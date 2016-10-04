Gregory Polanco | Outfielder | #25

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers and Odor in agreement on $49.5M pact
Rangers nearing extension with Rougned Odor
Polanco scratched due to shoulder discomfort
Colby Rasmus expected to open year on DL
Bud Norris and seven others no-hit Mariners
Indians and Ramirez agree to $26M extension
Carrasco (elbow) goes three innings in return
Jon Gray departs outing with foot soreness
Lonnie Chisenhall leaves with shoulder injury
J.D. Martinez diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain
Marlins name Volquez Opening Day starter
Derek Norris to sign one-year deal with Rays
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Peterson: 'I'm in no rush' to find a new team
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James (eye) uncertain for Saturday
Stephen Curry scores 27 with 12 dimes in win
Draymond Green scores season-high 23 points
Buddy Hield drops best line of career
James Harden scores 38 points with 17 dimes
Dario Saric scores career-high 32 points
Ricky Rubio scores 19 points w/ 15 assists
Andrew Wiggins scores 36 points in loss
Jordan Clarkson scores 33, hits 8 triples
Brandon Ingram (knee) won't return Friday
Giannis scores 34 w/ 13 boards, five dimes
Dennis Schroder scores 28 points in loss
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Adam Cracknell scores hat trick vs. Sharks
Nikita Kucherov picks up 1G, 1A in OT win
John Tavares nets two assists in win over PIT
Dustin Byfuglien won't face Ducks on Friday
Kevin Bieksa (face) won't face WPG on Friday
Jacob Trouba (UBI) will play on Friday night
Michael Hutchinson will face Anaheim on Fri
Jason Spezza expected to return on Friday
Rangers will get Dan Girardi back on Saturday
Bryan Rust (UBI) will return on Friday night
Henrik Lundqvist (hip) plans to start Sunday
Penguins will start Marc-Andre Fleury Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martinez fastest in Difrenosa 120 Practice 1
Logano tops both XFINITY Fontana practices
Kyle Larson wins Auto Club 400 pole
Jimmie Johnson does not make quals
Joey Logano does not post quals attempt
Kyle Larson fastest in ACS practice 1
Jimmie Johnson spins in ACS practice 1
Menard consistent, but downwardly trending
Ty Dillon still seeking a Cup top-10
Corey LaJoie has been crash prone
Derrike Cope had season-best finish at Phx
Ryan Blaney has only one two-mile top-15
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McDowell among notable MCs @ PRO; MDF looms
First-round leader Mullinax backs up with 72
Lunde joins top spot at PRO w/ bogey-free 68
Past champ Cejka hunting again at PR Open
PRO R2 suspended; resumption Sat. at 7:00 am
Stallings WD during R2 of Puerto Rico Open
D. Johnson stays on course for Match Play joy
OQer Bouniol makes cut in PGA TOUR debut
Tanihara win eliminates Spieth at Match Play
DeChambeau posts 11-under w/ career-low 65
Course-record-tying 63 for Wilkinson in R2
Heavy rain suspends R2 of Puerto Rico Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
Jeremiah: Kizer shows improvement on pro day
Janarion Grant (ankle) takes part in practice
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Coleman leg break may rule him out until 2018
Bournemouth await news about Fraser's knee
Horror challenge sidelines Coleman
West Ham still looking to sign Hull's Maguire
Injury rules De Bruyne out of Belgium matches
Hojbjerg frustrated and wants to be trusted
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
John Jaso
(1B)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Steven Brault
(S)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Wade LeBlanc
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Tony Watson
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Drew Hutchison
(S)
Justin Masterson
(S)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Gregory Polanco | Outfielder | #25
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 9/14/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. 2017: $1 million, 2018: $3.5 million, 2019: $5.5 million, 2020: $8 million, 2021: $11 million, 2022: $12.5 million club option ($3 million buyout), 2023: $13.5 million option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Gregory Polanco was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League lineup due to left shoulder discomfort.
While it doesn't sound like anything more than a minor issue, it's not the type of thing you want to be hearing so close to the start of the regular season, especially right in the thick of fantasy draft season. This shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Day, but could cause the risk-averse drafters to let him slide a few more picks.
Mar 25 - 10:45 AM
Source:
Rob Biertempfel on Twitter
Facing his Pirates team, Gregory Polanco went 3-for-3 with a double and two walks Wednesday in a 10-6 exhibition victory for the Dominican Republic.
Starling Marte went 2-for-3 and knocked in two for the D.R. Those two teammates will be starting outfielders for the Dominican Republic throughout the WBC, with Jose Bautista manning the other spot in the outfield and Nelson Cruz DHing.
Mar 8 - 4:59 PM
Gregory Polanco finished 3-for-3 with a pair of steals as the Pirates topped the Orioles 6-2 on Saturday.
Polanco opened last year looking like a possible top-20 fantasy outfielder. He couldn't maintain it, in part due to injury, but he has a good chance of getting there and staying there this year.
Feb 25 - 4:27 PM
Gregory Polanco received platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections in his left knee and left shoulder on Monday, reports Matt Gajtka of DKPittsburghSports.com.
Polanco established new career-highs with 22 homers, 86 RBI, and a .786 OPS this season, but he came down with a shoulder issue in late June and hit just .220/.267/.414 during the second half. And while we didn't hear much about the knee this year, it's worth noting that he received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the very same knee last offseason. Look for improved production if he can put these issues behind him going into 2017.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 03:59:00 PM
Source:
DKPittsburghSports.com
Polanco scratched due to shoulder discomfort
Mar 25 - 10:45 AM
Gregory Polanco reaches five times
Mar 8 - 4:59 PM
Gregory Polanco goes 3-for-3, steals 2 bases
Feb 25 - 4:27 PM
Polanco had PRP injections in shoulder, knee
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 03:59:00 PM
More Gregory Polanco Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
144
527
136
34
4
22
86
79
53
119
17
6
.258
.323
.463
.786
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
134
4
Gregory Polanco's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Gregory Polanco's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Gregory Polanco's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Gregory Polanco's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
Sidelined
Chris Stewart (groin) is optimistic that he'll be ready for Opening Day.
The veteran backstop underwent a precautionary MRI after leaving Friday's Grapefruit League contest with a sore left groin. He felt much better on Saturday morning though and has been prescribed only rest and treatment for the injury. He'll serve as the primary backup behind starting catcher Francisco Cervelli in 2017.
Mar 25
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
Sidelined
Josh Bell (knee) is making his Grapefruit League debut on Monday against the Yankees.
He'll bat third and play first base. Bell needed surgery in early February to remove a loose body from his left knee, but at this point it looks like that procedure will not affect his readiness for the 2017 regular season. The talented 24-year-old carries sneaky fantasy value in deep leagues.
Mar 6
2
John Jaso
3
Jose Osuna
4
Joey Terdoslavich
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Phil Gosselin
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
According to Sung Min Kim, reports out of Korea are stating that Jung Ho Kang has been denied a work visa to enter the United States.
The report also states that there is suspicion Kang was convicted of drunk driving in a third country other than Korea and the United States. Kang was given an eight-month suspended sentence earlier this month as a result of his third DUI arrest in Korea. Kim says that with this latest news, Kang's chances of playing for the Pirates this season "got cloudy." The Pirates should have an update on the third baseman later Friday. David Freese will be the club's regular at the hot corner for as long as Kang is away.
Mar 24
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
CF
1
Starling Marte
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Tyler Glasnow
5
Chad Kuhl
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Josh Lindblom
9
Brandon Cumpton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Tyler Webb
11
Jason Stoffel
12
Dan Runzler
