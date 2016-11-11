Darin Ruf | First Baseman | #13 Team: International Player Age / DOB: (30) / 7/28/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 248 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Creighton Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 20 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Yonhap News Agency reports that Darin Ruf has signed a $1.1 million contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization. Ruf was acquired by the Dodgers from the Phillies in the Howie Kendrick deal over the offseason, but they've let him head overseas for a nice little raise. The Dodgers' signing of Franklin Gutierrez lessened their need to have a lefty masher like Ruf. Source: Yonhap News Agency

Dodgers acquired 1B/OF Darin Ruf and IF/OF Darnell Sweeney from the Phillies in exchange for 2B/OF Howie Kendrick. Ruf is a career .245/.323/.445 hitter at the major league level, but he sports a .299/.379/.542 line against left-handed pitching. He could carve out an outfield platoon role with the Dodgers while also seeing the occasional start at first base.

Darin Ruf went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Mets. Ruf swatted a three-run bomb in the fourth inning as the Phillies hung 10 runs on the Mets in the victory. It was Ruf's second homer in as many games after going his first 37 games without one. Ineffectiveness and the emergence of Tommy Joseph have relegated Ruf to a reserve role, and the 30-year-old will need a big spring to earn a spot on the 2017 roster.