Dan Straily | Starting Pitcher | #58

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marlins acquire SP Dan Straily from the Reds
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Luck recovering from shoulder surgery
Jordy worked 'slowly' into Packers practice
Ladarius Green upgraded to limited Wednesday
Rams hire ex-Jaguars OC Olson as QBs coach
Davante Adams (ankle) also DNP on Wednesday
Jordy Nelson still working with rehab group
Julio Jones (toe) not practicing Wednesday
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kristaps Porzingis hopes to play on Saturday
DeMarcus Cousins scores 25 in triple-double
Hello Again: Kevin Durant gets 40 pts vs. OKC
Russell Westbrook gets his 21st triple-double
Garrett Temple drops nine points in 29 mins
Tests indicate Rudy Gay tore his Achilles
James Harden scores 38 points in victory
Reggie Jackson's 26 points lead DET past ATL
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb, hand) escapes Wed
Isaiah Thomas scores 39 pts in losing effort
Al Horford shoots 2-of-14 in ugly loss to NYK
Derrick Rose piles up 30 points & 10 rebounds
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Connor McDavid gets last minute GWG over FLA
Patrice Bergeron nets 3 points in shootout L
Tomas Tatar scores 1G, 2A in comeback win
Matt Murray not very busy in win over Habs
Blake Wheeler scores in win over 'Yotes
P.K. Subban (UBI) nears return to lineup
Wings will stick with Jared Coreau vs. Boston
Logan Couture (illness) won't play Wednesday
Varlamov (groin) shut down until after ASG
John Carlson (LBI) doubtful for Thursday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) ruled out for Thursday
Patrik Laine skates, no timetable for return
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
Bruins EDGE McKinley out of the Senior Bowl
Dede Westbrook drops out of the Senior Bowl
Colorado hires away Kentucky DC D.J. Eliot
Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
QB Browning undergoes right shoulder surgery
NCAA grants medical RS to Rutgers WR Grant
Hurricanes losing RB Edwards to transfer
OU CB Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery
Deshaun Watson won't attend the Senior Bowl
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bilic confident WHU four will be fit.
Memphis Depay set for Lyon move
Lamela still a ways away for Spurs
Klopp expects Clyne back for weekend
Will Leonardo Ulloa leave Leicester City?
Bamford returns to Boro on a permanent deal
Middlesbrough's Nsue joins Birmingham City
Will Tom Cleverley thrive at Watford
Matip misses match and will train at Melwood
Long and JRods' woes emanate from Puel
Max Gradel on Watford's transfer shortist
Cherries' Mings' big day besmirched by defeat
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Drew Storen
(R)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Dan Straily
(S)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Keury Mella
(S)
Richie Shaffer
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Dilson Herrera
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Dan Straily | Starting Pitcher | #58
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/1/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 221
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Marshall
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 24 (0) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports confirms the Marlins have acquired Dan Straily from the Reds.
Cincinnati will receive right-handed pitching prospects Luis Castillo and Austin Brice along with 20-year-old outfielder Isaiah White. The swap is only pending physicals. It's a big return for the Reds, but Straily is coming off a breakout 2016 season and the 28-year-old right-hander will be under Miami's control through 2020. He had a 3.76 ERA (113 ERA+) in 191 1/3 innings last year despite finishing tied (with Max Scherzer) for most home runs allowed among National League pitchers. Marlins Park is a lot less power-friendly than Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. Pretty good fit.
Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports the Marlins are close to acquiring starter Dan Straily from the Reds.
Passan hears that right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice will be headed to Cincinnati in return, along with a third (lesser) prospect. Straily posted an impressive 3.76 ERA and 1.186 WHIP in 191 1/3 innings last season for the Reds despite allowing 31 homers -- tied for the most in the National League. The move to power-sapping Marlins Park should boost his fantasy value. Straily, 28, will be under contractual control with Miami through 2020.
Jan 19 - 8:11 AM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers asked the Reds about Dan Straily in addition to Billy Hamilton.
Nothing is said to be close. Straily, 27, is coming off a surprising 2016 where he posted a 3.76 ERA and 162/73 K/BB ratio over 191 1/3 innings. He's not yet eligible for arbitration.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 12:54:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Dan Straily allowed three runs over six innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Cardinals.
Straily struck out seven and exited on the hook for his ninth loss, but he didn't end up factoring in the decision. The 27-year-old's season was one of the more surprising around baseball, as Straily finishes 2016 with a 14-8 record, 3.76 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 34 games, including 31 starts. An afterthought heading into this year, Straily has put himself into position to be drafted in deeper mixed leagues next spring.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 11:59:00 PM
Marlins acquire SP Dan Straily from the Reds
Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
Marlins close to trade for Reds' Dan Straily
Jan 19 - 8:11 AM
Jan 19 - 8:11 AM
Rangers asked Reds about Dan Straily
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 12:54:00 PM
Straily is quality in no-decision vs. Cards
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 11:59:00 PM
More Dan Straily Player News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CIN
34
31
14
8
0
0
191.1
154
80
80
73
162
0
0
3.76
1.19
Dan Straily's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Dan Straily's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dan Straily's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Dan Straily's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) is expected to resume catching drills in mid-to-late January.
Mesoraco needed season-ending surgery in May to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and then underwent a procedure on his troublesome hip in July. Reds general manager Dick Williams said the club is anticipating Mesoraco being 100 percent for the beginning of the 2017 season but noted that "it's important to prepare a contingency plan." Mesoraco has made just 18 starts behind the plate (and 22 starts total) over the last two years.
Nov 8
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
SS
1
Zack Cozart
2
Jose Peraza
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
2
Richie Shaffer
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Steve Selsky
3
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Aristides Aquino
3
Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
2
Homer Bailey
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Dan Straily
5
Tim Adleman
6
Robert Stephenson
7
Cody Reed
8
Nick Travieso
9
Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Tony Cingrani
4
Drew Storen
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Ariel Hernandez
9
Louis Coleman
10
Lucas Luetge
Headlines
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
The Houston Astros are casting a wide net in their search for a top starter on the trade market. Catch up on those rumors and more.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
MLB Headlines
»
Marlins acquire SP Dan Straily from the Reds
»
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge elected into HOF
»
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
»
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
»
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
»
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
»
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
»
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
»
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
»
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
»
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
»
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
