Gregory Polanco | Outfielder | #25 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (25) / 9/14/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 230 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. 2017: $1 million, 2018: $3.5 million, 2019: $5.5 million, 2020: $8 million, 2021: $11 million, 2022: $12.5 million club option ($3 million buyout), 2023: $13.5 million option ($1 million buyout)

Latest News Recent News

Gregory Polanco was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League lineup due to left shoulder discomfort. While it doesn't sound like anything more than a minor issue, it's not the type of thing you want to be hearing so close to the start of the regular season, especially right in the thick of fantasy draft season. This shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Day, but could cause the risk-averse drafters to let him slide a few more picks. Source: Rob Biertempfel on Twitter

Facing his Pirates team, Gregory Polanco went 3-for-3 with a double and two walks Wednesday in a 10-6 exhibition victory for the Dominican Republic. Starling Marte went 2-for-3 and knocked in two for the D.R. Those two teammates will be starting outfielders for the Dominican Republic throughout the WBC, with Jose Bautista manning the other spot in the outfield and Nelson Cruz DHing.

Gregory Polanco finished 3-for-3 with a pair of steals as the Pirates topped the Orioles 6-2 on Saturday. Polanco opened last year looking like a possible top-20 fantasy outfielder. He couldn't maintain it, in part due to injury, but he has a good chance of getting there and staying there this year.