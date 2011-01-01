Joe Musgrove | Starting Pitcher | #59

Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Leury Garcia (hand) out of lineup on Monday
Musgrove activated for Monday start vs. TEX
Astros put McCullers (lower back) on the DL
Rays recall RHP Jacob Faria to start Tuesday
Matt Andriese (hip) to be sidelined into Aug.
Justin Upton drives in five runs at Fenway
Salvador Perez exits Sunday as precaution
Paul Goldschmidt just grand in Sunday's win
Adrian Gonzalez's back 'locked up' Sunday
Moustakas homers twice and tallies four RBI
Zobrist hits three-run shot, Cubs top Rockies
Judge homers twice, including 495-foot shot
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints take a flier on ex-Giant Ryan Nassib
King Dunlap retiring after nine NFL seasons
Crowder will play in 2-WR sets opposite Pryor
Chris Godwin only practicing at outside spots
Seahawks' Eddie Lacy hits June weight target
Tyreek Hill will not return kicks this season
Jaguars RB Yeldon a candidate to be released?
Rapoport: 'A surprise' if Le'Veon at minicamp
Pederson says Alshon Jeffery has stood out
Carson Wentz feels 'way more comfortable'
Odell Beckham posts '#ImBack' on Instagram
Report: Maclin expected to choose team Monday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Terry in talks with Bruce over Villa move
Morrison damages medial knee ligaments
Gabriel Jesus injury is worse than 1st feared
Cameron and USA get solid point in Mexico
Kane levels late in wild WC qualifier draw
Reds perhaps looking at yet another Saint
Sissoko looking like a 1 year flop for Spurs
Pool-bound Solanke adding to his resume
Snodgrass ready to fight for his place at WHU
Mahrez: "If I have to stay then I'll stay"
Obiang eyes return for pre-season training
United secure Lindelof signing from Benfica
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Francis Martes
(R)
Joe Musgrove | Starting Pitcher | #59
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/4/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 268
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $543,400, 2018: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Astros activated RHP Joe Musgrove from the 10-day disabled list.
Musgrove will return to the Astros' rotation on Monday night against the Rangers after missing a couple of turns with right shoulder discomfort. The 24-year-old right-hander holds a 4.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 43/17 K/BB ratio in 53 1/3 innings (10 starts) this season for first-place Houston.
Jun 12 - 2:27 PM
Joe Musgrove (shoulder) said Friday that he's good to go for Monday's start versus the Rangers.
Musgrove threw a successful bullpen session Thursday and didn't have any soreness a day after. David Paulino is getting another start Sunday but should head back to the minors after that to make room for Musgrove.
Jun 9 - 4:39 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Joe Musgrove (shoulder) said his bullpen session on Thursday "went well."
He was impressed with his command and reported no discomfort in his shoulder. Musgrove won't start Sunday as expected (David Paulino will get the nod instead) but it looks like there's a good chance of him returning Monday against Texas. If Musgrove needs more time, Francis Martes will start in his place.
Jun 8 - 7:41 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Joe Musgrove (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday or Friday.
And if it goes well, there's a chance he could be cleared to return to the Astros' starting rotation Sunday against the Angels. David Paulino is currently filling Musgrove's rotation spot.
Jun 6 - 7:10 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Musgrove activated for Monday start vs. TEX
Jun 12 - 2:27 PM
Joe Musgrove (shoulder) good to go for Monday
Jun 9 - 4:39 PM
Musgrove (shoulder) on track to start Monday
Jun 8 - 7:41 PM
Musgrove (shoulder) could return Sunday
Jun 6 - 7:10 PM
More Joe Musgrove Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
10
10
4
4
0
0
53.1
59
30
29
17
43
0
0
4.89
1.43
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
May 26
BAL
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
0
6
0
0
.00
.57
May 21
CLE
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
8
7
7
3
4
0
0
21.00
3.67
May 15
@ MIA
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
8
1
1
1
5
0
0
1.59
1.59
May 10
ATL
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
2
2
3
4
0
0
3.00
1.17
May 4
TEX
1
1
0
1
0
4.0
5
5
4
3
5
0
0
9.00
2.00
Apr 29
OAK
1
1
0
1
0
6.1
5
1
1
1
6
0
0
1.42
.95
Apr 23
@ TB
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
4
4
1
4
0
0
6.00
1.00
Apr 18
LAA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
8
5
5
1
5
0
0
9.00
1.80
Apr 11
@ SEA
1
1
1
0
0
5.1
7
3
3
1
2
0
0
5.06
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
10-Day DL
Dallas Keuchel (neck) will be shut down from throwing for a week.
Keuchel was examined by team doctors on Friday after landing back on the disabled list Thursday, retroactive to June 5, with a lingering nerve issue in his neck. The hope is he'll only have to miss one or two more turns in the rotation, but the first-place Astros figure to play it safe with their ace. Keuchel missed a start in May with the very same issue.
Jun 10
2
Collin McHugh
60-Day DL
Astros transferred RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
McHugh (elbow) told reporters Thursday that he is aiming to make his season debut around the All-Star break. This move clears a 40-man roster spot for top pitching prospect Francis Martes, who will join the Astros' bullpen on Thursday night.
Jun 8
3
Lance McCullers
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 9, with lower back discomfort.
McCullers was brilliant in his last turn through the Astros' rotation, striking out eight batters over seven innings of one-run ball against the Royals, but he apparently felt some discomfort during his between-starts bullpen session. The hope is he'll be ready after one week of treatment and rest. McCullers, 23, owns an ace-like 6-1 record, 2.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 89/23 K/BB ratio in 76 2/3 innings (13 starts) this season. Houston is also currently missing starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, and Collin McHugh.
Jun 12
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Charlie Morton (lat) played catch Friday.
He made about 25 throws from roughly 75 feet in what was his first throwing session since going down with a strained right lat. Morton will continue to build up his throwing program and will need a rehab assignment before being activated.
Jun 9
5
Joe Musgrove
6
Brad Peacock
7
Mike Fiers
8
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
Gustave was nearing a minor league rehab assignment prior to suffering a setback earlier this month, but now he's moving in the right direction. The 24-year-old allowed four hits (three earned) over five innings prior to landing on the DL with forearm tightness last month.
May 29
8
James Hoyt
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Dayan Diaz
11
Francis Martes
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
Christopher Crawford shares his current top-10 prospects, with a look at why each player can help your team.
More MLB Columns
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
»
Daily Dose: Judge Has Ruled
Jun 12
»
Davidson For Dingers
Jun 11
»
Dose: Brinson Gets The Call
Jun 11
»
Week That Was: Pirating Saves
Jun 10
»
Daily Dose: Watson Yanked
Jun 10
»
The Week Ahead: Full Nelson
Jun 9
»
Dose: Sanchez Hammers Price
Jun 9
»
Leury Garcia (hand) out of lineup on Monday
»
Musgrove activated for Monday start vs. TEX
»
Astros put McCullers (lower back) on the DL
»
Rays recall RHP Jacob Faria to start Tuesday
»
Matt Andriese (hip) to be sidelined into Aug.
»
Justin Upton drives in five runs at Fenway
»
Salvador Perez exits Sunday as precaution
»
Paul Goldschmidt just grand in Sunday's win
»
Adrian Gonzalez's back 'locked up' Sunday
»
Moustakas homers twice and tallies four RBI
»
Zobrist hits three-run shot, Cubs top Rockies
»
Judge homers twice, including 495-foot shot
