Cesar Hernandez | Second Baseman | #16 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (26) / 5/23/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 161 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Cesar Hernandez hit a walkoff RBI single in the Phillies' 4-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday. Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez let the Nationals back into the game with an ugly three-run top of the ninth, but Hernandez bailed him out with a poke to left field in the bottom of that frame, scoring Daniel Nava from third base. Hernandez also had an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, finishing the day 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. The second baseman owns a .269/.321/.538 batting line with four RBI and seven runs scored through six games this season, after his surprisingly productive 2016.

Cesar Hernandez will hit leadoff in Monday's season opener against the Reds. Hernandez thrived out of the leadoff spot during the second half last season and ultimately finished with a .294/.371/.393 batting line. He could be a useful fantasy asset if he can improve his success rate in the stolen base department. He was just 17-for-30 last season. The full lineup for Philadelphia against Scott Feldman: Hernandez 2B, Howie Kendrick LF, Odubel Herrera CF, Maikel Franco 3B, Michael Saunders RF, Tommy Joseph 1B, Cameron Rupp C, Freddy Galvis SS, Jeremy Hellickson SP. Source: Todd Zolecki on Twitter

Cesar Hernandez told reporters Thursday that he wants to steal 30-40 bases in 2017. Hernandez went 17-for-30 in stolen base attempts last season while slashing .294/.371/.393 over 622 plate appearances. 30-40 steals sounds like a real reach, but 25 might be doable if he really puts his mind to it. The 26-year-old second baseman added 15 pounds of muscle over the winter to help his durability. Source: Jim Salisbury on Twitter