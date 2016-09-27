Player Page

Sam Dyson | Relief Pitcher | #47

Team: Texas Rangers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: South Carolina
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Sam Dyson suffered a sprained right wrist in a fall on Friday.
Dyson suffered the injury during a PRP drill. He was able to pitch on Saturday, but he'll be limited to playing catch on Tuesday. An MRI came back negative and Rangers manager Jeff Banister said that all signs are that the injury is minor, but suddenly his status for the upcoming World Baseball Classic is in question. Feb 28 - 12:38 PM
Source: Stefan Stevenson on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TEX73032381070.16319192355002.431.22
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Lucroy
2Robinson Chirinos
3Brett Nicholas
4Brett Hayes
5Steven Lerud
1B1Mike Napoli
2Ronald Guzman
3Josh Hamilton
2B1Rougned Odor
2Drew Robinson
3Doug Bernier
SS1Elvis Andrus
2Hanser Alberto
3B1Adrian Beltre
2Will Middlebrooks
LF1Jurickson Profar
2Ryan Rua
3Travis Snider
CF1Carlos Gomez
2Delino DeShields
3Jared Hoying
RF1Nomar Mazara
2Cesar Puello
DH1Shin-Soo Choo
2Joey Gallo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Yu Darvish
2Cole Hamels
3Martin Perez
4Andrew Cashner
5A.J. Griffin
6Tyson Ross
7Mike Hauschild
8Dillon Gee
9Allen Webster
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Sam Dyson
2Jeremy Jeffress
3Matt Bush
4Jake Diekman
5Tony Barnette
6Keone Kela
7Alex Claudio
8Tanner Scheppers
9Eddie Gamboa
10Nick Martinez
11Jose Leclerc
12Andrew Faulkner
13Wesley Wright
 

 