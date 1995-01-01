Amed Rosario | Shortstop | #61

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 15
Daily Dose: New York Pity
Jun 15
National Disaster
Jun 14
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets still not ready to promote Amed Rosario
CarGo sitting for second straight night
Rockies activate Tom Murphy (wrist) from DL
Athletics designated Plouffe for assignment
Athletics promote Chapman, DFA Plouffe
Cespedes (heel) returns Thursday vs. Nats
Kenta Maeda to start Sunday vs. Reds
Syndergaard (lat) shut down four more weeks
Matt Harvey diagnosed with a scapular injury
Walker out several weeks with hamstring tear
A's part ways with pitching coach Curt Young
Conforto (back) remains out Thursday night
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Return of the Maclin
Jun 15
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Zimmer: Dalvin Cook has chance to be special
Browns QBs coach: Kizer is not ready to play
Frank Gore expected to remain Colts workhorse
Agholor shined as slot WR at OTAs/minicamp
Bucs make Ali Marpet move to center official
Eagles RB Smallwood falling behind Pumphrey?
Niners UDFA Breida out-shining Joe Williams?
Gase: Pouncey (hip) on a 'really good track'
Zimmer: Murray ready around start of camp
Tarik Cohen has shined in t-shirts and shorts
Ravens to use Jeremy Maclin at slot receiver
Report: Browns believe Myles Garrett 'fine'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Jun 15
Western Conference Draft Needs
Jun 15
June Mock Breakdown Pod
Jun 14
June NBA Fantasy Mock Draft
Jun 14
NBA Mock Draft: Version 2
Jun 13
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Woj: LeBron could leave Cleveland in 2018
Hawks won't offer Paul Millsap a max deal?
Dwyane Wade still undecided on player option
76ers pick up team option on Robert Covington
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Canucks ink Erik Gudbranson to one-year deal
Montreal acquires Jonathan Drouin from TBL
Buffalo selects Phil Housley as head coach
Hagelin had broken fibula, won't have surgery
Agent:Avs never asked Beauchemin to waive NMC
Shane Doan leaning towards playing in 17-18
Capitals acquire Tyler Graovac from Wild
Erik Karlsson undergoes foot surgery
Kevin Fiala is recovering ahead of schedule
Rangers will use a buyout on Dan Girardi
Predators want pending UFA Fisher to return
Ryan Johansen set to resume skating soon
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Vinnie Miller leads lone ARCA practice
Hornish to drive select NXS races for Penske
DNF for Chase Dowling in Thompson 125
Santos: Third in Thompson 125, 24th in points
Matt Crafton: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 results
Dylan Lupton: Irish Hills 250 advance
Pole, DNF for Donny Lia in Thompson 125
Jon McKennedy: Thompson 125 results
Ben Rhodes: Drivin' for Linemen 200 advance
Preece rockets to Thompson modified victory
Alex Tagliani: CRS Express 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka on cruise control in R1 of U.S. Open
Fowler flashes R1 65 to lead the U.S. Open
Fleetwood blemish-free in R1 of the U.S. Open
Brian Harman heats up in R1 of the U.S. Open
No. 1 amateur Niemann preps for TOUR debut
McIlroy looks to win second U.S. Open crown
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Irish land pledge from four-star TE Takacs
Missouri DE Howard suspended indefinitely
Jeremiah comps Arden Key to Jason Taylor
Ex-NFL DE: Key bests Garrett as a pass rusher
OU disciplines Mayfield for February arrest
Mumme: I turned Ed Orgeron into the NCAA
FAU's top WR Woods arrested & suspended
Ex-ND OL Boudreaux transfers to UCF
Riley hires former mentor Ruffin McNeill
Saban: Retirement talk 'scares me to death'
DJ: Allen a rich man's mashup of Flacco/Wentz
MSU confirms that Peat won't return to team
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Southampton has no more patience for Puel
Everton signs Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford
Leicester City seal deal for Harry Maguire
Birmingham latest linked with John Terry
Feghouli not interested in leaving West Ham
City star provides positive injury update
Gibson likely to remain loyal to Boro
Man United signs Benfica defender Lindelof
Agent: Perez wants Arsenal exit
Sunderland face a fight for McInnes
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Steven Matz
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Rafael Montero
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(1B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Amed Rosario | Shortstop | #61
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/20/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
GM Sandy Alderson reiterated that the Mets have no plans to call up top SS prospect Amed Rosario despite injuries to Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) and Neil Walker (hamstring).
Jun 15 - 6:10 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Mets prospect Amed Rosario picked up two hits on Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas.
Both of the hits were doubles. He's now hitting .360 in the PCL, and he's slugging .537, so yes, those hits are coming with some authority. Who knows when the Mets will decide to bring Rosario up, but everything he's done this spring suggests he's ready to contribute.
May 22 - 1:07 PM
Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Monday that shortstop prospect Amed Rosario is not a candidate for promotion if Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) goes on the disabled list.
The Mets will make a decision Tuesday whether to DL Cabrera, who has a joint issue with his left thumb. There has been plenty of buzz that Rosario, who is one of the top prospects in baseball, could be called up should Cabrera go down, but it appears the club wants him to continue to develop in the minors. Rosario is batting .359/.401/.493 with two homers and seven steals at Triple-A Las Vegas.
May 15 - 8:12 PM
Source:
Matt Ehalt on Twitter
Mets prospect Amed Rosario went 3-for-4 on Sunday for Triple-A Las Vegas.
