Yasiel Puig | Outfielder | #66

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/7/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 240
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Yasiel Puig launched a pair of home runs on Friday, leading the Dodgers in a 12-2 rout over the Rangers in Cactus League action.
Puig got the Dodgers on the board early with a towering two-run shot off of Cole Hamels in the first inning. He upped that advantage with another two-run blast the following inning, this time off of right-hander Nick Martinez. Puig also drew a walk in the contest, reaching base safely in all three plate appearances. He's off to a tremendous start this spring, hitting .286 with three homers, five RBI and a 1.158 OPS. Mar 11 - 12:28 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10433488142114545247452.263.323.416.740
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600000950
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Oklahoma City(PCL)AAA19692431412126801.348.400.594
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A5125001223312.417.533.667
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Ike Davis
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Jose Fernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
4Brett Eibner
5Tyler Holt
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Adam Liberatore
9Josh Ravin
10Jacob Rhame
11Yimi Garcia
12Brandon Morrow
13Steve Geltz
 

 