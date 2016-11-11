Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tony Abreu
(2B)
Jose Fernandez
(3B)
Kenji Johjima
(C)
Hector Mendoza
(S)
Alfredo Rodriguez
(SS)
Jonathan Albaladejo
(R)
Yosvani Garcia
(2B)
Chihiro Kaneko
(S)
Kazuaki Minami
(S)
Omar Luis Rodriguez
(S)
Luis Almanzar
(SS)
Greg Golson
(OF)
Byung-Hyun Kim
(R)
Sergio Mitre
(R)
Yuki Saito
(S)
Alexei Bell
(OF)
Jonny Gomes
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(S)
Nyjer Morgan
(OF)
Mario Santiago
(S)
Brad Bergesen
(R)
Itaniel Arias Guzman
(OF)
Hiroki Kuroda
(S)
Guillermo Moscoso
(R)
Xavier Scruggs
(1B)
Michael Bowden
(R)
Jack Hannahan
(1B)
Brandon Laird
(1B)
Shuichi Murata
(3B)
Ah-seop Son
(OF)
Ryan Brasier
(R)
Osvaldo Hernandez
(S)
Yordanis Linares
(OF)
Ross Ohlendorf
(R)
Chong Tae-Hyon
(R)
David Buchanan
(S)
Yadiel Hernandez
(OF)
Felipe Lopez
(3B)
Felix Pie
(OF)
Matt Torra
(S)
Andy Burns
(3B)
Erick Hurtado
(S)
Parker Markel
(R)
Lorenzo Quintana
(C)
Raul Valdes
(R)
Jorge Cantu
(1B)
Tadahito Iguchi
(2B)
Yadel Marti
(S)
Henry Quintero
(3B)
Dayan Viciedo
(OF)
Scott Diamond
(R)
Kyle Jensen
(OF)
Mario Martinez
(C)
Luis Robert
(OF)
Eri Yoshida
(S)
Omar Estevez
(SS)
Luis Jimenez
(3B)
Shairon Martis
(R)
Darin Ruf | First Baseman | #13
Team:
International Player
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/28/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 248
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Creighton
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 20 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Yonhap News Agency reports that Darin Ruf has signed a $1.1 million contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization.
Ruf was acquired by the Dodgers from the Phillies in the Howie Kendrick deal over the offseason, but they've let him head overseas for a nice little raise. The Dodgers' signing of Franklin Gutierrez lessened their need to have a lefty masher like Ruf.
Feb 17 - 8:15 AM
Source:
Yonhap News Agency
Dodgers acquired 1B/OF Darin Ruf and IF/OF Darnell Sweeney from the Phillies in exchange for 2B/OF Howie Kendrick.
Ruf is a career .245/.323/.445 hitter at the major league level, but he sports a .299/.379/.542 line against left-handed pitching. He could carve out an outfield platoon role with the Dodgers while also seeing the occasional start at first base.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Darin Ruf went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Mets.
Ruf swatted a three-run bomb in the fourth inning as the Phillies hung 10 runs on the Mets in the victory. It was Ruf's second homer in as many games after going his first 37 games without one. Ineffectiveness and the emergence of Tommy Joseph have relegated Ruf to a reserve role, and the 30-year-old will need a big spring to earn a spot on the 2017 roster.
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:13:00 AM
Phillies recalled 1B/OF Darin Ruf from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Ruf has fumbled away his chances at the big league level, getting passed on the first base depth chart by Tommy Joseph. He'll serve mainly as a pinch-hitter against lefties in September.
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 02:14:00 PM
Darin Ruf signs with Korea's Samsung Lions
Feb 17 - 8:15 AM
Dodgers pick up Darin Ruf from Phillies
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 04:36:00 PM
Ruf has three hits, homer in win over Mets
Sun, Sep 25, 2016 01:13:00 AM
Darin Ruf recalled from Triple-A
Fri, Sep 2, 2016 02:14:00 PM
More Darin Ruf Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
43
83
17
2
0
3
9
8
4
25
0
1
.205
.236
.337
.573
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
14
0
0
0
13
0
Darin Ruf's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Darin Ruf's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Darin Ruf's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Darin Ruf's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Lehigh Valley(INT)
AAA
95
350
103
18
2
20
65
56
29
78
0
0
.294
.356
.529
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
1B
1
Darin Ruf
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony Ranaudo
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Arquimedes Caminero
2
Spencer Patton
3
Phil Klein
Headlines
Podcast: Yankees Check-In
Feb 17
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking New York Yankees in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Yankees Check-In
Feb 17
»
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
»
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
»
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
»
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
»
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
»
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
MLB Headlines
»
Darin Ruf signs with Korea's Samsung Lions
»
Alex Reyes undergoes Tommy John surgery
»
Jharel Cotton has the 'leg up' on No. 4 spot
»
Wheeler to throw off a mound this weekend
»
Syndergaard named Mets' Opening Day SP
»
Scherzer (finger) can't commit to Opening Day
»
Ryu sitting 84-86 mph early in Dodgers camp
»
Randy Choate retires from baseball at age 41
»
NYY announce $3.5M deal with Chris Carter
»
Jays sign Mat Latos to minor league contract
»
Rays interested in knuckleballer Brian Wilson
»
Tommy Hunter signs minors deal with Rays
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