Two of Rosario's three hits were doubles. The talented shortstop went through his first "slump" of the season when he went 1-for-13, but he was still hitting .370, and he certainly wasn't slumping last night. If Asdrubal Cabrera does have to go on the disabled list, you should be ready to pick up Rosario. He can help you.
May 8 - 1:06 PM
Mets still not ready to promote Amed Rosario
Jun 15 - 6:10 PM
Multi-hit game for Rosario
May 22 - 1:07 PM
Amed Rosario not a candidate for call-up
May 15 - 8:12 PM
Rosario busts out of slump
May 8 - 1:06 PM
More Amed Rosario Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Judge
NYY
(3779)
2
M. Trout
LAA
(3175)
3
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(3030)
4
J. Faria
TB
(3006)
5
R. Zimmerman
WAS
(2890)
6
R. Braun
MLW
(2686)
7
C. Davis
BAL
(2607)
8
M. Smith
TB
(2602)
9
T. Murphy
COL
(2515)
10
M. Machado
BAL
(2508)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Las Vegas(PCL)
AAA
64
264
88
14
4
7
45
42
15
44
12
4
.333
.374
.496
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
T.J. Rivera
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Mets placed 2B Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his left hamstring.
The injury, suffered Wednesday night against the Cubs, will keep Walker out of action for several weeks -- possibly into August. Gavin Cecchini has been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding roster to move to give the Mets much-needed middle-infield depth.
Jun 15
2
Gavin Cecchini
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
10-Day DL
Mets placed SS Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain.
Cabrera hit a pair of solo home runs on Monday, but the thumb injury that sent him to the DL last month is apparently still an issue. He will receive a cortisone shot and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. The Mets didn't call up Amed Rosario to replace Cabrera, which means Jose Reyes will handle shortstop.
Jun 13
3B
1
Wilmer Flores
2
Jose Reyes
3
David Wright
60-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program.
Wright is still going through physical therapy. Obviously, there's no timetable for his return.
May 15
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Michael Conforto
Sidelined
Michael Conforto (back) remains out of the Mets' starting lineup on Thursday night.
Conforto was able to appear as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday night, but he's not quite ready to play the field yet. Yoenis Cespedes is in left, Juan Lagares is in center, and Jay Bruce is in right versus the Nationals.
Jun 15
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Curtis Granderson
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Brandon Nimmo stopped his rehab over the weekend due to a knee issue.
Nimmo's right hamstring no longer appears to be a problem, but now he has a new injury to deal with. It's unclear how long it might keep him sidelined.
May 8
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
60-Day DL
Noah Syndergaard (lat) will rest four more weeks before beginning a throwing program.
Syndergaard was prescribed a six-week shutdown period following the diagnosis of his partial lat tear, but it's actually going to be more like eight weeks. The big right-hander can be ruled out through all of July and most of August.
Jun 15
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
10-Day DL
Mets placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder injury.
Harvey has a stress injury to the scapula bone in his right shoulder, similar to what Michael Wacha and Brandon McCarthy have dealt with. He was given a platelet-rich plasma injection on Thursday and will rest for multiple weeks before trying to throw again. We can probably rule him out until August, at least.
Jun 15
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
8
Tommy Milone
10-Day DL
Mets placed LHP Tommy Milone on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee sprain.
A timetable for Milone's return has not yet been laid out, but should clarify as he moves further away from the initial injury. It is not clear at this juncture when he sustained the knee sprain. In the short term, Josh Smoker or Rafael Montero will be starting in his place against the Pirates on Saturday.
May 24
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
60-Day DL
Jeurys Familia (shoulder) is hoping to be cleared to resume a throwing program when he visits the doctor on Friday.
Familia has been limited to stretching and conditioning exercises to this point as he works his way back from surgery to remove an arterial blood clot in his right shoulder. If he's cleared, he'll head to the Mets' spring training complex in Florida to continue his rehab. The Mets are hoping he can return to pitch this season, but it's not a guarantee.
Jun 12
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Josh Smoker
10-Day DL
Mets placed LHP Josh Smoker on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.
Smoker threw a career-high 81 pitches over four innings on Tuesday. His previous career-high had been 48. That added workload apparently did not sit well with his shoulder. Heading to the disabled list, there is no current timetable for his return. The 28-year-old southpaw had struggled to a 7.45 ERA in 29 innings prior to coming down injured.
Jun 14
6
Josh Edgin
7
Paul Sewald
8
Neil Ramirez
9
Rafael Montero
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 15
Seth Trachtman looks at waiver wire pick ups for this week, including Angels speedster Cameron Maybin.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Speed Maybin
Jun 15
»
Daily Dose: New York Pity
Jun 15
»
National Disaster
Jun 14
»
Notes: Brewers Go Young
Jun 14
»
Dose: A-Gone ... A While
Jun 14
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
»
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
MLB Headlines
»
Mets still not ready to promote Amed Rosario
»
CarGo sitting for second straight night
»
Rockies activate Tom Murphy (wrist) from DL
»
Athletics designated Plouffe for assignment
»
Athletics promote Chapman, DFA Plouffe
»
Cespedes (heel) returns Thursday vs. Nats
»
Kenta Maeda to start Sunday vs. Reds
»
Syndergaard (lat) shut down four more weeks
»
Matt Harvey diagnosed with a scapular injury
»
Walker out several weeks with hamstring tear
»
A's part ways with pitching coach Curt Young
»
Conforto (back) remains out Thursday night
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved