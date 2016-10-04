Player Page

Gregory Polanco | Outfielder | #25

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/14/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 230
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Gregory Polanco was scratched from Saturday's Grapefruit League lineup due to left shoulder discomfort.
While it doesn't sound like anything more than a minor issue, it's not the type of thing you want to be hearing so close to the start of the regular season, especially right in the thick of fantasy draft season. This shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Day, but could cause the risk-averse drafters to let him slide a few more picks. Mar 25 - 10:45 AM
Source: Rob Biertempfel on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
14452713634422867953119176.258.323.463.786
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001344
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
3Jose Osuna
4Joey Terdoslavich
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
CF1Starling Marte
2Eury Perez
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Tyler Glasnow
5Chad Kuhl
6Steven Brault
7Drew Hutchison
8Josh Lindblom
9Brandon Cumpton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Jared Hughes
5Juan Nicasio
6Antonio Bastardo
7Trevor Williams
8A.J. Schugel
9Wade LeBlanc
10Tyler Webb
11Jason Stoffel
12Dan Runzler
 

 