Dan Straily | Starting Pitcher | #58 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (28) / 12/1/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 221 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Marshall Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 24 (0) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports confirms the Marlins have acquired Dan Straily from the Reds. Cincinnati will receive right-handed pitching prospects Luis Castillo and Austin Brice along with 20-year-old outfielder Isaiah White. The swap is only pending physicals. It's a big return for the Reds, but Straily is coming off a breakout 2016 season and the 28-year-old right-hander will be under Miami's control through 2020. He had a 3.76 ERA (113 ERA+) in 191 1/3 innings last year despite finishing tied (with Max Scherzer) for most home runs allowed among National League pitchers. Marlins Park is a lot less power-friendly than Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. Pretty good fit. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports the Marlins are close to acquiring starter Dan Straily from the Reds. Passan hears that right-handers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice will be headed to Cincinnati in return, along with a third (lesser) prospect. Straily posted an impressive 3.76 ERA and 1.186 WHIP in 191 1/3 innings last season for the Reds despite allowing 31 homers -- tied for the most in the National League. The move to power-sapping Marlins Park should boost his fantasy value. Straily, 28, will be under contractual control with Miami through 2020. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers asked the Reds about Dan Straily in addition to Billy Hamilton. Nothing is said to be close. Straily, 27, is coming off a surprising 2016 where he posted a 3.76 ERA and 162/73 K/BB ratio over 191 1/3 innings. He's not yet eligible for arbitration. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter