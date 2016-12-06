Shohei Otani | Starting Pitcher Team: International Player Age / DOB: (22) / 7/5/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Right Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports believes the Rangers are the "betting favorite" for 22-year-old Japanese star Shohei Otani. Passan notes in his latest column, however, that MLB team executives "have absolutely no idea what's going on" with Otani -- whether he'll leave Japan after this season or next, or wait to maximize his earning potential when he becomes unshackled from international signing regulations in 2019. There's also no real clarity about his desired destination, though Texas has been suggested before and NL execs seem to think he will sign with an AL team so that he can both pitch and hit. Otani is one of the best baseball talents in the world, a two-way player with a 102 mph fastball and the offensive upside of a perennial All-Star. SI.com's Jon Wertheim wrote in April that executives with Otani's club in Japan, the Nippon Ham Fighters, believe this will be his final NPB season. But nobody really knows anything for sure. Source: Yahoo Sports

SI.com's Jon Wertheim writes that Nippon Ham Fighters executives "admit that this will likely be (Shohei Otani's) final season in Japan." Wertheim asked Otani whether he should say "if or when" the star comes to the majors. Via a translator, Otani said: "That's a tough one. I mean, nothing is for certain so I guess it's 'if'." While Otani might not be committing to playing in the big leagues, most everyone believes it's going to happen, and probably sooner rather than later. The new collective bargaining agreement caps the earning potential of international players under age 25 (Otani is 22), but Wertheim says "there could be loopholes that allow Ohtani to avoid this cap." Otani is a star both as a pitcher and hitter in Japan, although most believe he'll be a pitcher in the majors. However, it's not out of the question that Otani pulls some double duty. Source: SI.com

Japanese right-hander Shohei Otani will not pitch for Team Japan in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Otani recently suffered an ankle injury that would greatly affect his pitching delivery, though a report from Sankei Sports suggests the highly-coveted two-way talent may try to serve as a hitter for Team Japan in the March tournament. Otani, 22, is expected to be posted for MLB free agency following the 2017 regular season. He will draw massive bids if he repeats his NPB output from 2016. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter