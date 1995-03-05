Austin Meadows | Outfielder Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (21) / 5/3/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 213 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Pirates GM Neal Huntington told reporters Tuesday that top outfield prospect Austin Meadows is not yet ready for the major leagues. Meadows' path to the show opened wide on Tuesday when Starling Marte was hit with an 80-game PED suspension, but the Pirates aren't going to rush the 21-year-old. Meadows tore up the lower minors, but the 2013 first-rounder has batted just .202/.280/.417 through 186 plate appearances at the Triple-A level. Andrew McCutchen is moving back to center field for the Bucs and Jose Osuna has been called up to provide depth. We could see Meadows in May or June. Source: Bob Nightengale on Twitter

Pirates top prospect Austin Meadows picked up two hits on Wednesday night for Triple-A Indianapolis. If there's such thing as "needing" a two-hit game in the middle of April, Meadows would qualify. He came into the night 1-for-22, which is probably not going to get it done. Keep in mind that the 2013 first-rounder won't turn 22 for another month, and that the sample size of his struggles is extremely small. All that being said, it's nice to see some success for the talented outfielder. Here's hoping this is the start of a hot streak.

Austin Meadows drilled a pinch-hit solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Saturday. He was batting for Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning when he took southpaw Kyle Ryan deep to provide the winning run. Meadows is batting .308 with two homers in 39 chances this spring. The 21-year-old top prospect is knocking on the door of the major leagues but it will likely take an injury or a trade involving one of the Pirates' stellar outfielders before he gets an opportunity.