Kyle Hendricks | Starting Pitcher | #28 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (27) / 12/7/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Dartmouth Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 8 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $760,500, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cubs placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list with right hand tendinitis. The move was made retroactive to June 5. The Cubs are confident Hendricks will be back as soon as the minimum 10 days are up. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start in his place Friday against the Rockies. Source: Mark Gonzales on Twitter

Kyle Hendricks was hit hard in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Sunday night, surrendering four runs on four hits in his four frames. Hendricks walked three and struck out three on the night. The big blow against him came on a three-run homer off the bat of Stephen Piscotty during a four-run uprising in the fourth. He now sports a 4.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 51/21 K/BB ratio through 61 2/3 innings for the year. He'll look to get back in the win column when he takes on the Rockies at home on Friday.

Kyle Hendricks surrendered five earned runs over five innings in a loss to the Padres on Monday. Hendricks had been enjoying an excellent May, but he struggled to navigate a weak San Diego lineup on Monday afternoon at Petco Park. Hendricks gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning (on a Hunter Renfroe grand slam) and one more run in the bottom of the fifth as his season ERA jumped from 3.25 to 3.75. Last year's ERA king will try to get back on track in his next start at home against the rival Cardinals.