Cesar Hernandez | Second Baseman | #16

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/23/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 161
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Cesar Hernandez hit a walkoff RBI single in the Phillies' 4-3 win over the Nationals on Sunday.
Phillies closer Jeanmar Gomez let the Nationals back into the game with an ugly three-run top of the ninth, but Hernandez bailed him out with a poke to left field in the bottom of that frame, scoring Daniel Nava from third base. Hernandez also had an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, finishing the day 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI. The second baseman owns a .269/.321/.538 batting line with four RBI and seven runs scored through six games this season, after his surprisingly productive 2016. Apr 9 - 5:48 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.400020100001002
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5215211262600.238.304.571.876
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170060000
2016001494000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 9WAS15200021010000.400.400.400
Apr 8WAS14211013100000.500.6001.250
Apr 7WAS14110001110000.250.400.500
Apr 6@ CIN14100001020000.250.250.250
Apr 5@ CIN14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 3@ CIN15100111010000.200.200.800
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
SS1Freddy Galvis
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Daniel Nava
CF1Odubel Herrera
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vince Velasquez
6Zach Eflin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeanmar Gomez
2Hector Neris
3Joaquin Benoit
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Adam Morgan
 

 