9
A. Pujols
LAA
(1596)
10
D. Dahl
COL
(1501)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
104
334
88
14
2
11
45
45
24
74
5
2
.263
.323
.416
.740
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
95
0
Yasiel Puig's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Yasiel Puig's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Yasiel Puig's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Yasiel Puig's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)
AAA
19
69
24
3
1
4
12
12
6
8
0
1
.348
.400
.594
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
5
12
5
0
0
1
2
2
3
3
1
2
.417
.533
.667
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Ike Davis
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Jose Fernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
Sidelined
Corey Seager (back/oblique) said Friday that he isn't at all concerned about the possibility of missing Opening Day.
Seager is dealing what was originally termed a back issue, but could now be an oblique strain. His return to Cactus League play continues to be pushed back, but it doesn't sound like the star shortstop has any doubts about being in the lineup on Opening Day.
Mar 10
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
Sidelined
Trayce Thompson (back) is expected to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
Thompson missed the entire second half last season due to a pair of stress fractures in his back, so he has been brought along slowly this spring. If healthy, he's one of many options for the Dodgers' outfield. The 25-year-old amassed 13 homers with a .738 OPS over 80 games last season.
Mar 8
3
Enrique Hernandez
4
Brett Eibner
5
Tyler Holt
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Scott Kazmir (hip) won't pitch in a Cactus League game for a week as he works on his mechanics.
Kazmir was forced out of his start on Monday with left hip tightness. The MRI on his hip came back negative, though, and this new little hiatus does not appear to be health related. Roberts said that Kazmir's Wednesday bullpen went off without a hitch and that he will be participating in back-field games. Injuries limited the veteran southpaw to 136 1/3 innings last season. He put up a 4.56 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in that space.
Mar 8
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Sidelined
Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder, elbow, leg) is now scheduled to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday.
He was originally penciled in for Friday, but there was a slight schedule mixup. Ryu has been limited to one major league appearance since September 2014 due to shoulder and elbow troubles, and he recently tweaked his left adductor (upper leg) muscle during a bullpen session. The lefty figures to be an unreliable fantasy option in 2017. He probably won't crack the Opening Day rotation.
Mar 6
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore said he's fully recovered from elbow surgery.
Liberatore enjoyed a marvelous first half last season but wore down late in the year and eventually required surgery. He's aiming to throw off a mound next week. Left-handers hit just .171 with 18 strikeouts in 82 at-bats against Liberatore in 2016.
Jan 28
9
Josh Ravin
10
Jacob Rhame
11
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Dodgers placed RHP Yimi Garcia on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Garcia is being shifted over to the 60-day DL in order to free up a roster spot for Sergio Romo. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in October, Garcia is expected to miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign.
Feb 15
12
Brandon Morrow
13
Steve Geltz
Headlines
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 10
Stephen Strasburg or Justin Verlander? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 10
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
»
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
Yasiel Puig launches two homers in win Friday
»
Seth Lugo carves up Venezuelan lineup Friday
»
Jharel Cotton whiffs five in impressive start
»
Chris Archer hurls four perfect frames in WBC
»
Jose Quintana outstanding against US in WBC
»
SS Seager's (oblique) return to games unclear
»
Zach Britton (oblique) nearing game action
»
Report: Pagan failed physical with Orioles
»
Mesoraco (hip) making Cactus debut Sunday
»
Jurickson Profar says jammed finger is fine
»
Cashner (biceps) will resume throwing Sat.
»
Zack Wheeler goes two innings in spring debut
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved