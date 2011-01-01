Player Page

Kyle Hendricks | Starting Pitcher | #28

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/7/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Dartmouth
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 8 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Cubs placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list with right hand tendinitis.
The move was made retroactive to June 5. The Cubs are confident Hendricks will be back as soon as the minimum 10 days are up. Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start in his place Friday against the Rockies. Jun 8 - 5:29 PM
Source: Mark Gonzales on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC1111430061.25329282151004.091.20
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 4STL110004.044433009.001.75
May 29@ SD110105.065505009.001.20
May 24SF111007.052205002.57.71
May 17CIN111006.062224003.001.33
May 10@ COL110106.143227002.84.95
May 5NYY110005.16002500.001.50
Apr 30@ BOS110006.032236003.001.00
Apr 25@ PIT111006.04002300.001.00
Apr 19MLW110005.044444007.201.60
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Ian Happ
2Albert Almora
3Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
6Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Carl Edwards Jr.
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Hector Rondon
6Mike Montgomery
7Brian Duensing
8Justin Grimm
9Dylan Floro
 

 