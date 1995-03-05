Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Austin Meadows | Outfielder
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 5/3/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 213
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Latest News
Recent News
Pirates GM Neal Huntington told reporters Tuesday that top outfield prospect Austin Meadows is not yet ready for the major leagues.
Meadows' path to the show opened wide on Tuesday when Starling Marte was hit with an 80-game PED suspension, but the Pirates aren't going to rush the 21-year-old. Meadows tore up the lower minors, but the 2013 first-rounder has batted just .202/.280/.417 through 186 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. Andrew McCutchen is moving back to center field for the Bucs and Jose Osuna has been called up to provide depth. We could see Meadows in May or June.
Apr 18 - 5:30 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Pirates top prospect Austin Meadows picked up two hits on Wednesday night for Triple-A Indianapolis.
If there's such thing as "needing" a two-hit game in the middle of April, Meadows would qualify. He came into the night 1-for-22, which is probably not going to get it done. Keep in mind that the 2013 first-rounder won't turn 22 for another month, and that the sample size of his struggles is extremely small. All that being said, it's nice to see some success for the talented outfielder. Here's hoping this is the start of a hot streak.
Apr 13 - 1:38 PM
Austin Meadows drilled a pinch-hit solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday.
He was batting for Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning when he took southpaw Kyle Ryan deep to provide the winning run. Meadows is batting .308 with two homers in 39 chances this spring. The 21-year-old top prospect is knocking on the door of the major leagues but it will likely take an injury or a trade involving one of the Pirates' stellar outfielders before he gets an opportunity.
Mar 25 - 6:32 PM
Austin Meadows homered off the Braves' Jaime Garcia in Tuesday's win.
All three Pirates starting outfielders are taking part in the WBC -- and likely will be for the duration of the tournament -- so Meadows is going to get a long look this spring. The top prospect will be a candidate to come up later this year if someone gets hurt or if Andrew McCutchen is traded.
Mar 7 - 4:46 PM
Bucs GM: Meadows not yet ready for majors
Apr 18 - 5:30 PM
Apr 18 - 5:30 PM
Meadows picks up two hits
Apr 13 - 1:38 PM
Meadows rips pinch-hit homer vs Tigers
Mar 25 - 6:32 PM
Mar 25 - 6:32 PM
Austin Meadows homers in win
Mar 7 - 4:46 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Indianapolis(INT)
AAA
10
37
6
1
0
1
5
4
3
10
1
0
.162
.220
.270
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Phil Gosselin
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports that Jung Ho Kang's appeals hearing has been set for May 25.
Kang previously received an eight-month term suspended for two years for his third DUI arrest. The Pirates infielder was denied a United States work visa last month but has been training on his own in his native South Korea and hopes to eventually obtain a visa. His status is obviously very much up in the air.
Apr 17
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
6
Trevor Williams
7
Wade LeBlanc
