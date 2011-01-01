Joe Musgrove | Starting Pitcher | #59

Musgrove will return to the Astros' rotation on Monday night against the Rangers after missing a couple of turns with right shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old right-hander holds a 4.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 43/17 K/BB ratio in 53 1/3 innings (10 starts) this season for first-place Houston.

Joe Musgrove (shoulder) said Friday that he's good to go for Monday's start versus the Rangers.

Musgrove threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and didn't have any soreness a day after. David Paulino is getting another start Sunday but should head back to the minors after that to make room for Musgrove.