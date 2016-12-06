Player Page

Dan Straily | Starting Pitcher | #58

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/1/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 221
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Marshall
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 24 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports confirms the Marlins have acquired Dan Straily from the Reds.
Cincinnati will receive right-handed pitching prospects Luis Castillo and Austin Brice along with 20-year-old outfielder Isaiah White. The swap is only pending physicals. It's a big return for the Reds, but Straily is coming off a breakout 2016 season and the 28-year-old right-hander will be under Miami's control through 2020. He had a 3.76 ERA (113 ERA+) in 191 1/3 innings last year despite finishing tied (with Max Scherzer) for most home runs allowed among National League pitchers. Marlins Park is a lot less power-friendly than Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. Pretty good fit. Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CIN343114800191.1154808073162003.761.19
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Brandon Phillips
SS1Zack Cozart
2Jose Peraza
3B1Eugenio Suarez
2Richie Shaffer
LF1Adam Duvall
2Steve Selsky
3Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Aristides Aquino
3Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Dan Straily
5Tim Adleman
6Robert Stephenson
7Cody Reed
8Nick Travieso
9Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Tony Cingrani
4Drew Storen
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Ariel Hernandez
9Louis Coleman
10Lucas Luetge
 

 