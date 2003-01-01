Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Alec Asher
(R)
Ryan Flaherty
(2B)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Brad Brach
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Francisco Peña
(C)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Zach Britton
(R)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Zach Stewart
(R)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Zach Clark
(R)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Trey Haley
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Julio DePaula
(R)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(OF)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Adam Jones | Outfielder | #10
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/1/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2003 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $16 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Adam Jones is not in the Orioles' lineup Sunday due to a sore hip.
It doesn't sound like a big deal, but the O's wanted to give Jones a couple days of rest when you add in Monday's off day. He should be back in there Tuesday. J.J. Hardy is also sitting out Sunday, as the Orioles have Joey Rickard in center field and Ryan Flaherty at shortstop.
May 14 - 12:09 PM
Source:
Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter
Adam Jones singled and smacked a solo homer Tuesday against the Nationals.
Jones' longball came in the eighth inning off of Max Scherzer and cut the Nationals' lead to two. The Orioles plated a couple more in the ninth to tie things up and eventually won it in the 12th. The dinger was Jones' first since April 24.
May 9 - 11:39 PM
Adam Jones was tossed after his fifth-inning strikeout Wednesday against the Red Sox.
It was a bizarre ejection, the second of the night. Jones, who struck out swinging, had never been tossed from a game in 12 big-league seasons, and there's not really any way he should have been tonight.
May 3 - 10:52 PM
Adam Jones finished 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Orioles' win over the Rays on Monday.
Jones' two-run shot off Chris Archer in the bottom of the seventh inning put the O's ahead for good. He also doubled off Archer in the bottom of the first, drew a walk in the third, and singled in the fifth. Jones has an excellent .300/.372/.529 batting line with four home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI through 18 games this season for the American League East-leading Orioles.
Apr 24 - 10:53 PM
Adam Jones sitting out Sunday with sore hip
May 14 - 12:09 PM
Adam Jones slugs solo shot on Tuesday
May 9 - 11:39 PM
Orioles' Jones ejected for arguing
May 3 - 10:52 PM
Adam Jones doubles, homers in win over TB
Apr 24 - 10:53 PM
More Adam Jones Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trout
LAA
(3160)
2
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3067)
3
J. Martinez
DET
(2833)
4
R. Braun
MLW
(2468)
5
M. Harvey
NYM
(2350)
6
J. Taillon
PIT
(2341)
7
R. Cano
SEA
(2270)
8
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2206)
9
J. Berrios
MIN
(2197)
10
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2167)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
1
.250
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
35
145
38
4
0
5
15
17
10
29
1
1
.262
.314
.393
.707
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
35
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
152
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 13
@ KC
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 12
@ KC
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 10
@ WAS
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
May 9
WAS
1
6
2
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.833
May 8
WAS
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 7
CWS
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
May 6
CWS
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
10-Day DL
Welington Castillo (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Friday.
Castillo will DH on Friday before spending the rest of the weekend at catcher. If all goes well, Castillo could be activated as soon as Tuesday against Detroit. Caleb Joseph and Francisco Pena have been filling in behind the plate.
May 11
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Francisco Peña
1B
1
Chris Davis
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
CF
1
Adam Jones
Sidelined
Adam Jones is not in the Orioles' lineup Sunday due to a sore hip.
It doesn't sound like a big deal, but the O's wanted to give Jones a couple days of rest when you add in Monday's off day. He should be back in there Tuesday. J.J. Hardy is also sitting out Sunday, as the Orioles have Joey Rickard in center field and Ryan Flaherty at shortstop.
May 14
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Craig Gentry
3
Anthony Santander
10-Day DL
An MRI taken Tuesday on the right elbow of Anthony Santander showed a strained ligament.
Santander was given a platelet-rich plasma injection and will be shut down from throwing for the next six weeks. The Rule 5 pick has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training and probably won't be ready until sometime in the second half of the season.
May 9
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
10-Day DL
Zach Britton (forearm, elbow) will be sidelined for the next 45-60 days.
Britton was cleared of any ulnar collateral ligament damage after an examination by Dr. Neal ElAttrache this past weekend in Los Angeles, but he has a strain in the belly of his left forearm and will be shut down from throwing for about a month. Baltimore is hoping he'll be ready around the All-Star break. Brad Brach is quickly vaulting up our closer rankings.
May 9
2
Darren O'Day
Sidelined
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Darren O'Day is dealing with "a little something."
That would explain why he hasn't pitched since Monday. It's unclear what's ailing him but it doesn't sound like the Orioles are overly concerned. O'Day has been setting up for interim closer Brad Brach.
May 13
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Alec Asher
7
Richard Bleier
