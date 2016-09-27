Welcome,
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Hanser Alberto
(3B)
Scott Cousins
(OF)
Ronald Guzman
(1B)
Kyle Lohse
(S)
Jurickson Profar
(3B)
Dario Alvarez
(R)
Jordan Danks
(OF)
Cole Hamels
(S)
James Loney
(1B)
Cesar Puello
(OF)
Elvis Andrus
(SS)
Yu Darvish
(S)
Josh Hamilton
(OF)
Jonathan Lucroy
(C)
Drew Robinson
(2B)
Tony Barnette
(R)
Delino DeShields
(OF)
Mike Hauschild
(S)
Nick Martinez
(S)
Tyson Ross
(S)
Anthony Bass
(R)
Jake Diekman
(R)
Brett Hayes
(C)
Kevin Matthews
(S)
Ryan Rua
(OF)
Adrian Beltre
(3B)
Sam Dyson
(R)
Jared Hoying
(OF)
Nomar Mazara
(OF)
Tanner Scheppers
(R)
Doug Bernier
(3B)
Andrew Faulkner
(R)
Jeremy Jeffress
(R)
Yohander Mendez
(S)
Travis Snider
(OF)
Jordan Brown
(OF)
Joey Gallo
(3B)
A.J. Jimenez
(C)
Will Middlebrooks
(3B)
Brad Snyder
(1B)
Jared Burton
(R)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Keone Kela
(R)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Kensuke Tanaka
(OF)
Matt Bush
(R)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Jose Leclerc
(R)
Brett Nicholas
(C)
Donnie Veal
(R)
Andrew Cashner
(S)
Carlos Gomez
(OF)
Steven Lerud
(C)
Rougned Odor
(2B)
Allen Webster
(S)
Robinson Chirinos
(C)
Sean Green
(R)
Colby Lewis
(S)
Juan Carlos Oviedo
(R)
Wesley Wright
(R)
Shin-Soo Choo
(OF)
A.J. Griffin
(S)
Adam Loewen
(R)
Martin Perez
(S)
Luis Yander La O
(3B)
Alex Claudio
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sam Dyson | Relief Pitcher | #47
Team:
Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/7/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
South Carolina
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 4 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $525,270, 2017: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sam Dyson suffered a sprained right wrist in a fall on Friday.
Dyson suffered the injury during a PRP drill. He was able to pitch on Saturday, but he'll be limited to playing catch on Tuesday. An MRI came back negative and Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that all signs are that the injury is minor, but suddenly his status for the upcoming World Baseball Classic is in question.
Feb 28 - 12:38 PM
Source:
Stefan Stevenson on Twitter
Sam Dyson will pitch for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
He'll join the likes of Andrew Miller, Luke Gregerson, and Mychal Givens in the back-end of Team USA's bullpen. Dyson owns a 2.45 ERA in 179 appearances over the past three seasons. He saved 38 games for the Rangers in 2016.
Jan 17 - 2:12 PM
Source:
T.R. Sullivan on Twitter
Rangers and RHP Sam Dyson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.52 million contract.
It's a large bump in pay for the closer in his first year of arbitration eligibility. Dyson posted a 2.43 ERA while saving 38 games for the Rangers in 2016 and will man the ninth inning again in 2017.
Jan 13 - 11:46 AM
Source:
Evan Grant on Twitter
Sam Dyson walked two batters to bring the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning Tuesday, but he escaped to preserve a win over the Brewers.
Dyson issued two-out walks to Scooter Gennett and Chris Carter to give Domingo Santana a chance to ruin the fun, but Dyson struck out Santana to end the threat. The save was his 37th of the season. Through 72 games, the 28-year-old has a 2.47 ERA and 1.24 WHIP at the back end of the Rangers' bullpen.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:52:00 PM
Sam Dyson dealing with right wrist sprain
Feb 28 - 12:38 PM
Sam Dyson to pitch for Team USA
Jan 17 - 2:12 PM
Sam Dyson avoids arbitration with Rangers
Jan 13 - 11:46 AM
Dyson walks two but escapes for 37th save
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 11:52:00 PM
More Sam Dyson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Texas Rangers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TEX
73
0
3
2
38
10
70.1
63
19
19
23
55
0
0
2.43
1.22
Sam Dyson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Sam Dyson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Sam Dyson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Sam Dyson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jonathan Lucroy
2
Robinson Chirinos
3
Brett Nicholas
4
Brett Hayes
5
Steven Lerud
1B
1
Mike Napoli
2
Ronald Guzman
3
Josh Hamilton
2B
1
Rougned Odor
2
Drew Robinson
3
Doug Bernier
SS
1
Elvis Andrus
2
Hanser Alberto
3B
1
Adrian Beltre
Sidelined
Adrian Beltre (calf) said Monday that he is unsure about his status for the World Baseball Classic.
Beltre suffered a Grade 1 strain of his left calf shortly after arriving at Rangers camp and he still hasn't tried to run at full speed. The Dominican third baseman will have to make a decision about the first round of the WBC by Thursday. Texas' medical staff would probably prefer he remain in Arizona all spring.
Feb 27
2
Will Middlebrooks
LF
1
Jurickson Profar
2
Ryan Rua
3
Travis Snider
CF
1
Carlos Gomez
2
Delino DeShields
3
Jared Hoying
RF
1
Nomar Mazara
2
Cesar Puello
DH
1
Shin-Soo Choo
2
Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Yu Darvish
2
Cole Hamels
3
Martin Perez
4
Andrew Cashner
5
A.J. Griffin
6
Tyson Ross
Sidelined
Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet surgery) is on track to begin throwing off a mound in mid-March.
Ross had thoracic outlet surgery last October and will get a late start to the season. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes that Ross is not expected to be ready until the "latter stages of April," but a Rangers official told Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram a few weeks ago that Ross might not return until May or June. It figures to be a moving target for the righty.
Feb 17
7
Mike Hauschild
8
Dillon Gee
9
Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Sam Dyson
2
Jeremy Jeffress
3
Matt Bush
4
Jake Diekman
60-Day DL
Rangers placed LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day disabled list.
Diekman underwent colon surgery in January and has two more procedures scheduled for April and June. The left-hander is hoping to be able to contribute shortly after the All-Star break.
Feb 14
5
Tony Barnette
6
Keone Kela
7
Alex Claudio
8
Tanner Scheppers
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Nick Martinez
11
Jose Leclerc
12
Andrew Faulkner
13
Wesley Wright
Headlines
ST Daily: Disco Down
Feb 28
In Tuesday's Spring Training Daily, Ryan Boyer looks at Anthony DeSclafini's elbow injury, Hanley Ramirez's sore shoulder and more.
