Shohei Otani | Starting Pitcher

Team: International Player
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/5/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports believes the Rangers are the "betting favorite" for 22-year-old Japanese star Shohei Otani.
Passan notes in his latest column, however, that MLB team executives "have absolutely no idea what's going on" with Otani -- whether he'll leave Japan after this season or next, or wait to maximize his earning potential when he becomes unshackled from international signing regulations in 2019. There's also no real clarity about his desired destination, though Texas has been suggested before and NL execs seem to think he will sign with an AL team so that he can both pitch and hit. Otani is one of the best baseball talents in the world, a two-way player with a 102 mph fastball and the offensive upside of a perennial All-Star. SI.com's Jon Wertheim wrote in April that executives with Otani's club in Japan, the Nippon Ham Fighters, believe this will be his final NPB season. But nobody really knows anything for sure. Jun 8 - 2:16 PM
Source: Yahoo Sports
