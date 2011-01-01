Player Page

Joe Musgrove | Starting Pitcher | #59

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/4/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 268
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Astros activated RHP Joe Musgrove from the 10-day disabled list.
Musgrove will return to the Astros' rotation on Monday night against the Rangers after missing a couple of turns with right shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old right-hander holds a 4.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 43/17 K/BB ratio in 53 1/3 innings (10 starts) this season for first-place Houston. Jun 12 - 2:27 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU1010440053.15930291743004.891.43
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
May 26BAL111007.04000600.00.57
May 21CLE110103.0877340021.003.67
May 15@ MIA111005.281115001.591.59
May 10ATL111006.042234003.001.17
May 4TEX110104.055435009.002.00
Apr 29OAK110106.151116001.42.95
Apr 23@ TB110006.054414006.001.00
Apr 18LAA110105.085515009.001.80
Apr 11@ SEA111005.173312005.061.50
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Joe Musgrove
6Brad Peacock
7Mike Fiers
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Ashur Tolliver
10Dayan Diaz
11Francis Martes
 

 