Cody Allen | Relief Pitcher | #37 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (28) / 11/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: High Point Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 23 (0) / CLE Contract: 2017: $7.35 million, 2018: Arbitration Eligible; 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Indians and RHP Cody Allen avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.35 million contract. The closer was eligible for arbitration for a second time this winter and gets a raise that nearly doubles his 2016 salary. It's well earned, as Allen boasts a 2.61 ERA and 11.5 K/9 rate with 90 saves over the last three seasons. He should receive the bulk of the save chances in 2017, although Andrew Miller also figures to be in on the action. Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter

Cody Allen made things interesting in the ninth inning on Friday, but escaped with a save as the Indians defeated the Cubs in Game 3 of the World Series. Allen was called upon to get the final out of the eighth inning after Bryan Shaw worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up a leadoff single to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning, who was replaced by pinch-runner Chris Coghlan. After Ben Zobrist struck out, Coghlan advanced to second base on a ground ball off the bat of Willson Contreras. Jason Heyward then reached on an error, putting the tying run just 90 feet away. Allen was able to battle back though and punch out Javier Baez to end the contest and give the Tribe a 2-1 lead in the World Series. He hasn't allowed a run in 10 innings this postseason while registering an 18/3 K/BB ratio and recording six saves.

Cody Allen worked a scoreless ninth inning in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday against the Cubs. Allen probably wasn't needed with Cleveland leading 6-0 at home, but manager Terry Francona decided to trot him out there anyway and the right-hander struck out the side to work around a Willson Contreras double. Andrew Miller threw a total of 46 pitches between the seventh and eighth on Tuesday, so Allen may have to carry a heavier load in Game 2. Allen finished his Game 1 appearance at 17 pitches -- 11 for strikes.