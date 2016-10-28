Cody Allen | Relief Pitcher | #37

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles, closer Britton avoid arb. at $11.4M
Indians, Cody Allen settle at $7.35 million
Reds and Billy Hamilton avoid arb. at $2.625M
Marlins, closer A.J. Ramos avoid arbitration
Red Sox, Bradley avoid arbitration at $3.6M
Padres nearing contract with Trevor Cahill
Mariners, Segura avoid arb with $6.2 mil deal
Angels, Espinosa avoid arbitration at $5.425M
Mets and Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
Jordy Nelson ruled out for Divisional Round
Report: Broncos finalizing deal with OC McCoy
Schefter: Rams snag Phillips to coordinate D
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach LaVine (hip) a game-time decision Friday
Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) doubtful for Friday
Avery Bradley (Achilles) feels 'a lot better'
Nicolas Batum (knee) will play on Friday
Porzingis (Achilles) questionable for Sunday
Devin Booker scores 39 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points on 13 FGAs
Pau Gasol makes all 9 FGAs, scores 22 points
Tyreke Evans busts out with 29 points vs. BK
Terrence Jones goes off with 24 points in win
Donuts: Motiejunas goes 0-of-7 on FGAs
Reggie Jackson is starting vs. GSW
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets put Patrik Laine (concussion) on IR
Predators acquire Cody McLeod from Avs
Connor McDavid first to hit the 50-point mark
Jake Muzzin scores Kings past Blues
John Gibson picks up 17th win
Henrik Zetterberg scores 2 pts in loss to DAL
John Klingberg nets game-winner vs. DET
Eric Staal has three-point night vs. Habs
Tuukka Rask exits game with upper-body injury
Roman Josi injured in win over Bruins
Evander Kane scores in loss to Lightning
Ondrej Palat scores 2G, 1A in win over BUF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
Hayley not returning to ThorSport for 2017
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
Hudson Swafford lurking after career-low 62
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Schefter: 3 execs say Watson lands in top 16
McShay ranks Charles Harris at No. 15 overall
Jeremiah hasn't found team with Watson in 1st
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
Kompany passed fit for Man City
De Bruyne, Sane cleared for return
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
Ulloa likely to miss clash with Chelsea
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(R)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Cody Allen
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Nick Goody
(R)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Mike Napoli
(1B)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Perci Garner
(R)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cody Allen | Relief Pitcher | #37
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/20/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
High Point
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 23 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7.35 million, 2018: Arbitration Eligible; 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Indians and RHP Cody Allen avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.35 million contract.
The closer was eligible for arbitration for a second time this winter and gets a raise that nearly doubles his 2016 salary. It's well earned, as Allen boasts a 2.61 ERA and 11.5 K/9 rate with 90 saves over the last three seasons. He should receive the bulk of the save chances in 2017, although Andrew Miller also figures to be in on the action.
Jan 13 - 11:58 AM
Source:
Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
Cody Allen made things interesting in the ninth inning on Friday, but escaped with a save as the Indians defeated the Cubs in Game 3 of the World Series.
Allen was called upon to get the final out of the eighth inning after Bryan Shaw worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He gave up a leadoff single to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning, who was replaced by pinch-runner Chris Coghlan. After Ben Zobrist struck out, Coghlan advanced to second base on a ground ball off the bat of Willson Contreras. Jason Heyward then reached on an error, putting the tying run just 90 feet away. Allen was able to battle back though and punch out Javier Baez to end the contest and give the Tribe a 2-1 lead in the World Series. He hasn't allowed a run in 10 innings this postseason while registering an 18/3 K/BB ratio and recording six saves.
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 11:51:00 PM
Cody Allen worked a scoreless ninth inning in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday against the Cubs.
Allen probably wasn't needed with Cleveland leading 6-0 at home, but manager Terry Francona decided to trot him out there anyway and the right-hander struck out the side to work around a Willson Contreras double. Andrew Miller threw a total of 46 pitches between the seventh and eighth on Tuesday, so Allen may have to carry a heavier load in Game 2. Allen finished his Game 1 appearance at 17 pitches -- 11 for strikes.
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 12:01:00 AM
Cody Allen retired the Blue Jays in order in the ninth inning on Friday, preserving a two-run advantage and securing a victory in Game 1 of the ALCS.
The night went pretty much how manager Terry Francona probably dreamed it up. Corey Kluber was extremely effective through 6 1/3 shutout innings. Andrew Miller followed him with five strikeouts in an electrifying 1 2/3 innings, then Allen came on and needed just 11 pitches to dispatch of the Jays in the ninth. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run and owns a 6/2 K/BB ratio over four innings this postseason.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 11:07:00 PM
Indians, Cody Allen settle at $7.35 million
Jan 13 - 11:58 AM
Cody Allen escapes with save against Cubs
Fri, Oct 28, 2016 11:51:00 PM
Cody Allen works scoreless ninth in Game 1
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 12:01:00 AM
Cody Allen slams door on Jays in ninth inning
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 11:07:00 PM
More Cody Allen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2714)
2
B. Phillips
CIN
(2511)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(2355)
4
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2292)
5
J. Dyson
SEA
(2272)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2170)
7
J. Quintana
CWS
(2012)
8
B. Moss
STL
(2003)
9
B. League
KC
(1894)
10
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(1863)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CLE
67
0
3
5
32
0
68
41
23
19
27
87
0
0
2.51
1.00
Cody Allen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Cody Allen's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Cody Allen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Cody Allen's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
3
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) began some non-contact swinging last week.
As scheduled. Brantley has undergone three surgeries on his right shoulder over the last calendar year and appeared in only 11 games for the Indians in 2016, but the hope is he'll be somewhere close to 100 percent leading into the start of spring training in February. Brantley remains a risky draft-day gamble in fantasy leagues for 2017.
Jan 3
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Kyle Crockett
7
Joseph Colon
8
Austin Adams
9
Nick Goody
10
Adam Plutko
11
Hoby Milner
12
Shawn Armstrong
13
Perci Garner
Headlines
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
Nate Grimm analyzes the Drew Smyly-Mallex Smith trade and discusses Santiago Casilla's impact on the A's bullpen in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
MLB Headlines
»
Orioles, closer Britton avoid arb. at $11.4M
»
Indians, Cody Allen settle at $7.35 million
»
Reds and Billy Hamilton avoid arb. at $2.625M
»
Marlins, closer A.J. Ramos avoid arbitration
»
Red Sox, Bradley avoid arbitration at $3.6M
»
Padres nearing contract with Trevor Cahill
»
Mariners, Segura avoid arb with $6.2 mil deal
»
Angels, Espinosa avoid arbitration at $5.425M
»
Mets and Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
»
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
»
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
»
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved