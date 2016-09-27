Sam Dyson | Relief Pitcher | #47

Dyson suffered the injury during a PRP drill. He was able to pitch on Saturday, but he'll be limited to playing catch on Tuesday. An MRI came back negative and Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that all signs are that the injury is minor, but suddenly his status for the upcoming World Baseball Classic is in question.

He'll join the likes of Andrew Miller, Luke Gregerson, and Mychal Givens in the back-end of Team USA's bullpen. Dyson owns a 2.45 ERA in 179 appearances over the past three seasons. He saved 38 games for the Rangers in 2016.

It's a large bump in pay for the closer in his first year of arbitration eligibility. Dyson posted a 2.43 ERA while saving 38 games for the Rangers in 2016 and will man the ninth inning again in 2017.

Sam Dyson walked two batters to bring the winning run to the plate in the ninth inning Tuesday, but he escaped to preserve a win over the Brewers.

Dyson issued two-out walks to Scooter Gennett and Chris Carter to give Domingo Santana a chance to ruin the fun, but Dyson struck out Santana to end the threat. The save was his 37th of the season. Through 72 games, the 28-year-old has a 2.47 ERA and 1.24 WHIP at the back end of the Rangers' bullpen.