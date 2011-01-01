Blake Snell | Starting Pitcher | #4 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (24) / 12/4/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $545,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rays optioned LHP Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham. Snell showed promise as a rookie last year (3.54 ERA over 19 starts) but hasn't had the same success in 2017, producing a lackluster 4.71 ERA over seven winless starts. The Rays are expected to call up a reliever in the corresponding roster move with Erasmo Ramirez taking Snell's place in the starting rotation. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Blake Snell yielded six hits, six runs and three walks over 5 2/3 innings Saturday in the Rays’ loss to the Red Sox. He also added five strikeouts. Things were going fine for Snell until the fifth inning when Boston broke out for three hits and four runs to take a 6-3 lead. Snell allowed four straight hitters to reach in that inning, giving up a lead-off walk to Sandy Leon followed by three straight doubles from Jackie Bradley Jr., Devin Marrero and Mookie Betts. The 24-year-old is now winless in eight starts with a 4.71 ERA this season. He’ll hope for better luck against the Yankees next Friday.

Blake Snell yielded four earned runs on 10 hits over five innings Monday in the Rays' loss to the Royals. Snell pitched around trouble in the first and second, but the Royals managed three runs in the third inning on a homer, a double, and three singles. The young left-hander now stands 0-3 on the season, though he's still sporting an ERA in the 3.00s (3.96) with 29 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings. A road start against the Red Sox is next.