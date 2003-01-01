Adam Jones | Outfielder | #10

It doesn't sound like a big deal, but the O's wanted to give Jones a couple days of rest when you add in Monday's off day. He should be back in there Tuesday. J.J. Hardy is also sitting out Sunday, as the Orioles have Joey Rickard in center field and Ryan Flaherty at shortstop.

Jones' longball came in the eighth inning off of Max Scherzer and cut the Nationals' lead to two. The Orioles plated a couple more in the ninth to tie things up and eventually won it in the 12th. The dinger was Jones' first since April 24.

It was a bizarre ejection, the second of the night. Jones, who struck out swinging, had never been tossed from a game in 12 big-league seasons, and there's not really any way he should have been tonight.

Adam Jones finished 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Orioles' win over the Rays on Monday.

Jones' two-run shot off Chris Archer in the bottom of the seventh inning put the O's ahead for good. He also doubled off Archer in the bottom of the first, drew a walk in the third, and singled in the fifth. Jones has an excellent .300/.372/.529 batting line with four home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI through 18 games this season for the American League East-leading Orioles.