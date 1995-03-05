Player Page

Austin Meadows | Outfielder

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/3/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 213
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Pirates GM Neal Huntington told reporters Tuesday that top outfield prospect Austin Meadows is not yet ready for the major leagues.
Meadows' path to the show opened wide on Tuesday when Starling Marte was hit with an 80-game PED suspension, but the Pirates aren't going to rush the 21-year-old. Meadows tore up the lower minors, but the 2013 first-rounder has batted just .202/.280/.417 through 186 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. Andrew McCutchen is moving back to center field for the Bucs and Jose Osuna has been called up to provide depth. We could see Meadows in May or June. Apr 18 - 5:30 PM
Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170000000
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Indianapolis(INT)AAA103761015431010.162.220.270
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Trevor Williams
7Wade LeBlanc
 

 