Blake Snell | Starting Pitcher | #4

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Rays optioned LHP Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham.
Snell showed promise as a rookie last year (3.54 ERA over 19 starts) but hasn't had the same success in 2017, producing a lackluster 4.71 ERA over seven winless starts. The Rays are expected to call up a reliever in the corresponding roster move with Erasmo Ramirez taking Snell's place in the starting rotation. May 13 - 6:04 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final15.20009.531.5886663500000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB77030036.13722162229003.961.62
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 13@ BOS110105.266635009.531.59
May 8KC110105.0104412007.202.20
May 3MIA110005.062239003.601.80
Apr 28@ TOR110005.062233003.601.80
Apr 22HOU110005.033354005.401.60
Apr 17@ BOS110105.074125001.801.80
Apr 12@ NYY110004.22203100.001.07
Apr 6TOR110106.235455005.401.20
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Chase Whitley
10Jumbo Diaz
11Diego Moreno
12Jose Alvarado
 

 