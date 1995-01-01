Player Page

Amed Rosario | Shortstop | #61

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/20/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
GM Sandy Alderson reiterated that the Mets have no plans to call up top SS prospect Amed Rosario despite injuries to Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) and Neil Walker (hamstring).
Jun 15 - 6:10 PM
Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Las Vegas(PCL)AAA6426488144745421544124.333.374.496
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2T.J. Rivera
2B1Neil Walker
2Gavin Cecchini
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1Wilmer Flores
2Jose Reyes
3David Wright
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Michael Conforto
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Curtis Granderson
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Josh Smoker
6Josh Edgin
7Paul Sewald
8Neil Ramirez
9Rafael Montero
 

 