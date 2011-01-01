Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarado
(R)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Chris Archer
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Jose Molina
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Rickie Weeks
(DH)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(3B)
Chase Whitley
(R)
David Carpenter
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Blake Snell | Starting Pitcher | #4
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/4/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $545,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rays optioned LHP Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham.
Snell showed promise as a rookie last year (3.54 ERA over 19 starts) but hasn't had the same success in 2017, producing a lackluster 4.71 ERA over seven winless starts. The Rays are expected to call up a reliever in the corresponding roster move with Erasmo Ramirez taking Snell's place in the starting rotation.
May 13 - 6:04 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Blake Snell yielded six hits, six runs and three walks over 5 2/3 innings Saturday in the Rays’ loss to the Red Sox.
He also added five strikeouts. Things were going fine for Snell until the fifth inning when Boston broke out for three hits and four runs to take a 6-3 lead. Snell allowed four straight hitters to reach in that inning, giving up a lead-off walk to Sandy Leon followed by three straight doubles from Jackie Bradley Jr., Devin Marrero and Mookie Betts. The 24-year-old is now winless in eight starts with a 4.71 ERA this season. He’ll hope for better luck against the Yankees next Friday.
May 13 - 4:17 PM
Blake Snell yielded four earned runs on 10 hits over five innings Monday in the Rays' loss to the Royals.
Snell pitched around trouble in the first and second, but the Royals managed three runs in the third inning on a homer, a double, and three singles. The young left-hander now stands 0-3 on the season, though he's still sporting an ERA in the 3.00s (3.96) with 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings. A road start against the Red Sox is next.
May 8 - 10:50 PM
Blake Snell struck out nine batters and gave up two runs in five innings but did not earn a decision in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins.
He was in line for the win when he left the game after throwing 109 pitches, but his bullpen quickly gave up the ghost by allowing eight runs in the next two innings. The 24-year-old has looked good thus far despite his 0-2 record, registering a cool 3.45 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings. His 21 walks sound a note of caution.
May 3 - 11:25 PM
Rays demote Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham
May 13 - 6:04 PM
Blake Snell falls to 0-4 with loss to Boston
May 13 - 4:17 PM
Snell allows four runs on 10 hits vs. KC
May 8 - 10:50 PM
Snell gives up two runs in five innings Wed.
May 3 - 11:25 PM
More Blake Snell Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
5.2
0
0
0
9.53
1.588
6
6
6
3
5
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
7
7
0
3
0
0
36.1
37
22
16
22
29
0
0
3.96
1.62
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 13
@ BOS
1
1
0
1
0
5.2
6
6
6
3
5
0
0
9.53
1.59
May 8
KC
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
10
4
4
1
2
0
0
7.20
2.20
May 3
MIA
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
6
2
2
3
9
0
0
3.60
1.80
Apr 28
@ TOR
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
6
2
2
3
3
0
0
3.60
1.80
Apr 22
HOU
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
3
3
3
5
4
0
0
5.40
1.60
Apr 17
@ BOS
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
7
4
1
2
5
0
0
1.80
1.80
Apr 12
@ NYY
1
1
0
0
0
4.2
2
2
0
3
1
0
0
.00
1.07
Apr 6
TOR
1
1
0
1
0
6.2
3
5
4
5
5
0
0
5.40
1.20
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) is aiming to begin a minor league rehab assignment on May 28.
Ramos has been doing catching drills for the past week and told reporters Tuesday that he is "very excited" about the progress he's made with his surgically-repaired right knee. He'll begin catching bullpen sessions next week.
May 9
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Duffy pushed his running to about 90 percent effort on Monday and felt "very encouraged," clearing the way for him to return to game action. The shortstop thinks that he could be ready to rejoin the Rays in about two weeks. Tim Beckham has been filling in at shortstop.
May 8
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
60-Day DL
Brad Boxberger (lat, forearm) is scheduled to begin throwing off a mound Tuesday.
Boxberger has been out all season with a lat injury and strained flexor tendon in his right forearm. If all goes smoothly, the 28-year-old setup man could be ready to join the Rays' bullpen around early June.
May 11
3
Xavier Cedeno
10-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno (forearm) will not require surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.
He's been given a PRP injection and will be shut down for the next month. Cedeno will have a chance to return to the Rays sometime in the second half.
Apr 28
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
10-Day DL
Tommy Hunter (calf) has been cleared to begin throwing off a mound.
He will accompany the Rays on their upcoming road trip and throw bullpen sessions in front of the club's coaching staff. Hunter has been on the disabled list since straining his right calf while rushing to cover first base on April 22. The right-hander should be ready to return before the end of May.
May 11
9
Chase Whitley
10
Jumbo Diaz
11
Diego Moreno
12
Jose Alvarado
Headlines
Week That Was: Cody's Opening
May 13
Nick Nelson covers Cody Bellinger's value boost, fluctuating closer situations around the league, and more from the past week.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Cody's Opening
May 13
»
Daily Dose: Walk Off Remix
May 13
»
The Week Ahead: Freeland Rein
May 12
»
Podcast: Closers & More
May 12
»
Dose: Keuchel In Control
May 12
»
Waiver Wired: Keen on Keon
May 11
»
Dose: For Whom the Bell Toles
May 11
»
Notes: Buying Byron
May 10
MLB Headlines
»
Rays demote Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham
»
Pederson, Puig, Grandal all sitting Saturday
»
Charlie Blackmon sitting out vs. Dodgers
»
A.J. Pollock getting the night off Saturday
»
Jose Bautista powers Blue Jays past Mariners
»
Wei-Yin Chen has setback in bullpen session
»
Mookie belts sixth homer in win over Tampa
»
Chris Sale notches 12 Ks in win over Rays
»
Ryan Weber leaves start with apparent injury
»
Nationals agree to terms with Harper for 2018
»
Ian Happ to make MLB debut on Saturday
»
Cubs could bring up Ian Happ on Saturday
