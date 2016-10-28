Player Page

Weather | Roster

Cody Allen | Relief Pitcher | #37

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: High Point
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 23 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Indians and RHP Cody Allen avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.35 million contract.
The closer was eligible for arbitration for a second time this winter and gets a raise that nearly doubles his 2016 salary. It's well earned, as Allen boasts a 2.61 ERA and 11.5 K/9 rate with 90 saves over the last three seasons. He should receive the bulk of the save chances in 2017, although Andrew Miller also figures to be in on the action. Jan 13 - 11:58 AM
Source: Jerry Crasnick on Twitter
More Cody Allen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CLE67035320684123192787002.511.00
Cody Allen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Cody Allen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Cody Allen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Cody Allen's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
3Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Kyle Crockett
7Joseph Colon
8Austin Adams
9Nick Goody
10Adam Plutko
11Hoby Milner
12Shawn Armstrong
13Perci Garner
 

 