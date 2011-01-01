Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Salvador Perez out with sprained thumb
Hendricks lands on DL with hand tendinitis
Addison Russell won't be in uniform Thursday
Adam Jones, Manny Machado both sitting
Russell denies domestic violence allegations
Matt Andriese (groin) to return Saturday
Hurdle suggests Nicasio might become closer
Zimmerman, Rendon, Murphy sitting Thurs.
Votto goes 4-for-4 with two-run HR vs. Cards
Astros place Dallas Keuchel (neck) on the DL
MRI on Machado's wrist comes back negative
Rangers 'betting favorite' for Shohei Otani?
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Ian Happ
(OF)
Jon Lester
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
James McDonald
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
David Patton
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Seth Frankoff
(S)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kyle Hendricks | Starting Pitcher | #28
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/7/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Dartmouth
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 8 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $760,500, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cubs placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list with right hand tendinitis.
The move was made retroactive to June 5. The Cubs are confident Hendricks will be back as soon as the minimum 10 days are up. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start in his place Friday against the Rockies.
Jun 8 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Mark Gonzales on Twitter
Kyle Hendricks was hit hard in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday night, surrendering four runs on four hits in his four frames.
Hendricks walked three and struck out three on the night. The big blow against him came on a three-run homer off the bat of Stephen Piscotty during a four-run uprising in the fourth. He now sports a 4.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 51/21 K/BB ratio through 61 2/3 innings for the year. He'll look to get back in the win column when he takes on the Rockies at home on Friday.
Jun 4 - 10:43 PM
Kyle Hendricks surrendered five earned runs over five innings in a loss to the Padres on Monday.
Hendricks had been enjoying an excellent May, but he struggled to navigate a weak San Diego lineup on Monday afternoon at Petco Park. Hendricks gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning (on a Hunter Renfroe grand slam) and one more run in the bottom of the fifth as his season ERA jumped from 3.25 to 3.75. Last year's ERA king will try to get back on track in his next start at home against the rival Cardinals.
May 29 - 8:07 PM
Kyle Hendricks pitched seven innings of two-run ball in a victory over the Giants on Wednesday.
It's the first time this year that he's completed seven innings. The velocity is still down, but Hendricks has a 1.94 ERA in his last six starts after coming in at 6.19 in his first three. We'd still be a whole lot more confident about him over the rest of the season if he were throwing a couple mph harder.
May 25 - 12:01 AM
Hendricks lands on DL with hand tendinitis
Jun 8 - 5:29 PM
Kyle Hendricks hit hard in no-decision Sunday
Jun 4 - 10:43 PM
Hendricks allows five runs in loss to SD
May 29 - 8:07 PM
Kyle Hendricks goes seven in victory
May 25 - 12:01 AM
More Kyle Hendricks Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
11
11
4
3
0
0
61.2
53
29
28
21
51
0
0
4.09
1.20
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 4
STL
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
4
4
4
3
3
0
0
9.00
1.75
May 29
@ SD
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
6
5
5
0
5
0
0
9.00
1.20
May 24
SF
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
2
2
0
5
0
0
2.57
.71
May 17
CIN
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
6
2
2
2
4
0
0
3.00
1.33
May 10
@ COL
1
1
0
1
0
6.1
4
3
2
2
7
0
0
2.84
.95
May 5
NYY
1
1
0
0
0
5.1
6
0
0
2
5
0
0
.00
1.50
Apr 30
@ BOS
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
3
2
2
3
6
0
0
3.00
1.00
Apr 25
@ PIT
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
0
0
2
3
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 19
MLW
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
4
4
4
4
4
0
0
7.20
1.60
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Ian Happ
2
Albert Almora
3
Jon Jay
RF
1
Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
10-Day DL
Cubs placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list with right hand tendinitis.
The move was made retroactive to June 5. The Cubs are confident Hendricks will be back as soon as the minimum 10 days are up. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start in his place Friday against the Rockies.
Jun 8
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
10-Day DL
Brett Anderson (back) will throw a three-inning simulated game on Monday.
He might be ready for a rehab assignment after that. Anderson would figure to be healthy enough to rejoin the Cubs' rotation later this month, but it wouldn't seem to be a given that he'd get his spot back.
Jun 5
6
Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Hector Rondon
6
Mike Montgomery
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
9
Dylan Floro
