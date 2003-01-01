Player Page

Adam Jones | Outfielder | #10

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Adam Jones is not in the Orioles' lineup Sunday due to a sore hip.
It doesn't sound like a big deal, but the O's wanted to give Jones a couple days of rest when you add in Monday's off day. He should be back in there Tuesday. J.J. Hardy is also sitting out Sunday, as the Orioles have Joey Rickard in center field and Ryan Flaherty at shortstop. May 14 - 12:09 PM
Source: Eduardo A. Encina on Twitter
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final41.250000000003020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
35145384051517102911.262.314.393.707
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000350
2016000001520
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 13@ KC14100000030000.250.250.250
May 12@ KC14100000010000.250.250.250
May 10@ WAS14100010110000.250.400.250
May 9WAS16200112000000.333.333.833
May 8WAS14000000000000.000.000.000
May 7CWS14100011100000.250.400.250
May 6CWS15100001010000.200.200.200
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
3Francisco Peña
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Alec Asher
7Richard Bleier
 

 