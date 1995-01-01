Amed Rosario | Shortstop | #61

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Travis d'Arnaud

2 Rene Rivera

1B 1 Lucas Duda

2B 1 Neil Walker Sidelined

Mets placed 2B Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his left hamstring. The injury, suffered Wednesday night against the Cubs, will keep Walker out of action for several weeks -- possibly into August. Gavin Cecchini has been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding roster to move to give the Mets much-needed middle-infield depth.

2 Gavin Cecchini

SS 1 Asdrubal Cabrera 10-Day DL

Mets placed SS Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain. Cabrera hit a pair of solo home runs on Monday, but the thumb injury that sent him to the DL last month is apparently still an issue. He will receive a cortisone shot and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. The Mets didn't call up Amed Rosario to replace Cabrera, which means Jose Reyes will handle shortstop.

3B 1 Wilmer Flores

2 Jose Reyes

3 David Wright 60-Day DL

David Wright (shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program. Wright is still going through physical therapy. Obviously, there's no timetable for his return.

LF 1 Yoenis Cespedes

CF 1 Michael Conforto Sidelined

Michael Conforto (back) remains out of the Mets' starting lineup on Thursday night. Conforto was able to appear as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday night, but he's not quite ready to play the field yet. Yoenis Cespedes is in left, Juan Lagares is in center, and Jay Bruce is in right versus the Nationals.

2 Juan Lagares

RF 1 Jay Bruce

2 Curtis Granderson

3 Brandon Nimmo 10-Day DL

Brandon Nimmo stopped his rehab over the weekend due to a knee issue. Nimmo's right hamstring no longer appears to be a problem, but now he has a new injury to deal with. It's unclear how long it might keep him sidelined.

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Noah Syndergaard 60-Day DL

Noah Syndergaard (lat) will rest four more weeks before beginning a throwing program. Syndergaard was prescribed a six-week shutdown period following the diagnosis of his partial lat tear, but it's actually going to be more like eight weeks. The big right-hander can be ruled out through all of July and most of August.

2 Jacob deGrom

3 Matt Harvey 10-Day DL

Mets placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder injury. Harvey has a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder, similar to what Michael Wacha and Brandon McCarthy have dealt with. He was given a platelet-rich plasma injection on Thursday and will rest for multiple weeks before trying to throw again. We can probably rule him out until August, at least.

4 Steven Matz

5 Zack Wheeler

6 Robert Gsellman

7 Seth Lugo

8 Tommy Milone 10-Day DL

Mets placed LHP Tommy Milone on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain. A timetable for Milone's return has not yet been laid out, but should clarify as he moves further away from the initial injury. It is not clear at this juncture when he sustained the knee sprain. In the short term, Josh Smoker or Rafael Montero will be starting in his place against the Pirates on Saturday.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Jeurys Familia 60-Day DL

Jeurys Familia (shoulder) is hoping to be cleared to resume a throwing program when he visits the doctor on Friday. Familia has been limited to stretching and conditioning exercises to this point as he works his way back from surgery to remove an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder. If he's cleared, he'll head to the Mets' spring training complex in Florida to continue his rehab. The Mets are hoping he can return to pitch this season, but it's not a guarantee.

2 Addison Reed

3 Fernando Salas

4 Jerry Blevins

5 Josh Smoker 10-Day DL

Mets placed LHP Josh Smoker on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain. Smoker threw a career-high 81 pitches over four innings on Tuesday. His previous career-high had been 48. That added workload apparently did not sit well with his shoulder. Heading to the disabled list, there is no current timetable for his return. The 28-year-old southpaw had struggled to a 7.45 ERA in 29 innings prior to coming down injured.

6 Josh Edgin

7 Paul Sewald

8 Neil Ramirez