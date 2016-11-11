Player Page

Weather | Roster

Darin Ruf | First Baseman | #13

Team: International Player
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/28/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 248
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Creighton
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 20 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Yonhap News Agency reports that Darin Ruf has signed a $1.1 million contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization.
Ruf was acquired by the Dodgers from the Phillies in the Howie Kendrick deal over the offseason, but they've let him head overseas for a nice little raise. The Dodgers' signing of Franklin Gutierrez lessened their need to have a lefty masher like Ruf. Feb 17 - 8:15 AM
Source: Yonhap News Agency
More Darin Ruf Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
4383172039842501.205.236.337.573
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016014000130
Darin Ruf's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Darin Ruf's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Darin Ruf's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Darin Ruf's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)AAA95350103182206556297800.294.356.529
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
1B1Darin Ruf
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony Ranaudo
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Arquimedes Caminero
2Spencer Patton
3Phil Klein
 

 